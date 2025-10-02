Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL Week 5 TNF: Best Anytime TD Bets for 49ers vs Rams

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


It’s an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) and Los Angeles Rams (3-1) kick off Week 5 in the NFL.

The Rams enter the contest as 7.5-point home favorites.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup: 

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

LAR WR Davante Adams Anytime TD (+105)

While Puka Nacua is grabbing the headlines with his historic start, Adams has quietly scored in three consecutive games and leads the Rams with ten red zone targets. That consistent usage makes the veteran as good a bet as any to hit paydirt, an absolute bargain at plus money.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

SF TE Jake Tonges Anytime TD (+390)

Tonges found the end zone for the second time this season in last week’s loss to the Jaguars, posting a 3-58-1 line on five targets. The 26-year-old has stepped into a primary role with George Kittle (hamstring) sidelined, handling the bulk of the tight end snaps. With both Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) out tonight, Tonges could see an expanded target share in a depleted 49ers passing attack.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

