Top 5 NFL Week 9 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

With the NFL season underway, pinpointing the best bets every week can be challenging. Let’s have a look at which upcoming potential upsets to target.

After a historically profitable week for favorites around the NFL, the Denver Broncos (6-2) will hope to subvert that trend this Sunday at the Houston Texans (3-4). This should be one of the best defensive clashes of 2025, but with the Broncos riding high on a five-game heater, my lean is on Denver. The Texans are coming off an impressive performance of their own, but I’m not sure the offensive line here can withstand the Broncos’ fierce defensive front. Denver has tallied 36 sacks to this point, and they are likely to add more in Houston. Overall, ESPN Analytics gives the Broncos a 50.1% chance at victory in Week 9.

Transparently, the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) are not having the season they were anticipating. However, perhaps they can pull off an upset at home against the Chicago Bears (4-3). The Bengals’ offense has seen an uptick since acquiring 18-year NFL veteran Joe Flacco. Over Cincy’s past two outings, they have produced 36.0 PPG to go with 434.0 total YPG. This unit should match up well against Chicago’s defense, which ranks 25th overall in both scoring and yardage allowed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) desperately need a win after dropping back-to-back bids. They’ll host the Indianapolis Colts (7-1) this upcoming Sunday, and that should be a handful for Steel City. Pittsburgh has the defensive athletes to match up with Indianapolis’ top-ranked offense, but the Steelers have not played to their abilities in 2025. Across the way, Pittsburgh’s offense should be able to move the football against the Colts. Indy has given up 252.0 YPG through the air this season, which is a bottom-four clip.

For one of the most entertaining AFC rivalries of the decade, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Orchard Park. Fellow-MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two players who can make any throw on the field, and their head-to-head meetings have exemplified that. Since 2020, Kansas City has gone 5-4 against the Bills. However, Buffalo is extremely productive on offense this year. The Bills are ranked fourth in scoring (29.6 PPG) and third in yardage (382.9 YPG). The Chiefs are legit on both sides of the ball, but I don’t mind an underdog play on Buffalo (+114 odds on FanDuel) at home.

Monday Night Football of Week 9 will feature the Arizona Cardinals (2-5) and Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) from Jerry’s World. Notably, the Cowboys have been perhaps the most Jekyll-and-Hyde team of 2025. Meanwhile, Arizona has not been consistent itself, but with Kyler Murray playing in his home state again, this should be an interesting contest. The Cardinals’ defense has been solid this season, allowing 22.0 PPG (13th). Across the way, Dallas’ D lands 31st in both scoring and yards surrendered. Can Dak Prescott and the offense continue to power this squad? With +128 odds, perhaps Arizona SU is the better choice here.

