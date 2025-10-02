49ers vs Rams: Top Thursday Night Football Player Props

‌



Brock Purdy’s return to the field last week was short-lived, as he will miss tonight’s game against the Rams, with Mac Jones set to make his third start of the season. The Rams continue their Super Bowl aspirations as they host the 49ers. In this anticipated NFC West showdown, here are five player props to keep an eye on for tonight’s matchup.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Tutu Atwell OVER 8.5 Receiving Yards

This number almost seems too low to be true. Tutu Atwell iced the game last week against the Colts with an 88-yard catch and run to the house. He might be the third or fourth option in the passing game, but with Stafford’s ability to spread the field, he is bound to look his way on more than one occasion, and it could only take one reception to reach this number.

Christian McCaffrey OVER 116.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

Through all the 49ers’ devastating injuries thus far, Christian McCaffrey has remained healthy, and due to necessity, has become even more of a focal point in the offense. He has proven to still be among the top running backs in football. With the absence of Ricky Pearsall, this will open up the passing game even more for McCaffrey.

Jared Verse To Record A Sack

Jared Verse has established himself as a premier pass rusher in this league early in his career. The Rams have looked to get him in one-on-one matchups on the outside with several different stunts along the defensive front. Look for Verse to see plenty of matchups opposite Trent Williams against right tackle Colton McKivitz. At plus money value, Verse to record a sack tonight could be a valuable prop to include.

Davante Adams OVER 4.5 Receptions

Davante Adams has fit in like a glove with this Rams offense. Adams has become the perfect complement to Puka Nacua and has taken the full attention off LA’s number one target. Adams should continue to see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the outside, making this number of 4.5 receptions more than reachable.

Blake Corum OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards

Entering his second season, Blake Corum has battled several injuries throughout his young career. Most fans knew Kyren Williams’ workload last season was unsustainable. Now healthy, Corum has provided nice insurance when they want to give Williams a breather. On a short week, expect several carries from Corum as the Rams look to keep Robert Saleh’s defense off balance.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.