NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Betting Trends

‌



The NFC West rivalry takes center stage on Thursday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams in a key Week 5 divisional showdown. With both teams sitting in the playoff conversation and early-season betting trends taking shape, let’s dive into the key BetMGM odds, handle splits, team stats, and betting storylines for this primetime matchup.

SF vs LAR Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Spread and Line Movement

Opening Line: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Current Line: Rams -8.5

Rams -8.5 Betting Splits: Rams: 66% of bets, 77% of handle | 49ers: 34% of bets, 23% of handle

The Rams have seen heavy action since the open, with bettors backing them aggressively to cover. Movement from -3.5 to -8.5 reflects confidence in Los Angeles at home, along with the 49ers’ heavy injuries. San Francisco looks to prove oddsmakers wrong after a tough Week 4 loss.

Total Points Outlook

Opening Total: 47.5

47.5 Current Total: 45.5

45.5 Betting Splits: Over: 39% of bets, 43% of handle | Under: 61% of bets, 57% of handle

The total has ticked down, signaling sharp money leaning toward a lower-scoring battle. Both defenses rank top-10 in scoring allowed — 49ers (7th, 18.8 PPG) and Rams (T-10, 20.3 PPG).

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Moneyline Action

49ers ML: +350 (63% of bets, 29% of handle)

+350 (63% of bets, 29% of handle) Rams ML: -450 (37% of bets, 71% of handle)

The public loves the 49ers’ value as a big underdog, but the sharp money is firmly backing the Rams to hold serve at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

Last 4 Games: Lost to Jaguars 26-21, Beat Cardinals 16-15, Beat Saints 26-21, Beat Seahawks 17-13

Lost to Jaguars 26-21, Beat Cardinals 16-15, Beat Saints 26-21, Beat Seahawks 17-13 Offense: 5th overall (2nd passing, 28th rushing)

5th overall (2nd passing, 28th rushing) Defense : T-5 overall (6th passing, 17th rushing)

: T-5 overall (6th passing, 17th rushing) Turnover Differential: -5

Key Players:

Mac Jones : 563 pass yards, 4 TD, 1 INT in 2 games

: 563 pass yards, 4 TD, 1 INT in 2 games Christian McCaffrey : 225 rush yards, 31 rec, 305 rec yards, 2 TD

: 225 rush yards, 31 rec, 305 rec yards, 2 TD Demarcus Robinson : 31 catches, 505 yards, 7 TD last season

: 31 catches, 505 yards, 7 TD last season Fred Warner: 38 tackles

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Last 4 Games: Beat Colts 27-20, Lost to Eagles 33-26, Beat Titans 33-19, Beat Texans 14-9

Beat Colts 27-20, Lost to Eagles 33-26, Beat Titans 33-19, Beat Texans 14-9 Offense : 4th overall (3rd passing, 13th rushing)

: 4th overall (3rd passing, 13th rushing) Defense: 9th overall (10th rushing, T-9 passing)

9th overall (10th rushing, T-9 passing) Turnover Differential: +3

Key Players:

Matthew Stafford : 1,114 pass yards, 8 TD, 2 INT

: 1,114 pass yards, 8 TD, 2 INT Kyren Williams : 303 rush yards, 1 TD

: 303 rush yards, 1 TD Puka Nacua : NFL-best 42 catches, 503 yards, 2 total TDs

: NFL-best 42 catches, 503 yards, 2 total TDs Byron Young: 5 sacks

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

49ers vs Rams Injury Report

Thursday Night Football Betting Outlook

This matchup shapes up as a battle of efficiency: the Rams boast one of the NFL’s most balanced attacks, while the 49ers must lean on Christian McCaffrey and their defense without Brock Purdy and multiple key receivers. Line movement reflects the market’s lack of faith in San Francisco’s depth, but the 49ers’ defense and McCaffrey’s playmaking ability could keep this closer than expected.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets.