Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now After Week 10

Following another week of NFL football, the best teams begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, as do the top quarterbacks. That said, here’s a look at the top ten quarterbacks in the league following Week 10.

1) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

At this point, there’s no way to include a quarterback ranking that doesn’t place Matthew Stafford at No. 1 until further notice. Stafford is playing at an extremely high level, and even at 37, the Rams star has put himself in a league of his own this season. With 25 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions on the season, the Georgia product opens the list in the top spot.

2) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off arguably their worst loss of the season. Despite that, there’s no way this list would exclude the reigning MVP, especially out of the top three. Allen is the driving force of the Bills, and although the team is amid some struggles, the quarterback’s elite play will continue to keep Buffalo in the mix.

3) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes remains in the top three throughout the Chiefs’ bye week and for good reason. The Chiefs’ star has been a driving force behind Kansas City’s turnaround, and as the team’s receiving corps begins to get fully healthy, Mahomes continues to prove why he’s one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league.

4) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s return to play has been the saving grace to the Ravens season to keep their playoff hopes alive. The two-time MVP is playing at the level that nearly every football mind and fan expects of him, proving to be the best dual-threat quarterback in the game. Despite missing several games this season, Jackson’s 15 passing touchdowns and only one interception on the season land him in the top five.

5) Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield finally returned to his MVP-level play on Sunday despite the loss to New England. The former top pick tossed three touchdowns against the Patriots, and as the Buccaneers gear up for the back half of the season, expect Mayfield to carry his strong play down the stretch to help Tampa Bay make a run.

6) Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye makes his debut in the top ten list, and it’s long overdue. The former top-three pick is playing at an MVP level, and his emergence is the biggest reason for the Patriots’ 360 turnaround this season. The North Carolina product is up to 19 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions on the season, and if he continues to play with this confidence, don’t be surprised to see him rise up this list

7) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has cooled down a bit in comparison to the streak of huge games he put together early in the season. However, the Cowboys’ gunslinger has still proven to be among the top quarterbacks in the league this season. When the Cowboys return from their bye week, expect Prescott to prove he belongs in the top five.

8) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s strong season continued in Week 10 with yet another big performance through the air. The former top pick is up to 2,235 passing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season, while only tossing three interceptions up to this point. Goff continues to manage the game at a high level, and because of that, Detroit remains a top contender in the NFC until further notice.

9) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has taken care of the ball this season, but that’s not even the lone reason for the Eagles star remaining in the top 10. The Philly star is managing offense exactly like head coach Nick Sirianni envisioned entering the season, and because of that, the reigning champs remain as a Super Bowl contender.

10) Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert started the season strong and has since cooled down a bit. Despite that, there’s no doubt that the level Herbert is playing at this season puts him in the mix of the top QBs in the league. The Oregon product has been the main reason for the success in Greg Roman’s offense this season, and considering the injuries to the offensive line, it’s impressive in its own right that Herbert is still willing the Chargers to wins.

