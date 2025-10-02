Live NowLive
NFL · 4 hours ago

Predicting Every NFC Week 5 Game With Score Projections

Grant White

Host · Writer

There are a handful of non-conference matchups in Week 5 NFL action. How will the 10 games featuring NFC teams play out?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAR -7.5 | Total: 45.5
  • Moneyline: LAR -480 | SF +370

The 49ers are banged up, but these division rivals always play a tightly contested battle.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – 49ers 20

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Location: London, England
  • Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 35.5
  • Moneyline: MIN -190 | CLE +160

Clearly, the betting market doesn’t think highly of either offense. Still, the Browns could pull off another unexpected upset.

Predicted Outcome: Browns 17 – Vikings 14

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
  • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 9.m. ET
  • Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: DAL -142 | NYJ +120

The Cowboys’ offense has been up to the task, and the Jets won’t threaten their defense.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 21 – Jets 10

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: PHI -4.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: PHI -198 | DEN +166

The Eagles haven’t looked as unstoppable as their record implies. Denver hangs tough.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Broncos 21

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

  • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
  • Location: New Orleans, LA
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: NO -1.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: NO -122 | NYG +104

In a battle of lesser-than opponents, we have the Giants out in front.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 20 – Saints 14

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: MIA -116 | CAR -102

The Dolphins are undeserving of being favorites, and the Panthers could surprise offensively.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 24 – Dolphins 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Location: Seattle, WA
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SEA -3 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: SEA -180 | TB +152

Bettors should expect a high-scoring affair, with the Seahawks eking out a win.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Buccaneers 28

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ARI -8.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: ARI -450 | TEN +350

Neither offense has looked spectacular, but the Cardinals are clearly the superior team.

Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 21 – Titans 10

Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: LAC -158 | WSH +134

The Chargers finally get to settle in at home. The Commanders won’t break through.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 31 – Commanders 17

Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Stadium: Paycor Stadium
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DET -10.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: DET -520 | CIN +400

The Lions unleash their punishing offense, sending the Bengals’ defense into disarray. 

Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Bengals 10

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

