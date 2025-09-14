Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. Vikings Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

Here are our top five Sunday Night Football, Falcons vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorers:

Bijan Robinson Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds: -165

Not surprisingly, you’ll find Bijan Robinson at the top of the anytime touchdown scorer list. The running back has become a staple of the Atlanta Falcons‘ attack and will be deployed frequently versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Nobody has a meatier workload than Robinson. The former first-round pick toted the ball 304 times last season while adding 61 receptions on 72 targets. Altogether, he was responsible for 1,887 scrimmage yards in 2024, accounting for over 30.0% of the Falcons’ total offensive production.

Moreover, Robinson is a threat every time Atlanta marches into the red zone. He found paydirt on 15 occasions last season, making an impact in the ground game and passing attack.

He may have been held scoreless last week, but Robinson won’t be denied two games in a row. Back him as an anytime touchdown scorer.

T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds: +220

It’s been a long time coming for T.J. Hockenson, but the Vikings’ tight end should bust out of an unforgiving slump on Sunday Night Football. The two-time Pro Bowler hasn’t found the end zone since 2023, but he’s a prime value candidate against the Falcons.

Inevitably, young quarterbacks need to find reliable targets. In that regard, Hockenson stands above the rest. Since landing in Minnesota, the tight end has posted an above-average 71.3% catch rate. He was limited to just 10 games last season, but is just two seasons removed from 95 catches on 127 targets, yielding five touchdowns and 960 receiving yards.

Hockenson is rounding back into form, and it’s just a matter of time before we see him soar. Sharp bettors will want to get a piece of him as an anytime touchdown scorer before Hockenson’s odds start to drop.

Kyle Pitts Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +360

Over the past few seasons, there hasn’t been a more enigmatic pass-catcher than Kyle Pitts. The Falcons’ tight end has been lauded for his athleticism and elite potential, a level that he’s scratched the surface of intermittently. Bettors should line up to get a piece of Pitts as a touchdown scorer on Sunday.

Pitts’ Week 1 performance could be foreshadowing what to expect throughout the 2025 campaign. Michael Penix Jr. targeted the tight end eight times in the season opener. More importantly, Pitts pulled down seven of those throws for 59 yards, albeit without crossing the plane.

If this is the game plan moving forward, Pitts should finally live up to the hype. For now, he remains a sharp pick to score versus the Vikings.

Falcons’ Defense Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +750

The Vikings stole victory from the clutches of defeat in Week 1, thanks to some key defensive plays. They will get a taste of their own medicine in Week 2, with the Falcons’ defense poised to score at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Atlanta’s defense was up to task in the season opener. They held the Bucs to just 260 yards of total offense, while playing sound defense throughout. They can apply pressure to J.J. McCarthy, forcing the young quarterback into making mistakes.

At the current offering, the Falcons’ defense is worth a flyer as an anytime touchdown scorer. Watch them disguise their looks and come up big on the road.

Justin Jefferson Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +105

For some unknown reason, Justin Jefferson is listed as a plus-money option to record a TD. That offering is too good to pass up.

As always, Jefferson is a preferred target in J.J. McCarthy’s progressions. The two-time All-Pro was targeted seven times in Week 1, representing a 35.0% target share. Further, we should see a more effective performance from him in Sunday’s NFC clash.

Jefferson recorded just 44 yards on four receptions in Week 1; however, two of his seven targets came inside the red zone, with the Vikings’ wide receiver crossing the plane on one of those throws. As McCarthy settles into his new gig, Jefferson should expect more targets when the Vikings need him most.

Jefferson is an auto-play at this price. He’s the prime target in Minnesota’s passing attack and will find space to roam in Atlanta’s secondary.