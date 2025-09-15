Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL MNF Most Bet Anytime Touchdown: Buccaneers vs Texans, Chargers vs Raiders

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Below are anytime touchdown betting insights from BetMGM for Monday Night Football, featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Mike Evans (+150)

Evans remains Tampa Bay’s top red-zone target, with size and contested-catch ability that make him a constant scoring threat near the goal line.

Emeka Egbuka (+185)

The rookie wideout offers explosive playmaking ability, and bettors see value in his odds to break a big play for six in a fast-paced game script.

Bucky Irving (-105)

Irving is the most trusted option on the ground for the Chargers, and his short-yardage role gives him the highest probability of cashing in.

Ladd McConkey (+150)

McConkey’s precise route-running and growing chemistry with Justin Herbert give him sneaky touchdown upside, particularly in the red zone.

Nico Collins (+135)

Collins’s size-speed combo makes him a dangerous option in Houston’s passing attack, especially against a secondary prone to giving up big plays.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

