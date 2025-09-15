Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 1 hour ago

Chargers vs Raiders: 5 BOLD Predictions for Week 2 Monday Night Football

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Chargers vs Raiders: 5 BOLD Predictions for Week 2 Monday Night Football

After a 362-yard franchise debut in Week 1, will Raiders quarterback Geno Smith shine in primetime? Read our five bold predictions for this AFC West showdown.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Geno Smith Unleashes the Deep Ball (Again): 300+ Yards with 3 Completions of 30+

After a 362-yard debut and nine completions of 20+ yards in Week 1, Geno keeps firing in Chip Kelly’s wide-open offense.

2. Omarion Hampton Rushes for 100+ Yards and 2 Touchdowns

Jim Harbaugh gets back to his run-heavy ways, leading to a breakout performance from his rookie running back.

3. Maxx Crosby Headlines a 4-Sack Raiders Night (Crosby Gets 2)

The Silver and Black racked up 27 pressures and four sacks in Week 1, and they’ll be hunting again. Chargers RT Trey Pipkins has historically struggled with Raiders’ All-Pro Maxx Crosby, surrendering 21 pressures and 4.5 sacks across their matchups. Expect Crosby to set the tone early.

4. We Get a Return Touchdown 

With the new dynamic-kickoff rules leading to more returns, a home-run threat like Derius Davis or Tre Tucker takes one to the house.

5. Raiders Win a Shootout: 31-28

The teams trade haymakers in a back-and-forth thriller, but the home crowd fuels Vegas to a last-minute field goal and a statement win in the AFC West.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans

NFL · 2 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Buccaneers vs Texans: 5 BOLD Predictions for Week 2 Monday Night Football

NFL · 3 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL MNF Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Most Bet Anytime Touchdown: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Most Bet Player Props: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Monday Night Football Week 2: Any Time Touchdown Best Bets

NFL · 4 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 2: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF Doubleheader

NFL · 4 hours ago

Paul Connor

Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. Vikings Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 22 hours ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

NFL Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch

NFL · 1 day ago

Joe Cervenka