NFL · 1 hour ago

Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -4500

  • 14) Atlanta Falcons

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -110

  • 13) Arizona Cardinals

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -112

  • 12) Denver Broncos

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -118

  • 11) Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -132

  • 10) Indianapolis Colts

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -154

  • 9) Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -205

  • 8) Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -210

  • 7) San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -260

  • 6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -325

  • 5) Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -400

  • 4) Philadelphia Eagles

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -590

  • 3) Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -800

  • 2) Baltimore Ravens

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -1800

