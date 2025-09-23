NFL Football: Grading Every AFC Team’s Week 3 Performance

‌



Week 3 of the NFL brought plenty of highs and lows across the AFC. Here’s how each team graded after another dramatic slate of performances in the conference.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Buffalo Bills

Week 3 Result: Bills 31, Dolphins 21

The Buffalo Bills became the first team to reach 3-0 by knocking off their division rivals on Thursday Night Football. Although the matchup was a bit too close for comfort, considering the expectations entering the battle, Sean McDermott’s team remains undefeated, advancing to 1-0 in the division, which is a win in its own right.

Grade: B-

2) Miami Dolphins

Week 3 Result: Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Compared to their performances in weeks past, the Miami Dolphins giving the Bills a run for their money on the road was a promising sign. However, Miami can’t be graded on effort alone, and as they remain winless on the season, the lack of results once again lands them a lackluster grade.

Grade: C+

3) New England Patriots

Week 3 Result: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

The New England Patriots’ offensive struggles put them on the wrong side of this defensive matchup, as they fell short against an in-conference opponent. There’s plenty to be optimistic about, considering the early flashes Mike Vrabel’s team has shown. However, until the Pats can find consistency, it’ll be hard for them to stack wins.

Grade: C-

4) New York Jets

Week 3 Result: Buccaneers 29, Jets 27

With a backup quarterback and the odds against them, Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets nearly survived this matchup before Baker Mayfield’s late-game heroics ended in heartbreak for the road team. Regardless of the score, New York continues to show fight, and considering the significant cultural shift for the organization in the offseason, that alone is promising.

Grade: B-

5) Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 Result: Colts 41, Titans 20

The Indianapolis Colts may finally have proved that their early-season success isn’t a fluke. Indy looks the part, and with their emerging star under center in Daniel Jones looking like the answer to Shane Steichen’s prayers, the Colts could be a real force to be reckoned with. Handling the Titans from start to finish on the road, Indianapolis once again lands one of the best grades of the weekend.

Grade: A

6) Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3 Result: Jaguars 17, Texans 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t exactly winning games in pretty fashion, but when the season unwinds and we’re looking at the wins versus the losses, nobody cares how each team got their wins. Jacksonville is 2-1 to start the Liam Coen tenure, with one win coming against the reigning division champs.

Grade: B-

7) Houston Texans

Week 3 Result: Jaguars 17, Texans 10

The Houston Texans continue to look disappointing for several reasons following Week 3. From top to bottom, Houston has been underwhelming, and if they don’t resolve their issues quickly, they could be on the outside looking in as the AFC playoff picture starts to take shape.

Grade: D

8) Tennessee Titans

Week 3 Result: Colts 41, Titans 20

The Tennessee Titans weren’t exactly expected to win this matchup by any means, but at home against a conference rival, there was hope that Brian Callahan’s team could at least show some fight. Instead, the Titans were dominated from start to finish, and if things continue to trend the way they have, Tennessee may find itself in the race for the No. 1 overall pick again, rather than competing for a spot in the AFC playoff picture.

Grade: D-

9) Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 Result: Chargers 23, Broncos 20

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to be one of the top success stories of the season so far, mainly due to the heroics of Justin Herbert. Knocking off a divisional rival is sweet, but doing it with a go-ahead touchdown makes it that much better. Los Angeles is 3-0, and Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers look like a legitimate contender in the AFC.

Grade: B+

10) Denver Broncos

Week 3 Result: Chargers 23, Broncos 20

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Denver Broncos. Following a loss on the road to the Colts courtesy of a game-winning field goal, Sean Payton’s squad found themselves being tested again with a late collapse to a division rival. Despite the team’s 1-2 record, it doesn’t accurately reflect the team’s talent. If I had to make a bet on any team to figure things out, it would be on the Broncos.

Grade: B-

11) Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 Result: Chiefs 22, Giants 9

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got on the board in Week 3, but not in impressive fashion at all. In fact, Andy Reid’s team once again showed alarming struggles, making it even more evident that if the offense doesn’t receive help soon, Kansas City could suffer a decline in its record. It’s rare to penalize a team for winning, but considering how underwhelming the reigning conference champs looked, tough criticism is warranted.

Grade: C-

12) Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 Result: Commanders 41, Raiders 24

The Las Vegas Raiders’ struggles only got worse on Sunday after falling to a backup quarterback-led team by not one, not two, but three scores. Las Vegas’ one-dimensional offense will only get them so far, and if they don’t figure out a way to get their ground attack going, the Raiders could be looking at a disappointing start to the Pete Carroll era.

Grade: D

13) Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 Result: Lions 38, Ravens 30

The Baltimore Ravens are without a doubt a top contender to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but with a 1-2 record heading into Week 4, John Harbaugh’s squad has plenty of issues to correct to reach its full potential. Between costly turnovers and defensive lapses, the Ravens ‘ self-inflicted wounds cause them to fall under the .500 mark.

Grade: C-

14) Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 Result: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense finally made an appearance, and not only did they show up, but they looked as advertised entering the season. Offensively, Pittsburgh doesn’t have anything to write home about, but putting up enough points to get a win is all that matters in a league where winning doesn’t come easy.

Grade: C+

15) Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 Result: Vikings 48, Bengals 10

It’s Week 3, and only one week into the absence of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and their fanbase is already wondering how long until their star quarterback can get back on the field. Offensively, Cincy looked horrible, and the fact that the defense still played worse is saying a lot. Zac Taylor’s squad has a lot of soul-searching to do after the horrid performance on Sunday.

Grade: F

16) Cleveland Browns

Week 3 Result: Browns 13, Packers 10

The Cleveland Browns entered Week 3 with little to no chance to come out victorious, at least when you talk to anyone not in the team’s locker room. However, between the Browns’ dominant defense and Kevin Stefanski’s offense staying the course, Cleveland managed to upset a top contender in the AFC, earning itself a solid grade from Week 3.

Grade: B-

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.