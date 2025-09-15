NFL MNF Most Bet Player Props: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders

‌



Below are player props betting insights from BetMGM for Monday Night Football, featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most bet player props (tickets)

Omarion Hampton (LAC) Over 53.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Hampton has carved out a reliable role in the Chargers’ backfield, and his physical running style matches well against a Raiders defense that’s struggled to contain the run. Bettors expect volume and efficiency to push him past this number.

Nico Collins (HOU) Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Collins has become C.J. Stroud’s go-to target, thriving on deep shots and intermediate routes. With Tampa Bay’s secondary giving up chunk plays, his yardage ceiling is high, making the over appealing.

Justin Herbert (LAC) Over 14.5 Rushing Yards (-135)

Herbert’s mobility often gets overlooked, but designed rollouts and scrambles in key situations have padded his ground production. Against a Raiders pass rush that collapses pockets quickly, he’s likely to tuck and run enough to clear this total.

Dalton Schultz (HOU) Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Schultz provides Stroud a steady safety valve, especially on third downs and in the middle of the field. Tampa’s linebackers can be targeted in coverage, giving him a strong path to hitting the over.

Brock Bowers (LV) Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The rookie tight end has quickly become a focal point in the Raiders’ passing game. With his ability to create mismatches against safeties and linebackers, he has plenty of upside to eclipse this mark.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.