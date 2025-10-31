Predicting Every AFC Week 9 Game With Score Projections

Week 9 of the 2025 season is underway, after the Baltimore Ravens dispatched the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Check out our score projections for every other AFC matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: Hou -1.5 | Total: 39.5

Hou -1.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: HOU -125 | DEN +105

Defense reigns supreme in the AFC matchup. First team to 17 wins.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 17 – Broncos 14

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: IND -3.5 | Total: 50.5

IND -3.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: IND -170 | PIT +145

The Steelers’ defense can’t be as bad as they’ve shown early this season. A resounding defensive effort helps them contain the Colts.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 21 – Colts 20

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -9.5 | Total: 43.5

LAC -9.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: LAC -600 | TEN +400

Another West Coast team on an early start. The Chargers fall flat versus the Titans, but still find a way to win.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 28 – Titans 27

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NE -4.5 | Total: 44.5

NE -4.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: NE -240 | ATL +200

Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to lower the bar. The Patriots prove they are for real, but this game lands right on the key number.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Falcons 20

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 50.5

CHI -2.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: CHI -165 | CIN +140

Granted, the Bears are playing better football. Still, they are undeserving road favorites against the high-flying Bengals.

Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 28 – Bears 24

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -2.5 | Total: 44.5

JAX -2.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: JAX -155 | LV +135

The Raiders are on the mend, but even at their best, they fall short of keeping the Jaguars at bay.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 21 – Raiders 17

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: KC -2.5 | Total: 52.5

KC -2.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: KC -135 | BUF +115

The Bills will break down the Chiefs’ defense on Sunday, but Kansas City has no problem keeping pace. Last possession wins.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Chiefs 32

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.