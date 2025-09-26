Is Jaxson Dart the Right Answer for the New York Giants Right Now?

Giants at a Crossroads

The Giants are spiraling, and rookie quarterback Dart is being thrust into the middle of it. With the team sitting at 0–3, ownership divided, and head coach Brian Daboll losing support from both the locker room and the front office, Dart’s first start against the Los Angeles Chargers comes with enormous stakes.

Inside the locker room, the sentiment is clear: players preferred Jameis Winston to start, believing he gave them the best chance to win immediately. Instead, Daboll is rolling with Dart, which could either reset the season—or fracture it further.

Fantasy Impact: What to Expect from Dart

For fantasy managers, Dart is purely a desperation streamer right now. The matchup against the Chargers is no cupcake, and the Giants’ offensive line remains a major liability. Still, there are fantasy takeaways:

Volume is King : If Daboll truly trusts Dart, he’ll need 30+ pass attempts to establish rhythm. That provides a path to fantasy relevance.

Supporting Cast : Darren Waller and Malik Nabers are reliable targets, but consistency is an issue if Dart struggles with accuracy or pocket presence.

Risk vs. Reward: Dart’s turnovers could pile up. He’s not a safe start in 1-QB leagues, but in Superflex formats, he’s worth consideration for volume alone.

If Dart flashes early, his value skyrockets. If not, his leash may be short with Winston waiting.

Betting Angle: Fading the Giants Offense

Sportsbooks have already baked in skepticism around Dart and the Giants:

Team Total : New York is projected for under 18 points against Los Angeles, one of the lowest marks of Week 4.

Passing Props : Expect Dart’s passing yards line in the 190–205 range , with books shading heavily toward the under.

Interception Prop : An over on 0.5 interceptions will likely carry juice, but it’s the safer play until Dart proves otherwise.

Spread & Totals: The Chargers opened as moderate favorites, and the under has drawn early action with concerns over New York’s offensive output.

The Bigger Picture: Daboll’s Job on the Line

The Giants’ brutal schedule offers no soft landing spots for a rookie quarterback: the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the Denver Broncos’ suffocating defense, the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and the Houston Texans’ emerging front. The decision to start Dart now may seal Daboll’s fate. If the Giants fall to 0–5, the scapegoat scenario becomes obvious, even if ownership lets him ride out the season.

Verdict: Dynasty Stash, Redraft Fade

Fantasy managers should stay away from Dart in redraft outside of deep Superflex leagues. The offensive environment, schedule, and locker room politics all work against him. Long-term, he remains an intriguing dynasty stash if the Giants eventually rebuild around him, but the short-term outlook is brutal.

Fantasy Play: Bench in redraft, speculative Superflex start only



Betting Play: Fade Giants team total, lean under on Dart’s passing yards

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.