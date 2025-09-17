NFL Week 3: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -210
Super Bowl Odds: +1200
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -4500
Super Bowl Odds: +600
#2 Seed - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -385
Super Bowl Odds: +1800
#3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -154
Super Bowl Odds: +4000
#4 Seed - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1800
Super Bowl Odds: +490
#5 Seed AFC - Cincinnati Bengals
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +122
Super Bowl Odds: +7500
#6 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -118
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
