Predicting Every AFC Week 8 Game With Score Projections

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, but there are 12 more contests on this week’s slate. Check out our score projections for every matchup, including plays on the side, spread, and total!

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -6.5 | Total: 44.5

CIN -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: CIN -300 | NYJ +250

Every season, we reach the same conclusion: it’s time to accept that the Jets will never have nice things.

Predicted Outcome: Bengals 27 – Jets 16

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -7.5 | Total: 45.5

BUF -7.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: BUF -400 | CAR +300

The Bills will be fresh, and the Panthers are dealing with injuries. This could get ugly.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 42 – Panthers 17

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -1.5 | Total: 41.5

HOU -1.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: HOU -125 | SF +105

Not sure how any bettor trusts the Texans after their dismal performance on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 15 – Texans 14

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NE -6.5 | Total: 40.5

NE -6.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: NE -400 | CLE +300

The Patriots are in control of their own destiny in the AFC East. The Browns are barely an NFL team.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 24 – Browns 10

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -6.5 | Total: 48.5

BAL -6.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BAL -290 | CHI +240

The Ravens don’t deserve to be this far out in front. The Bears blow another lead in a high-scoring affair.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 38 – Bears 35

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: ATL -7.5 | Total: 44.5

ATL -7.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: ATL -450 | MIA +340

The Falcons’ defense will overwhelm an already confused Dolphins’ offense.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 28 – Dolphins 17

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -3.5 | Total: 50.5

DEN -3.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: DEN -170 | DAL +145

The Cowboys’ hot-and-cold season continues with an upset win over the Broncos in Week 8

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 32 – Broncos 28

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: IND -14.5 | Total: 47.5

IND -14.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: IND -1800 | TEN +900

The Colts come out flat and get absolutely stunned by a Titans squad with something to prove.

Predicted Outcome: Titans 31 – Colts 28

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: GB -3.5 | Total: 44.5

GB -3.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: GB -165 | PIT +140

Aaron Rodgers is ready to torch his former squad. Steelers unexpectedly pull off a dominant win.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 30 – Packers 20

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: KC -12.5 | Total: 47.5

KC -12.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: KC -1000 | WSH +600

The Commanders have fallen well short of the mark this season. The Chiefs kick them when they’re down on Monday Night Football.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 – Commanders 14

