Predicting Every AFC Week 11 Game With Score Projections

The NFL Trade Deadline is behind us, and we are heading into Week 11. The playoff races only intensify from here as we head into the stretch drive of the season.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 11 NFL contest!

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Location: Madrid, ES

Madrid, ES Time: Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 47.5

MIA -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: MIA -140 | WSH +120

No two franchises deserve each other more. The perennially underachieving Dolphins and injury-plagued Commanders battle it out at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid in a heavyweight bout bout of mediocrity. Every time we think the Fins are lying lifeless on the canvas, they rise from the dead and put together a monumental effort. Then, as soon as they start to build momentum, they swing so hard they punch themselves in the face. Defense has been an issue for Washington, but we expect the Dolphins to get in their own way in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Commanders 27 – Dolphins 24

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 43.5

LAC -2.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: LAC -165 | JAX +140

The Chargers face one of the most daunting travel schedules in the NFL. Already, this is their third trip to the Eastern time zone, and they didn’t look sharp in either of their first two contests. Moreover, this is a superior Jaguars team that offers more resistance than the Giants or the Dolphins. Jacksonville is motoring on offense, totaling 59 points over its past two games. Further, they have an effective defensive front that will force the Chargers to operate more one-dimensionally. This is a spot where we feel compelled to back the Jags.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 28 – Chargers 27

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -5.5 | Total: 48.5

BUF -5.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BUF -280 | TB +230

After looking lifeless since the start of October, the Bills have the chance to rise in Week 11. They host a porous Buccaneers’ defense that is obliterated by the passing attack. So far this season, Tampa Bay is giving up 233.2 passing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL. As we’ve seen all season, Buffalo is at its best when its aerial assault gets going. Sharp bettors will target receiving yards props, but we think this game is destined to go over, with the Bills covering at home.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Buccaneers 28

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -6.5 | Total: 37.5

HOU -6.5 | 37.5 Moneyline: HOU -300 | TEN +250

This is a classic letdown spot for the Texans. Houston mounted a furious comeback last week, scoring in the waning moments of its Week 10 win over the Jags to steal a win from the clutches of defeat. But expectations should be tempered against the Titans. Tennessee is coming off a bye week and will be ready for the Texans’ one-dimensional attack. Houston’s run game has been nonexistent, forcing them to throw into the strength of the Titans’ defense. We’ve got another upset locked in.

Predicted Outcome: Titans 24 – Houston 20

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -5.5 | Total: 48.5

PIT -5.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: PIT -240 | CIN +240

The Steelers can feel their grip on the AFC North loosening, and it’s just a matter of time before they lose it altogether. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh is positioned for a vastly improved effort versus the Bengals in Week 12. Cincinnati is the least efficient defensive unit in the league, ranking dead last in total and scoring defense. While their offense has come to life, it hasn’t been enough to offset their shockingly bad defense. The Steelers’ defense shines, and the offense does enough to win this one easily.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 28 – Bengals 17

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: KC -3.5 | Total: 44.5

KC -3.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: KC -215 | DEN +180

This is the Broncos’ mid-season litmus test, and we predict they will come up short. While Kansas City hasn’t matched its usual intensity this season, the Chiefs have been on an upward trajectory. They’ve scored 28 or more points in five of their last six, going 4-2 over that stretch. Granted, Denver has mounted late-game comebacks to move to 8-2, but it won’t be able to do so against the Chiefs. Kansas City cruises on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 30 – Denver 20

Stadium: Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -7.5 | Total: 39.5

BAL -7.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: BAL -425 | CLE +320

Now back to full health, the Ravens have begun their ascent back to the top of the division standings. There’s nothing the Browns can do to limit their flight. Once again, Cleveland is falling apart at the seams, putting together its worst offensive campaign in recent memory. Their defense has been the Browns’ saving grace, but this is a Ravens squad with something to prove. Baltimore surpasses 27 points for the fourth straight week, eviscerating what’s left of the Browns’ hope.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 27 – Browns 13

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -3.5 | Total: 49.5

DAL -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: DAL -195 | LV +165

Pete Carroll’s tenure as the Raiders’ head coach is going as well as expected. Through nine games, Las Vegas sits 2-7 and ranks as one of the worst offensive teams in the league. With limited redeeming qualities on defense, it’s no surprise they’re struggling week in and week out. The Cowboys aren’t immune to failure either, but they’ve flashed promise at various points this season. Dallas will use its unrelenting passing attack to keep Las Vegas on its heels, cashing as short road favorites on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 26 – Raiders 18

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.