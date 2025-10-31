Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

Predicting Every AFC Week 9 Game With Score Projections

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Week 9 of the 2025 season is underway, after the Baltimore Ravens dispatched the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Check out our score projections for every other AFC matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans

  • Stadium: NRG Stadium
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Hou -1.5 | Total: 39.5
  • Moneyline: HOU -125 | DEN +105

Defense reigns supreme in the AFC matchup. First team to 17 wins. 

Predicted Outcome: Texans 17 – Broncos 14

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
  • Location: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: IND -3.5 | Total: 50.5
  • Moneyline: IND -170 | PIT +145

The Steelers’ defense can’t be as bad as they’ve shown early this season. A resounding defensive effort helps them contain the Colts.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 21 – Colts 20

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAC -9.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: LAC -600 | TEN +400

Another West Coast team on an early start. The Chargers fall flat versus the Titans, but still find a way to win. 

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 28 – Titans 27

Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots

  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Location: Foxborough, MA
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: NE -4.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: NE -240 | ATL +200

Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to lower the bar. The Patriots prove they are for real, but this game lands right on the key number.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Falcons 20

Chicago Bears vs Cincinnati Bengals

  • Stadium: Paycor Stadium
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 50.5
  • Moneyline: CHI -165 | CIN +140

Granted, the Bears are playing better football. Still, they are undeserving road favorites against the high-flying Bengals.

Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 28 – Bears 24

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

  • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
  • Location: Las Vegas, NV
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: JAX -2.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: JAX -155 | LV +135

The Raiders are on the mend, but even at their best, they fall short of keeping the Jaguars at bay.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 21 – Raiders 17

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

  • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
  • Location: Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: KC -2.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: KC -135 | BUF +115

The Bills will break down the Chiefs’ defense on Sunday, but Kansas City has no problem keeping pace. Last possession wins. 

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Chiefs 32

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.