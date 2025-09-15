Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL MNF Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Below are the first touchdown betting insights from BetMGM for Monday Night Football, featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Emeka Egbuka (TB) +1000

Egbuka’s big-play potential makes him a dark horse for striking first, with bettors liking his ability to stretch defenses early.

Mike Evans (TB) +800

Evans is always a strong early target in the red zone, and his proven scoring track record keeps him high on bettors’ first-TD lists.

Bucky Irving (TB) +550

Irving’s role as Tampa Bay’s lead back and short-yardage option makes him one of the safer bets to punch in the opening score.

Nico Collins (HOU) +650

Collins’s chemistry with C.J. Stroud and ability to win deep give him a strong chance to spark Houston’s offense with the first touchdown.

Ashton Jeanty (LV) +525

Jeanty has shown versatility as both a runner and receiver, giving him multiple avenues to put up the game’s opening points.

