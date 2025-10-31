Predicting Every NFC Week 9 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
The NFC has turned into a battlefield of top contenders. Check out our score projections for every NFC matchup in Week 9, including plays on the side, spread, and total!
Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -7.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: LAC -425 | MIA +320
This could be the final nail in the coffin for either team’s playoff hopes. The Dolphins shock the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 31 – Ravens 28
San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: SF -145 | NYG +125
A cross-country trek for an early start doesn’t bode well for the 49ers. Giants keep their foot on the pedal in Week 9.
Predicted Outcome: Giants 27 – 49ers 24
Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -13.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: GB -1200 | CAR +700
The Packers look like the class of the NFC. Still, both defenses show up in a tighter-than-expected battle.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 24 – Panthers 18
Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -8.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: DET -500 | MIN +360
If the Vikings can limit turnovers, they should be able to cover the spread. Unfortunately, a win against the Lions is still out of reach.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 31 – Vikings 24
Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, MA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -4.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: NE -240 | ATL +200
Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to lower the bar. The Patriots prove they are for real, but this game lands right on the key number.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Falcons 20
Chicago Bears vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: CHI -165 | CIN +140
Granted, the Bears are playing better football. Still, they are undeserving road favorites against the high-flying Bengals.
Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 28 – Bears 24
New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -14.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: LAR -1600 | NO +800
This is a hefty spread. Nevertheless, the Rams will have no problem covering the spread against the Saints.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 31 – Saints 10
Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders
- Stadium: Northwest Stadium
- Location: Landover, MD
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: SEA -165 | WSH +140
The return of Jayden Daniels buoys the Commanders. Washington squeaks out a come-from-behind win over the Seahawks.
Predicted Outcome: Commanders 27 – Seahawks 24
Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 53.5
- Moneyline: DAL -145 | ARZ +125
The Cowboys’ offense comes to life against the Cardinals. Arizona does nothing to keep pace.
Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 38 – Cardinals 13
