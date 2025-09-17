5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 3)

Through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, it’s already clear that some contenders aren’t living up to expectations. Oddsmakers and analysts pegged teams like the Texans, Bengals, and Chiefs as legitimate threats, but early struggles suggest otherwise. Whether it’s poor offensive line play, injuries to star quarterbacks, or defenses giving up far too many yards, these squads look shaky compared to their preseason hype. Add in the Broncos’ and Vikings’ continued inconsistency, and it’s fair to question which AFC teams are overvalued in both betting markets and public perception heading into the heart of the season.

1) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (0-2) are in a bad way at this juncture. Many around the league had Houston winning a third-straight AFC South title in 2025, but as it is now, quarterback C.J. Stroud is spending too much time running from pressure; he’s already been sacked six times in two games. From there, the Texans have lost by just one score in back-to-back weeks. As it is now, they show +250 odds to rally and win their division.

2) Cincinnati Bengals

Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals are once again dealing with a significant lower-body injury to superstar quarterback Joe Burrow (toe). He’ll require surgery and miss the next three months, which could have him available for the final couple of games of the regular season. But even with Burrow in the lineup, this Cincy team feels like they are consistently fighting an uphill battle. The Bengals are allowing 363.5 yards per game to opponents—a bottom-10 figure. Still, they are listed with +550 odds to win the AFC North, which is the second-shortest in the division.

3) Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (1-1) are another team back on the overrated list after showing up here a week ago. In 2025, Minnesota’s offense has been kept out of the end zone in seven of eight total quarters played. Additionally, they have produced only 226 total yards per game: the second-worst clip in the NFL right now. From there, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is slated to miss some time with an ankle injury. That will not bode well for a young, dual-threat signal caller. Can veteran quarterback Carson Wentz steady the ship in the interim?

4) Kansas City Chiefs

Have the mighty officially fallen? Well, not exactly, but that will be a ubiquitous narrative in sports media this week. I can’t definitively say the Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) dynasty is finished, but this is the team’s worst start of the current decade. K.C. ranks middle of the pack in most statistical categories at this point in 2025. Still, what’s most concerning is the team scoring only 19.0 PPG. Even so, the Chiefs are presently labeled with 12-to-1 odds (at FanDuel Sportsbook) to win Super Bowl LX, which is the fifth-shortest price in the market.

5) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos (1-1) made an appearance on this list last week, and upon losing on the road, I still see them as overrated. Denver is considered to have one of the top defenses in the NFL—the stats from 2024 and the current personnel support that notion. However, they recently allowed 29 points and 473 total yards of offense in a losing effort. More specifically, the Broncos have surrendered 119 rushing yards per game this season; they’ll need to tighten that up if they hope to contend in 2025