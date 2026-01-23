Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals 2026 Mock Draft 1.0: Huge Surprises in the Top 10

#6 – Cleveland Anchors the Line with an Award Winner
The Breakdown:
- Key Stats: 0 Sacks Allowed in 2025 | 11.5% Pass-Rush Win Rate
- The Need: Starters Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin are free agents; Cleveland needs to improve middle-of-the-road pass protection.
- The Fit: An Outland Trophy winner and elite athlete who can play both tackle spots with "sky-high" pro potential.
Kiper's Take: "Fano allowed just four sacks [in 37 career games], and the most recent came in Week 1 of the 2024 season... he has the size, power, and technique to excel at either tackle spot."