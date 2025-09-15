Chargers vs Raiders: 5 BOLD Predictions for Week 2 Monday Night Football

After a 362-yard franchise debut in Week 1, will Raiders quarterback Geno Smith shine in primetime? Read our five bold predictions for this AFC West showdown.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Geno Smith Unleashes the Deep Ball (Again): 300+ Yards with 3 Completions of 30+

After a 362-yard debut and nine completions of 20+ yards in Week 1, Geno keeps firing in Chip Kelly’s wide-open offense.

2. Omarion Hampton Rushes for 100+ Yards and 2 Touchdowns

Jim Harbaugh gets back to his run-heavy ways, leading to a breakout performance from his rookie running back.

3. Maxx Crosby Headlines a 4-Sack Raiders Night (Crosby Gets 2)

The Silver and Black racked up 27 pressures and four sacks in Week 1, and they’ll be hunting again. Chargers RT Trey Pipkins has historically struggled with Raiders’ All-Pro Maxx Crosby, surrendering 21 pressures and 4.5 sacks across their matchups. Expect Crosby to set the tone early.

4. We Get a Return Touchdown

With the new dynamic-kickoff rules leading to more returns, a home-run threat like Derius Davis or Tre Tucker takes one to the house.

5. Raiders Win a Shootout: 31-28

The teams trade haymakers in a back-and-forth thriller, but the home crowd fuels Vegas to a last-minute field goal and a statement win in the AFC West.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.