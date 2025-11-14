NFL Week 11 Most Bet Anytime TDs: Jahmyr Gibbs Getting Love

The touchdown market is heating up as Week 11 approaches, and bettors have zeroed in on five players whose matchups, usage trends, and red-zone involvement make them popular picks to find the end zone. From favorable defensive vulnerabilities to ascending offensive roles, these are the most bet anytime TD scorers at BetMGM based on ticket count.

Here’s why each name is drawing action.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

1. Luther Burden III (+650)

Luther Burden’s production hasn’t fully taken off yet for the Chicago Bears—16 catches for 222 yards and one TD—but his explosiveness keeps him squarely on bettor radars. The Minnesota Vikings allow 191.7 passing yards per game and sit 14th in passing TDs allowed (14), giving up eight TDs to wide receivers, middle of the pack, but still vulnerable to WR1 usage.

At +650, this is a classic upside bet on talent meeting opportunity.

CHI vs MIN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2. Blake Corum (+500)

Blake Corum has logged 307 rushing yards and one TD, and while the volume has been steady, the matchup drives this pick. The Seattle Seahawks rank ninth in total yards allowed (307) but have been elite in one key area: they’ve allowed just three rushing TDs to RBs, tied for third-fewest, but bettors are still backing Corum’s short-yardage involvement.

The price, combined with the expected number of red-zone touches, has made this a popular selection for the Los Angeles Rams’ back.

SEA vs LAR Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

3. Pat Freiermuth (+240)

If there is one smash spot on the slate, this is it. Pat Freiermuth enters with 22 catches, 260 yards, and three TDs, scoring in two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has been shredded all year, ranking last in total defense (426.6 yards per game) and dead last vs tight ends, allowing an outrageous 12 TDs to the position. They’ve also given up 23 passing TDs overall, the most in the league.

This matchup explains why bettors are hammering Freiermuth at +240.

CIN vs PIT Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

4. Rashee Rice (+125)

Rashee Rice has been unstoppable in limited action with the Kansas City Chiefs—20 catches, 215 yards, three TDs in three games, and he’s scored in two of those outings. The Denver Broncos defense has been strong overall, ranking third in yards allowed (270.7) and first in TD passes allowed with only eight, but they rarely allow scores to wideouts, giving up just two WR TDs all season, the fewest in football.

This is purely a volume and chemistry play, and bettors continue trusting Rice despite the matchup.

KC vs DEN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

5. Jahmyr Gibbs (-130)

One of the league’s most dynamic backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, enters Week 11 with 693 rushing yards, 227 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving) for the Detroit Lions.

The Philadelphia Eagles allow 327.9 yards per game, ranking 18th, and have been vulnerable in the red zone—giving up seven rushing TDs to running backs (eighth-most) and three receiving TDs (second-most). Gibbs’ dual-threat usage makes him the safest TD bet on the board.

DET vs PHI Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

NFL Week 11 Most Bet Anytime TDs

1. Luther Burden III +650

2. Blake Corum +500

3. Pat Freiermuth +240

4. Rashee Rice +125

5. Jahmyr Gibbs -130

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets