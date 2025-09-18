Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL Week 3: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

Some teams are still looking for their first wins, while others are looking to pad their lead in the standings. How will every NFL game play out in Week 3?

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
  • Location: Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BUF -11.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: BUF -900 | MIA +610

It’s not too early to close the book on the Dolphins. Bills romp.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Dolphins 14

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: IND -4.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: IND -210 | TEN +176

The Colts continue their magical start to the season, albeit in a closer-than-anticipated affair.

Predicted Outcome: Colts 21 – Titans 18

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Location: Foxborough, MA
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: PIT -1.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: PIT -130 | NE +110

The Steelers desperately need to sort out their defense. Thankfully, the Pats pose little threat.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 24 – Patriots 13

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: TB -6.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: TB -320 | NYJ +260

The Bucs have closed out games late, but they lead start to finish in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 27 – Jets 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders

  • Stadium: Northwest Stadium
  • Location: Landover, MD
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: WAS -3 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: WAS -164 | LVR +138

The Raiders are on a short week and an Eastern time zone start. Commanders dominate. 

Predicted Outcome: Commanders 31 – Raiders 14

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: PHI -3.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: PHI -186 | LAR +154

It might seem like a flat spot for the Rams, but we bet they’re up to the test versus the defending champs.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Eagles 20

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ATL -5.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: ATL -250 | CAR +205

Defense will be an afterthought, as both teams unleash their offenses. The Falcons have way more to offer, though.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 32 – Panthers 28

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings

  • Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MIN -3 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: MIN -154 | CIN +130

The Bengals should eke out a win over the Vikings in a high-scoring affair.

Predicted Outcome: Bengals 31 – Vikings 28

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
  • Location: Jacksonville, FL
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: JAX -2.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: JAX -142 | HOU +120

The Texans have yet to play a full 60 minutes, but the Jags won’t capitalize on their mistakes.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 – Jaguars 20

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
  • Location: Cleveland, OH
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: GB -7.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: GB -420 | CLE +330

Defense will be at the forefront of this non-conference matchup. The Browns hold tough and then collapse late.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 17 – Browns 10

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 45.5
  • Moneyline: LAC -156 | DEN +142

Bettors still aren’t giving the Chargers the love they deserve. The Broncos are the latest casualty.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 23 – Broncos 17

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Location: Seattle, WA
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SEA -7.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: SEA -390 | NO +310

The Seahawks are flying high, and the Saints will be entirely out of their element at Lumen Field.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Saints 10

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
  • Location: Santa Clara, CA
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: SF -142 | ARI +120

The Cardinals’ unsuspecting start comes to an unsurprising halt in Week 3. The 49ers’ defense is too much to handle.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 – Cardinals 10

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears

  • Stadium: Soldier Field
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: CHI -1.5 | Total: 50.5
  • Moneyline: CHI -108 | DAL -108

Two franchises have never deserved each other more than the Bears and Cowboys in Week 3. The Bears’ offense finally comes to life.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 35 – Cowboys 28

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
  • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
  • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Spread: KC -5.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: KC -270 | NYG +220

The Chiefs are out of rhythm, and the Giants’ defense has been better than expected. Still, the Chiefs close late.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 24 – Giants 17

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

  • Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
  • Location: Baltimore, MD
  • Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BAL -5.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: BAL -240 | DET +198

In a potential preview of Super Bowl LX, the Ravens host the Lions. Baltimore prevails in this one, but the Lions won’t go down without a fight.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 30 – Lions 28

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

