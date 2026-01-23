Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals 2026 Mock Draft 1.0: Huge Surprises in the Top 10

#3 – Protection First for the Cardinals Main Text Box:

The Breakdown:

Key Stats: 42 Consecutive Starts | Over 2,800 Career Snaps

42 Consecutive Starts | Over 2,800 Career Snaps The Need: Incumbent RT Kelvin Beachum is a free agent; the Cardinals' quarterback situation remains unsettled and requires protection.

Incumbent RT is a free agent; the Cardinals' quarterback situation remains unsettled and requires protection. The Fit: A dense, powerful blocker with a "mauling play style" and a stiff anchor to seal off interior runs.

Kiper's Take: "Mauigoa could slide in at right tackle and help spring James Conner and Trey Benson for big runs next season. The quarterback situation is still unsettled, but no matter who is under center, the protection has to be right."