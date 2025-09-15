NFL MNF Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders
Below are the first touchdown betting insights from BetMGM for Monday Night Football, featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Emeka Egbuka (TB) +1000
Egbuka’s big-play potential makes him a dark horse for striking first, with bettors liking his ability to stretch defenses early.
Mike Evans (TB) +800
Evans is always a strong early target in the red zone, and his proven scoring track record keeps him high on bettors’ first-TD lists.
Bucky Irving (TB) +550
Irving’s role as Tampa Bay’s lead back and short-yardage option makes him one of the safer bets to punch in the opening score.
Nico Collins (HOU) +650
Collins’s chemistry with C.J. Stroud and ability to win deep give him a strong chance to spark Houston’s offense with the first touchdown.
Ashton Jeanty (LV) +525
Jeanty has shown versatility as both a runner and receiver, giving him multiple avenues to put up the game’s opening points.
