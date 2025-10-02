Predicting Every NFC Week 5 Game With Score Projections
There are a handful of non-conference matchups in Week 5 NFL action. How will the 10 games featuring NFC teams play out?
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -7.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: LAR -480 | SF +370
The 49ers are banged up, but these division rivals always play a tightly contested battle.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – 49ers 20
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Location: London, England
- Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 35.5
- Moneyline: MIN -190 | CLE +160
Clearly, the betting market doesn’t think highly of either offense. Still, the Browns could pull off another unexpected upset.
Predicted Outcome: Browns 17 – Vikings 14
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 9.m. ET
- Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: DAL -142 | NYJ +120
The Cowboys’ offense has been up to the task, and the Jets won’t threaten their defense.
Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 21 – Jets 10
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -4.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: PHI -198 | DEN +166
The Eagles haven’t looked as unstoppable as their record implies. Denver hangs tough.
Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Broncos 21
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NO -1.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: NO -122 | NYG +104
In a battle of lesser-than opponents, we have the Giants out in front.
Predicted Outcome: Giants 20 – Saints 14
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: MIA -116 | CAR -102
The Dolphins are undeserving of being favorites, and the Panthers could surprise offensively.
Predicted Outcome: Panthers 24 – Dolphins 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -3 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: SEA -180 | TB +152
Bettors should expect a high-scoring affair, with the Seahawks eking out a win.
Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Buccaneers 28
Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: ARI -8.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: ARI -450 | TEN +350
Neither offense has looked spectacular, but the Cardinals are clearly the superior team.
Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 21 – Titans 10
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: LAC -158 | WSH +134
The Chargers finally get to settle in at home. The Commanders won’t break through.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 31 – Commanders 17
Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -10.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: DET -520 | CIN +400
The Lions unleash their punishing offense, sending the Bengals’ defense into disarray.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Bengals 10
