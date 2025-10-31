Predicting Every NFC Week 9 Game With Score Projections

The NFC has turned into a battlefield of top contenders. Check out our score projections for every NFC matchup in Week 9, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -7.5 | Total: 51.5

LAC -7.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: LAC -425 | MIA +320

This could be the final nail in the coffin for either team’s playoff hopes. The Dolphins shock the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 31 – Ravens 28

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 48.5

SF -2.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: SF -145 | NYG +125

A cross-country trek for an early start doesn’t bode well for the 49ers. Giants keep their foot on the pedal in Week 9.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 42 – Panthers 17

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: GB -13.5 | Total: 44.5

GB -13.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: GB -1200 | CAR +700

The Packers look like the class of the NFC. Still, both defenses show up in a tighter-than-expected battle.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 24 – Panthers 18

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DET -8.5 | Total: 48.5

DET -8.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: DET -500 | MIN +360

If the Vikings can limit turnovers, they should be able to cover the spread. Unfortunately, a win against the Lions is still out of reach.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 31 – Vikings 24

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NE -4.5 | Total: 44.5

NE -4.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: NE -240 | ATL +200

Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to lower the bar. The Patriots prove they are for real, but this game lands right on the key number.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Falcons 20

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -2.5 | Total: 50.5

CHI -2.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: CHI -165 | CIN +140

Granted, the Bears are playing better football. Still, they are undeserving road favorites against the high-flying Bengals.

Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 28 – Bears 24

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -14.5 | Total: 43.5

LAR -14.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: LAR -1600 | NO +800

This is a hefty spread. Nevertheless, the Rams will have no problem covering the spread against the Saints.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 31 – Saints 10

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -2.5 | Total: 47.5

SEA -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: SEA -165 | WSH +140

The return of Jayden Daniels buoys the Commanders. Washington squeaks out a come-from-behind win over the Seahawks.

Predicted Outcome: Commanders 27 – Seahawks 24

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 53.5

DAL -2.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: DAL -145 | ARZ +125

The Cowboys’ offense comes to life against the Cardinals. Arizona does nothing to keep pace.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 38 – Cardinals 13

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.