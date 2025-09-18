Grading Every NFC Team’s Performance In Week 2

‌



SportsGrid takes you through the grades of each team across the NFC after their Week 2 performances. Which teams stood out? Which teams have work to do?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Arizona Cardinals: B-

Despite a late push from Carolina, the Cardinals were able to hold them off and start the season 2-0. While it was not pretty, Arizona has handled its business in the first couple of weeks against two weaker opponents.

Atlanta Falcons: B+

The Falcons secured a key win on primetime as their defense was able to keep the Vikings’ offense in check, while the offense controlled the clock with Bijan Robinson. Atlanta now moves to 1-1 on the young season.

Carolina Panthers: C+

Despite the loss, the Panthers received a C+ grade for giving Arizona a late scare after being down 27-3. Bryce Young and the Panthers fought back and even brought it to a one-score game. In the end, it would not be enough as they fell 27-22. Can they build off their strong 4th quarter moving forward?

Chicago Bears: F

It’s hard to imagine the first two weeks of the Ben Johnson era going much worse than it has. After a devastating Monday Night loss to the Vikings in Week 1, they get their absolute doors blown off by another division rival. The Lions may as well have played against air as their offense marched up and down the field for 52 points. It might only be Week 3, but the Bears have a lot to figure out.

Dallas Cowboys: B

The good: the Cowboys’ offense showed what they are capable of in their 40-37 OT thriller against the Giants. The bad, the Dallas secondary has a whole lot of work to do after letting 36-year-old Russell Wilson go for a career high 450 yards, including two late moon balls to Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers. In the end, Dallas did just enough to keep their home winning streak against the Giants alive.

Detroit Lions: A-

The Detroit Lions did exactly what they were supposed to do following their Week 1 loss to the Packers. Their offense looked like it has the last two seasons, with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams all having productive days through the air. Detroit is back on track.

Green Bay Packers: A

The Green Bay Packers continue to look like they could be Philadelphia’s top challenger in the NFC this season. A Commanders’ offense. That is viewed by many as one of the more potent in the league and was neutralized entirely. Micah Parsons’s immediate impact continues to be on full display.

Los Angeles Rams: A-

Sean McVay and the Rams get off to a 2-0 start after a 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Matthew Stafford and this offense continue to function at an extremely high level with all their top weapons at full health.

Minnesota Vikings: C-

The injury to quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the top storyline at the end of this game. However, when he was on the field, he was kept in check by the Falcons’ defense. This is all a part of the growing pains for a first-year starter as the Vikings hope he can return to the lineup soon.

New Orleans Saints: C

An 0-2 start to open the year when your first two games are at home is never ideal, but this was never going to be an ideal season for the Saints. A team in salary cap hell with a rookie head coach is not a setup for success. Second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler showed some promise with three touchdown passes in the contest as he looks to cement himself as a potential building block for this franchise.

New York Giants: C-

The only reason this grade is not lower is that the Giants’ offense actually showed its true potential, with Russell Wilson throwing for a career-high 150 yards to go along with breakout performances from Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson. Unfortunately, the defense turned into swiss cheese in the 2nd half, and now the Giants have started a season 0-2 for the 10th time in the last 13 years.

Philadelphia Eagles: A-

It appears the Eagles have the Chiefs’ number, with Philadelphia picking up a tough 20-17 victory over Kansas City in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, and handing the Chiefs their first 0-2 start in the Patrick Mahomes era. It is scary to think what this team will look like when the offense reaches its full potential again.

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Mac Jones filled in very nicely for Brock Purdy as the 49ers were able to pick up the win thanks to his performance. Kyle Shanahan proved again that his offense can fit essentially any quarterback’s strengths. The defense may have left something to be desired, but they will take any victories they can while waiting for Purdy to return from injury.

Seattle Seahawks: A

The Seahawks responded nicely from their Week 1 defeat, picking up a 31-17 win over the Steelers on the road in a tough environment. We saw more of the Sam Darnold we saw in the first 16 weeks of last season as the offense put up a strong 31 points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Baker Mayfield seems to find a way in the clutch every time the Buccaneers’ offense has the ball with the game on the line. After a late Nick Chubb touchdown, Mayfield took his team down the field to score with just six seconds remaining on the clock, a common theme in Tampa Bay over the last three seasons as they move to 2-0.

Washington Commanders: C-

More important than the game result itself is the health of star quarterback Jayden Daniels. The second-year man out of LSU suffered an ankle injury after last Thursday’s 27-18 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. They seem to have avoided total disaster as Daniels will try to suit up this week.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.