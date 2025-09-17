Live NowLive
NFL · 6 hours ago

Fantasy Football Week 3: Top 5 Waiver Wire Adds (PPR)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Following a thrilling Week 2, fantasy football managers have been gifted some pretty enticing waiver wire options.

Here are five priority adds for PPR leagues heading into Week 3:

1. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

With Tank Bigsby dealt to Philadelphia, Tuten has emerged as Jacksonville’s clear No. 2 back, posting 74 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on ten touches in Week 2. His receiving ability makes him a strong PPR flex option with potential RB2 upside.

2. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants

Robinson boasts a classic PPR profile and just delivered a career-best performance, recording eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in New York’s overtime loss to the Cowboys. If he’s somehow unrostered in your league, he should be considered an immediate plug-and-play WR3 or FLEX option.

3. Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson opened with eight catches on 12 targets in Week 1, then followed with 5/49/1 on nine targets in Week 2. The 29-year-old is playing nearly every snap in Kellen Moore’s offense and looks like a weekly TE1.

4. Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

Franklin is coming off the best game of his NFL career, notching highs in targets (9), receptions (8), and yards (89) while also finding the end zone. The 22-year-old already has an established rapport with QB Bo Nix from their time together at Oregon, and may be on the verge of a second-year breakout.

5. Cedric Tillman, WR, Cleveland Browns

Tillman has hit paydirt in back-to-back weeks, seeing a healthy 15 targets to open the year. He’s a strong PPR depth add who could eventually work his way into starting lineups.

