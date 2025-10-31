Predicting Every AFC Week 9 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
Week 9 of the 2025 season is underway, after the Baltimore Ravens dispatched the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Check out our score projections for every other AFC matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, TX
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Hou -1.5 | Total: 39.5
- Moneyline: HOU -125 | DEN +105
Defense reigns supreme in the AFC matchup. First team to 17 wins.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 17 – Broncos 14
Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: IND -3.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: IND -170 | PIT +145
The Steelers’ defense can’t be as bad as they’ve shown early this season. A resounding defensive effort helps them contain the Colts.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 21 – Colts 20
Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -9.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: LAC -600 | TEN +400
Another West Coast team on an early start. The Chargers fall flat versus the Titans, but still find a way to win.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 28 – Titans 27
Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, MA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -4.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: NE -240 | ATL +200
Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to lower the bar. The Patriots prove they are for real, but this game lands right on the key number.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Falcons 20
Chicago Bears vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: CHI -165 | CIN +140
Granted, the Bears are playing better football. Still, they are undeserving road favorites against the high-flying Bengals.
Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 28 – Bears 24
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: JAX -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: JAX -155 | LV +135
The Raiders are on the mend, but even at their best, they fall short of keeping the Jaguars at bay.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 21 – Raiders 17
Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -2.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: KC -135 | BUF +115
The Bills will break down the Chiefs’ defense on Sunday, but Kansas City has no problem keeping pace. Last possession wins.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Chiefs 32
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.