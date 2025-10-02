Predicting Every NFL Week 5 Game With Score Projections

‌



We have officially entered bye weeks in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean there will be any shortage of intriguing action. How do we predict all 14 games will play out in Week 5?

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -7.5 | Total: 45.5

LAR -7.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: LAR -480 | SF +370

The 49ers are banged up, but these division rivals always play a tightly contested battle.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 – 49ers 20

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, England

London, England Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 35.5

MIN -3.5 | 35.5 Moneyline: MIN -190 | CLE +160

Clearly, the betting market doesn’t think highly of either offense. Still, the Browns could pull off another unexpected upset.

Predicted Outcome: Browns 17 – Vikings 14

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 9.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 9.m. ET Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 47.5

DAL -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: DAL -142 | NYJ +120

The Cowboys’ offense has been up to the task, and the Jets won’t threaten their defense.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 21 – Jets 10

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -4.5 | Total: 43.5

PHI -4.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: PHI -198 | DEN +166

The Eagles haven’t looked as unstoppable as their record implies. Denver hangs tough.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Broncos 21

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -1.5 | Total: 40.5

HOU -1.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: HOU -126 | BAL +108

One of these teams’ seasons will unravel in Week 5. Sorry, Texans fans.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 18 – Texans 16

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NO -1.5 | Total: 41.5

NO -1.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: NO -122 | NYG +104

In a battle of lesser-than opponents, we have the Giants out in front.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 20 – Saints 14

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: IND -6.5 | Total: 47.5

IND -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: IND -330 | LVR +265

The Colts’ offense reigns supreme, but the Raiders do enough to send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Colts 31 – Raiders 24

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 44.5

MIA -1.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: MIA -116 | CAR -102

The Dolphins are undeserving of being favorites, and the Panthers could surprise offensively.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 24 – Dolphins 17

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -3 | Total: 44.5

SEA -3 | 44.5 Moneyline: SEA -180 | TB +152

Bettors should expect a high-scoring affair, with the Seahawks eking out a win.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Buccaneers 28

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: ARI -8.5 | Total: 41.5

ARI -8.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: ARI -450 | TEN +350

Neither offense has looked spectacular, but the Cardinals are clearly the superior team.

Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 21 – Titans 10

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 48.5

LAC -2.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: LAC -158 | WSH +134

The Chargers finally get to settle in at home. The Commanders won’t break through.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 31 – Commanders 17

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: DET -10.5 | Total: 48.5

DET -10.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: DET -520 | CIN +400

The Lions unleash their punishing offense, sending the Bengals’ defense into disarray.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Bengals 10

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -8.5 | Total: 49.5

BUF -8.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: BUF -430 | NE +340

The Bills usually find a way to pulverize the Patriots. Week 5 is no exception.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Patriots 17

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: KC -3 | Total: 46.5

KC -3 | 46.5 Moneyline: KC -178 | JAX +150

No one is giving the Jaguars the credit they deserve at the moment. Unsuspectingly, the Chiefs fall victim in primetime.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – Chiefs 21

