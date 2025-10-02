Live NowLive
NFL · 15 minutes ago

NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Betting Trends

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The NFC West rivalry takes center stage on Thursday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams in a key Week 5 divisional showdown. With both teams sitting in the playoff conversation and early-season betting trends taking shape, let’s dive into the key BetMGM odds, handle splits, team stats, and betting storylines for this primetime matchup.

SF vs LAR Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Spread and Line Movement

  • Opening Line: Rams -3.5
  • Current Line: Rams -8.5
  • Betting Splits: Rams: 66% of bets, 77% of handle | 49ers: 34% of bets, 23% of handle

The Rams have seen heavy action since the open, with bettors backing them aggressively to cover. Movement from -3.5 to -8.5 reflects confidence in Los Angeles at home, along with the 49ers’ heavy injuries. San Francisco looks to prove oddsmakers wrong after a tough Week 4 loss.

Total Points Outlook

  • Opening Total: 47.5
  • Current Total: 45.5
  • Betting Splits: Over: 39% of bets, 43% of handle | Under: 61% of bets, 57% of handle

The total has ticked down, signaling sharp money leaning toward a lower-scoring battle. Both defenses rank top-10 in scoring allowed — 49ers (7th, 18.8 PPG) and Rams (T-10, 20.3 PPG).

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid's Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Moneyline Action

  • 49ers ML: +350 (63% of bets, 29% of handle)
  • Rams ML: -450 (37% of bets, 71% of handle)

The public loves the 49ers’ value as a big underdog, but the sharp money is firmly backing the Rams to hold serve at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

  • Last 4 Games: Lost to Jaguars 26-21, Beat Cardinals 16-15, Beat Saints 26-21, Beat Seahawks 17-13
  • Offense: 5th overall (2nd passing, 28th rushing)
  • Defense: T-5 overall (6th passing, 17th rushing)
  • Turnover Differential: -5

Key Players:

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

  • Last 4 Games: Beat Colts 27-20, Lost to Eagles 33-26, Beat Titans 33-19, Beat Texans 14-9
  • Offense: 4th overall (3rd passing, 13th rushing)
  • Defense: 9th overall (10th rushing, T-9 passing)
  • Turnover Differential: +3

Key Players:

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid's 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

49ers vs Rams Injury Report

Thursday Night Football Betting Outlook

This matchup shapes up as a battle of efficiency: the Rams boast one of the NFL’s most balanced attacks, while the 49ers must lean on Christian McCaffrey and their defense without Brock Purdy and multiple key receivers. Line movement reflects the market’s lack of faith in San Francisco’s depth, but the 49ers’ defense and McCaffrey’s playmaking ability could keep this closer than expected.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets.

