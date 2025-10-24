10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 8)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Denver Broncos

Admittedly, the gap is closing, but the Denver Broncos (5-2) still boast the top defense in the NFL ahead of Week 8. Denver’s defense ranks third in yards allowed (273.1 YPG) and fourth in scoring (18.1 PPG). From there, the Broncos present the league’s fiercest pass rush. They have tallied 34 quarterback sacks in only seven games, which puts them on pace to break the single-season team record of 72. An athletic secondary aids Denver’s front seven. The Broncos have given up just 179.9 YPG through the air, landing sixth overall.

2) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (2-4) aren’t having the season they envisioned, but the defense is certainly not to blame. Right now, Houston is mugging opponents into just 14.7 PPG, which is the best clip in the league by a wide margin. Additionally, the Texans are listed fourth when it comes to yardage surrendered (274.2 PPG). They have been especially effective in stopping the pass, as teams have thrown for only 179.0 YPG against Houston. From there, Pro Football Focus gives the Texans’ defensive line a collectgrade of 84.9: third in the NFL.

3) Los Angeles Rams

After building momentum over the past two weeks, the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) are pretty frightening for offenses. Sure, Halloween is on the horizon, but don’t expect these beasts from LA to vanish any time soon. Since the Rams’ most recent loss in Week 5, they have allowed only ten total points. Additionally, they have held opponents to single-digit totals in three of seven contests this year. It makes sense to see Los Angeles, a team with 26 sacks presently, placed second in defensive scoring right now (16.7 PPG), but this group feels like they are leaving meat on the bone. PFF yields an 86.5 grade for the Rams’ D-line, which is also second-best in the league.

4) Seattle Seahawks

Steady on the rise, the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) have significant potential in 2025. The Seahawks are big, fast, strong, and athletic—and their opponents will attest to that. Seattle has surrendered just 4.7 yards per play, ranking fourth in the NFL. In terms of scoring, they have given up only 19.4 PPG: sixth overall. The Seahawks are looking more like their “Legion of Boom" dynasty than ever; they have intercepted eight passes in seven games, and it does not seem like that will be slowing down any time soon.

5) Atlanta Falcons

Ahead of Week 8, the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) have showcased the most constrictive “no-fly zone" in the league. The Falcons have several gifted players in the secondary, which is a massive factor in why this group is allowing only 141.2 YPG through the air. Additionally, Atlanta is ranked eighth in defensive scoring (20.0 PPG) at this time. Their ability to force turnovers is prevalent and advantageous, as they have recorded nine takeaways in six games.

6) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) are rolling again, especially on the defensive side. There, KC is presently listed fifth in yardage surrendered (280.3 YPG) and third in points allowed (17.7 PPG). The Chiefs are particularly stingy against the pass, just as they have been the last three seasons. Kansas City has given up just 174.6 YPG through the air, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The championship pedigree is obviously here, and when this group is in sync, there might not be a stronger unit in football.

7) Green Bay Packers

A top-five team in terms of Super Bowl LX odds, the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) are also the NFC’s No. 1 seed at this time. Of course, the 2025 campaign is young, but Green Bay’s defense is the kind that can make a deep playoff run. The Pack has suffocated opposing offenses into just 4.5 yards to play, the best mark in the NFL. From there, they have given up 288.5 YPG: sixth overall. The defensive line in Green Bay is elite—PFF gives the group an 80.5 grade (fifth).

8) Minnesota Vikings

As it stands, the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) are operating with a defense ranked within the NFL’s top ten in scoring (20.8 PPG) and yardage (301.7 YPG). The Vikings are a gritty bunch, and their five fumbles recovered (of eight fumbles forced) are among the league leaders. Minnesota’s defensive backfield is also quite good. After six contests, the Vikes are surrendering just 184.0 YPG passing to opponents, which lands seventh overall.

9) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (5-2) are sneaking up on teams in 2025, but let’s give them their respect. At this juncture, New England ranks within the league’s top-five teams when it pertains to points allowed (19.0 PPG). The Pats have also forced nine turnovers, a significant factor in their four-game winning streak entering Week 8. When it comes to stopping the run, New England lands third in the NFL; the Patriots have given up only 77.1 YPG on the ground this season.

10) San Francisco 49ers

A unit that won’t stop fighting, the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) are presently playing with a chip on their collective shoulders. San Francisco has already lost its two best defenders to significant lower-body injuries, but there is still a lot to like with this young and scrappy group. After an impressive performance on Sunday Night Football, the Niners are surrendering only 19.7 PPG (seventh). SF is now left with a total of six recovered fumbles on D, which paces the NFL. However, they have logged no interceptions in 2025—that’s bound to change, eventually.

