Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Preview: Analysis of Upcoming NFL Game

Week 7: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Saquon Barkley’s Bounce-Back Spot in Carson Wentz’s Revenge Game

The Week 7 slate gives us one of the most intriguing storylines of the season — Wentz vs. the Eagles. It’s been years since Wentz last suited up for Philly, but he gets his shot at revenge in a critical NFC matchup where both teams are still trying to find offensive rhythm. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites, with a modest total of 43.5, signaling a likely grind-it-out affair between two teams still searching for consistency on that side of the ball.

Eagles Offense: Searching for the 2024 Spark

The Eagles aren’t broken — they’re just not explosive right now. After leading the league in explosive plays last season, they’ve fallen to the middle of the pack in yards per play, largely due to inefficiency on early downs and a muted ground game.

Jalen Hurts’ Passing Decline: Hurts is still producing fantasy points, but much of it’s been volume-driven. His yards per attempt and completion percentage have both dipped compared to 2024, and the Eagles’ passing offense has struggled to sustain drives.

Saquon Barkley Needs a Breakout: The trade for Barkley was supposed to elevate this rushing attack, but the numbers haven’t followed. Barkley’s logged just 18 carries total over his past two games and hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2. The positive: he’s fully healthy , and the Vikings’ run defense has allowed 4.4 yards per carry this season. Expect the Eagles to feed him early to reset offensive rhythm and protect Hurts from excessive third-and-longs.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith: Both remain must-start fantasy plays, but their target shares fluctuate weekly. Brown’s volume edge makes him the safer DFS anchor in what projects as a lower-scoring contest.

Fantasy Angle:

Start: Hurts, Barkley, Brown

Flex: Smith (matchup dependent), Dallas Goedert (streamable but low-ceiling)

Sit: Eagles DST — Wentz is turnover-prone, but the Vikings have protected him well of late

Vikings Offense: Wentz’s Moment of Truth

It’s been a strange but stable start to the Wentz era in Minnesota. He’s not lighting up the stat sheet, but he’s kept them in games and limited mistakes — something that wasn’t guaranteed when he signed mid-summer.

Revenge Game Narrative: Wentz faces the franchise that drafted him, benched him, and moved on to Hurts. That emotional edge could matter, but the bigger question is whether he can handle Philly’s pass rush.

Offensive Identity Issues: The Vikings have shifted from their usual pass-heavy approach to more balance under Wentz. They’ve leaned on Jordan Mason and short passing to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson , while Justin Jefferson remains the focal point whenever healthy.

Jefferson Watch: He’s expected to play through minor soreness, and if so, he’ll see plenty of man coverage — a matchup he’s historically handled well.

Fantasy Angle:

Start: Jefferson, Addison (PPR Flex), Hockenson

Stream: Wentz in 2QB/Superflex formats

Sit: Vikings DST — the Eagles’ offensive line remains elite at home

Betting Breakdown: Defense, Field Goals, and the Under

Market Line / Total Lean Analysis Spread Eagles -2.5 Eagles -2.5 Philadelphia’s home-field edge and superior roster depth give them the advantage in a close matchup. Total 43.5 Under 43.5 Both teams have averaged under 21 PPG since Week 3, and both defenses rank top 12 in red-zone stops. First-Half Total 21.5 Under 21.5 Expect both offenses to start conservative — the Vikings protect Wentz early, the Eagles reestablish Barkley. Anytime TD Props Barkley (+120), Jefferson (+115) Barkley’s due for his breakout; Jefferson always a red-zone target leader.

Betting Summary:



The total feels inflated given both teams’ offensive inconsistencies. The Under has cashed in five of the Eagles’ last six games and in four straight Vikings matchups. Barkley’s prop market offers upside — this is the first matchup in weeks where game script favors a 20+ carry workload.

Fantasy & DFS Takeaway

Best DFS Stack: Hurts + Brown + Addison (for a low-owned bring-back)

Value Play: Barkley’s rushing yard prop and anytime TD odds provide strong buy-low potential.

Fade: Hurts passing overs — the Eagles are leaning on ball control and shorter throws.

Final Prediction: Eagles Grind One Out

Both offenses have the personnel to explode, but neither has the rhythm right now. Expect a hard-fought, lower-scoring matchup dominated by trenches, time of possession, and defensive stands.

Final Score Prediction:



Eagles 23, Vikings 17



Barkley finally delivers his best game in green, Wentz plays well but comes up just short, and the under cashes for sharp bettors paying attention.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.