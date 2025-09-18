NFL Week 3: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games
Grant White
Host · Writer
Some teams are still looking for their first wins, while others are looking to pad their lead in the standings. How will every NFL game play out in Week 3?
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -11.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: BUF -900 | MIA +610
It’s not too early to close the book on the Dolphins. Bills romp.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Dolphins 14
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: IND -4.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: IND -210 | TEN +176
The Colts continue their magical start to the season, albeit in a closer-than-anticipated affair.
Predicted Outcome: Colts 21 – Titans 18
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, MA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: PIT -1.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: PIT -130 | NE +110
The Steelers desperately need to sort out their defense. Thankfully, the Pats pose little threat.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 24 – Patriots 13
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: TB -6.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: TB -320 | NYJ +260
The Bucs have closed out games late, but they lead start to finish in this one.
Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 27 – Jets 17
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders
- Stadium: Northwest Stadium
- Location: Landover, MD
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: WAS -3 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: WAS -164 | LVR +138
The Raiders are on a short week and an Eastern time zone start. Commanders dominate.
Predicted Outcome: Commanders 31 – Raiders 14
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -3.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: PHI -186 | LAR +154
It might seem like a flat spot for the Rams, but we bet they’re up to the test versus the defending champs.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Eagles 20
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: ATL -5.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: ATL -250 | CAR +205
Defense will be an afterthought, as both teams unleash their offenses. The Falcons have way more to offer, though.
Predicted Outcome: Falcons 32 – Panthers 28
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -3 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: MIN -154 | CIN +130
The Bengals should eke out a win over the Vikings in a high-scoring affair.
Predicted Outcome: Bengals 31 – Vikings 28
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: JAX -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: JAX -142 | HOU +120
The Texans have yet to play a full 60 minutes, but the Jags won’t capitalize on their mistakes.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 – Jaguars 20
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -7.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: GB -420 | CLE +330
Defense will be at the forefront of this non-conference matchup. The Browns hold tough and then collapse late.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 17 – Browns 10
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: LAC -156 | DEN +142
Bettors still aren’t giving the Chargers the love they deserve. The Broncos are the latest casualty.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 23 – Broncos 17
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -7.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: SEA -390 | NO +310
The Seahawks are flying high, and the Saints will be entirely out of their element at Lumen Field.
Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Saints 10
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: SF -142 | ARI +120
The Cardinals’ unsuspecting start comes to an unsurprising halt in Week 3. The 49ers’ defense is too much to handle.
Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 – Cardinals 10
Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: CHI -1.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: CHI -108 | DAL -108
Two franchises have never deserved each other more than the Bears and Cowboys in Week 3. The Bears’ offense finally comes to life.
Predicted Outcome: Bears 35 – Cowboys 28
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -5.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: KC -270 | NYG +220
The Chiefs are out of rhythm, and the Giants’ defense has been better than expected. Still, the Chiefs close late.
Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 24 – Giants 17
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: BAL -5.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: BAL -240 | DET +198
In a potential preview of Super Bowl LX, the Ravens host the Lions. Baltimore prevails in this one, but the Lions won’t go down without a fight.
Predicted Outcome: Ravens 30 – Lions 28
