Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 195 NFL Free Agents
195. Tim Patrick, WR
Everyone is rooting for Tim Patrick. The wideout missed two seasons due to injury, but made his return last year and finished sixth in Comeback Player of the Year voting. While he re-upped with the Detroit Lions, Patrick was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the regular season.
Landing Spot: Patrick re-signed with the Lions (one year, $4 million)
1. Tee Higgins, WR (Bengals)
Tee Higgins is stepping into his prime and has quickly established himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. This season, he made a significant impact, racking up ten touchdowns and coming within striking distance of 1,000 receiving yards. His performance this year underscores his immense value to the team and his rising status in the league. Higgins has been franchised-tagged by the Bengals.
Landing Spot: Higgins has re-signed with the Bengals (four years, $115 million)
2. Trey Smith, G (Chiefs)
The prospect of one of the league's elite guards entering free agency is certainly enticing for many teams. Trey Smith had an impressive season, boasting a 75% win rate in run blocking and finishing without allowing a single sack. Smith has been franchise-tagged by the Chiefs.
Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs
3. Ronnie Stanley, OT (Ravens)
Ronnie Stanley's career portfolio has solidified his reputation as one of the top left tackles in the game. While injuries have hampered him in recent seasons, he returned to full health in 2024, showcasing his elite talent once again on the field.
Landing Spot: Stanley has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens (three years, $60 million)
4. Jevon Holland, S (Dolphins)
Despite experiencing a season filled with highs and lows, Jevon Holland's body of work stands out as impressive. Many would argue that he was the top safety available on the open market, making him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their defensive backfield.
Landing Spot: Holland signed with the New York Giants (three years, $45.3 million)
5. Chris Godwin, WR (Bucs)
Chris Godwin remains one of the NFL's premier slot receivers. While a season-ending injury could impact his market value, his track record up to this point speaks volumes about his skills and contributions on the field.
Landing Spot: Godwin has re-signed with the Buccaneers (three years, $66 million)
6. Zack Baun, LB (Eagles)
If there's a standout breakout free agent on this list, it has to be Zack Baun. While there may be questions about his long-term potential, there's no denying that he has delivered a dominant season for the Eagles. As he heads into free agency, he’s poised to command a significant pay increase.
Landing Spot: Baun has re-signed with the Eagles (three years, $51 million)
7. D.J. Reed, CB (Jets)
D.J. Reed put together an impressive season, allowing just a 57% completion rate and only two touchdowns when targeted. Stats like these will certainly make him a hot commodity in free agency, setting the stage for a lucrative contract.
Landing Spot: Reed signed with the Detroit Lions (three years, $48 million)
8. Khalil Mack, EDGE (Chargers)
As long as Khalil Mack decides against retirement, he has demonstrated he can still be a significant force on defense. If he decides to keep playing, it's probable he'll land a short-term deal with a contender looking to bolster their roster.
Landing Spot: Mack has re-signed with the Chargers (one year, $18 million)
9. Stefon Diggs, WR (Texans)
Injuries sidelined Stefon Diggs during his debut season with the Texans. While there's no questioning his talent, the impact of this injury raises concerns about the term he's likely to secure in free agency.
Landing Spot: Diggs has signed with the Patriots (three years, $69 million)
10. Sam Darnold, QB (Vikings)
Sam Darnold put up impressive numbers this season, demonstrating that he has the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, the way he finished the season raises questions about how it will affect his value in free agency.
Landing Spot: Darnold signed with the Seahawks (three years, $100.5 million)
11. Amari Cooper, WR (Bills)
During his stint with the Bills, Amari Cooper's statistics may not have been eye-catching, but he remains a potent force as a wide receiver. Cooper's selfless approach and readiness to engage in blocking should boost his appeal in the free agent market, making him a coveted asset for teams looking for a team-oriented player that can still contribute.
Predicted Landing Spot: New England Patriots
12. Josh Sweat, EDGE (Eagles)
Josh Sweat solidified his reputation as one of the premier edge rushers on the market with another impressive season. Sweat has undoubtedly set himself up nicely and is poised for a nice payday as he hits free agency.
Landing Spot: Sweat signed with the Cardinals (four years, $76.4 million)
13. Haason Reddick, EDGE (Jets)
Haason Reddick's season was marred by a holdout over contract disputes early on, which inevitably left some stains. His talent is undeniable, yet it remains to be seen how many teams will be eager to make offers after a season that didn't quite meet expectations.
Landing Spot: Reddick signed with the Buccaneers (one year, $14 million)
14. Charvarius Ward, CB (49ers)
Despite a challenging season, Charvarius Ward's established track record throughout his career should certainly afford him the benefit of the doubt as he enters free agency.
Landing Spot: Ward signed with the Colts (three years, up to $60 million)
15. Rasul Douglas, CB (Bills)
Rasul Douglas has established himself as a versatile force in the secondary, with his stats painting the picture of a true playmaker. Whether it's breaking up passes or snagging interceptions, Douglas consistently delivers on all fronts.
Predicted Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers
16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Chiefs)DeAndre Hopkins still offers considerable value to any team, even if he's no longer playing a huge role. While his role with the Chiefs may not be front and center, that shouldn't discount what he can still offer an offense in red zone.
Predicted Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers
17. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE (Raiders)
Malcolm Koonce's absence from this season may not have been advantageous, but his last fully healthy campaign was impressive. Should teams recall that performance and look into the tape, he could garner significant attention in the free agency market.
Landing Spot: Koonce has re-signed with the Raiders (one year, $12 million)
18. Dre Greenlaw, LB (49ers)
Dre Greenlaw's NFL track record has been nothing short of great, particularly when it comes to his coverage skills as a linebacker. As he hits free agency, expect a sizable market for his services.
Landing Spot: Greenlaw signed with the Broncos (three years, $35 million)
19. Cam Robinson, T (Vikings)
Cam Robinson has been a pillar of reliability in his important role along the offensive line. His consistent performance over the past five years underscores the kind of stability he offers, something teams are sure to value highly.
Predicted Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs
20. Aaron Jones, RB (Vikings)
As free agency unfolds, there will be considerable attention on the running back market. Aaron Jones stands out as perhaps the top running back hitting the open market. Given the impressive performances from last year's free agent running backs, the big question is whether Jones can leverage this into a lucrative deal.
Landing Spot: Jones has re-signed with the Vikings (two years, $20 million)
21. Justin Fields, QB (Steelers)
Justin Fields's raw talent is undeniable, but the real intrigue lies in whether he can harness that ability consistently throughout an NFL season. As we look ahead to 2025, the burning question remains: Will Fields claim the starting spot in Pittsburgh, or will he be dialing up plays in a different city?
Landing Spot: Fields signed with the Jets (two years, $40 million)
22. Teven Jenkins, G (Bears)
The primary concern surrounding Teven Jenkins is his durability. Should he prove capable of maintaining his health, he'd undoubtedly be in line for a significant pay bump. While there's no question that interest in Jenkins is robust, the length and terms of his next contract remain a topic of considerable speculation.
Predicted Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers
23. Carlton Davis III, CB (Lions)
In 2024, Carlton Davis III emerged as a seasoned anchor within the Lions' secondary, imparting valuable veteran guidance. Unfortunately, his impactful season was cut short by a jaw fracture in Week 15. Nonetheless, Davis III has certainly boosted his stock, positioning himself as a prime candidate for teams seeking to bolster their defense with experienced leadership.
Landing Spot: Davis III signed with the Patriots (three years, $60 million)
24. Will Fries, G (Colts)
Will Fries's 2024 campaign was unfortunately derailed by injury, yet this setback is unlikely to diminish his stock in the free agency market. Having honed his skills to emerge as a top-tier guard, Fries is poised for a substantial payday as he negotiates his second contract in the NFL.
Landing Spot: Fries signed with the Vikings (five years, $88 million)
25. Kevin Zeitler, G (Lions)
As Kevin Zeitler approaches the twilight of his NFL career, he remains a valuable asset on the field. His contract demands won't hurt a team, either in dollars or term, making him an attractive option for numerous teams looking to bolster their line.
Predicted Landing Spot: Detroit Lions
26. Drew Dalman , C (Falcons)
While Drew Dalman may not be the perfect center, he stands out as the top option available in free agency. Dalman offers a steady hand and the kind of seasoned expertise that teams desire at the heart of their offensive line.
Landing Spot: Dalman signed with the Bears (three years, $42 million)
27. Asante Samuel Jr. , CB (Chargers)
Asante Samuel Jr.'s season was far from flawless, marred by injuries and inconsistencies, yet his track record and veteran savvy remain highly attractive to franchises seeking cornerback talent in free agency. What he's already accomplished should ensure some real interest.
Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings
28. James Daniels, G (Jaguars)
Before an injury interrupted his season, James Daniels was showcasing impressive form in Pittsburgh. At his age, Daniels remains an appealing player, having established his worth on the field with a solid track record. Given his proven ability, he should command significant interest in the free agency market.
Landing Spot: Daniels signed with the Dolphins (three years, $24 million)
29. Tyron Smith, OT (Jet)
In the realm of professional football, Tyron Smith's status as an elite player has been well-documented over his illustrious career. Heading into 2025, the sole uncertainty surrounding him is whether he chooses to lace up his cleats for another season. Despite concerns about his age and a history of injuries, should Smith decide to continue, there's little doubt a team will eagerly make room for his talents.
Predicted Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs
30. Camryn Bynum, S (Vikings)
Last season, Camryn Bynum topped the charts among safeties with an impressive 104 tackles, underscoring his pivotal role in curbing big plays and executing his responsibilities flawlessly. In the realm of safety play, consistency is not just an asset; it's a necessity. Bynum has embodied this attribute, bringing reliability and much more to his game.
Landing Spot: Bynum signed with the Colts (four years, $60 million)
31. Talanoa Hufanga, S (49ers)
As we assess Talanoa Hufanga's performance, it's clear his raw talent is evident, yet his overall impact on the field has not met expectations. To truly tap into his potential, Hufanga must be put in a system where his mistakes in coverage can be more limited.
Landing Spot: Hufanga signed with the Broncos (three years, up to $45 million)
32. Osa Odighizuwa, DT (Cowboys)
Osa Odighizuwa has been impressive in the metrics department as an interior pass-rusher, yet these numbers haven't quite translated into significant sack production. There's undeniable potential for Odighizuwa to make a major impact, especially if he finds himself in an optimal defensive scheme.
Landing Spot: Odighizuwa has re-signed with the Cowboys (four years, $80 million)
33. Milton Williams, DT (Eagles)
Milton Williams has undoubtedly climbed the ranks with his recent performances for the Eagles. Possessing all the traits that make him a coveted target in free agency, it would be no shock to see Williams secure a hefty contract when the time comes.
Landing Spot: Williams signed with the Patriots (four years, $104 million)
34. Nick Bolton, LB (Chiefs)
Nick Bolton continues to be a formidable force for the Chiefs, racking up tackles and instilling fear in the hearts of receivers across the league.
Landing Spot: Bolton has re-signed with the Chiefs (three years, $45 million)
35. Byron Murphy Jr., CB (Vikings)
As Byron Murphy Jr.'s productive stint with the Vikings comes under the spotlight, the question looms: Will the team and player roll the dice on their current setup in pursuit of potentially greater rewards elsewhere? Everything might hinge on how the market approaches him.
Landing Spot: Murphy Jr. has re-signed with the Vikings (three years, $66 million)
36. Mike Hilton, CB
Mike Hilton remains a premier slot defender in the NFL. Despite crossing the age of 30, the market's interest in the former Bengals cornerback is expected to remain robust.
Predicted Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers
37. Marquise Brown, WR
Marquise Brown's shoulder ailment significantly hampered his impact with the Chiefs this season. Consequently, teams might be eyeing just another brief contract with the talented wideout, although he possesses the potential to thrive in the right offensive scheme.
Landing Spot: Brown has re-signed with the Chiefs (one year, up to $11 million)
38. Darius Slayton, WR
Assessing Darius Slayton's true potential is a complex task, especially considering the fluctuating quarterback situation with the Giants. At times, Slayton has demonstrated impressive stats, suggesting that any franchise in need of bolstering their receiving corps might very well seek his talents.
Landing Spot: Slayton has re-signed with the Giants (three years, $36 million)
39. Juwan Johnson, TE
This year's free agency pool doesn't boast significant depth at the tight end spot. However, Juwan Johnson emerges as a promising talent, particularly with his capabilities as a pass-catching threat. His potential to make an impact in this role could offer teams a valuable asset as they look to bolster their offensive options.
Predicted Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts
40. Mekhi Becton, OT
Fresh off clinching a Super Bowl with the Eagles, Mekhi Becton showcased his formidable skills on one of the NFL's elite offensive lines. Becton's steadfast performance in Philadelphia is sure to bolster his appeal to other teams looking for proven talent.
Predicted Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals
41. Baron Browning, LB
Baron Browning has emerged as a relentless presence on the edge, but his main challenge remains staying healthy. Should Browning manage to keep off the injury list, his influence is sure to resonate profoundly with any team that snaps him up in free agency.
Landing Spot: Browning has re-signed with the Cardinals (two years, $15 million)
42. Levi Onwuzurike, DE
Levi Onwuzurike has demonstrated his potential impact on the field, contingent on his health. Recently, his availability has fluctuated due to health issues, yet he continues to exhibit significant bursts of talent when active, notably his impressive pass-rush win rate.
Predicted Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens
43. Keenan Allen, WR
Keenan Allen remained a key asset in the red zone for the Bears in 2024, yet his impact from the slot fell short of expectations. Could this signal the start of a downward trend for the skilled wideout? That might just depend on the size of his market this offseason.
Predicted Landing Spot: Los Angeles Rams
44. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE
Dayo Odeyingbo has consistently improved year over year, making him a standout in this free-agent class. His potential for a breakout season is evident, suggesting he could command a significant payday. There's a real sense that Odeyingbo's full capabilities are yet to be tapped, underlining his appealing upside.
Landing Spot: Odeyingbo signed with the Bears (three years, $48 million)
45. Russell Wilson, QB
Russell Wilson's future in the NFL is shrouded in uncertainty as he enters a pivotal stage of his career. The key question is whether he will remain in Pittsburgh or if the seasoned quarterback will be on the move to what would be the fourth stop in his illustrious journey through the league. Despite the doubts, Wilson maintains that he still has valuable contributions to make on the field.
Predicted Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints
46. Bobby Wagner, LB
Bobby Wagner remains a vintage talent in the NFL. Last season, Wagner was instrumental in the Commanders' late-season push, positioning him favorably for a lucrative free agency deal should he pursue it. With a championship-caliber background and an uncanny ability to enhance his game well into his career, Wagner is a good bet to continue finding success.
Landing Spot: Wagner has re-signed with the Commanders (one year, up to $9.5 million)
47. Najee Harris, RB
In the ever-evolving narrative of NFL free agency, running backs often find themselves grappling with the challenge of securing lucrative contracts. This brings us to Najee Harris—will this trend persist for the stalwart Alabama alum? Harris has delivered steady performances for the Steelers, but one wonders if a new team might provide the catalyst he needs to elevate his game and boost his stats.
Landing Spot: Harris signed with the Chargers (one year, up to $9.25 million)
48. Dan Moore, OT
After a less-than-stellar beginning with the Steelers, Dan Moore turned the tables with a commendable performance last season. The real question now is whether Moore’s resurgence might have set his price tag beyond what Pittsburgh is willing to pay. If so, could a hefty contract be waiting for him elsewhere?
Landing Spot: Moore signed with the Titans (four years, $82 million)
49. Alaric Jackson, OT
Alaric Jackson has been a steadfast presence on the blindside for the Rams these past two seasons. His reliability has not only shored up their offensive line but also carved out a significant market for him as he approaches free agency. The question on everyone's mind now is, where will he play next?
Landing Spot: Jackson has re-signed with the Rams (three years, $57 million)
50. Chase Young, DE
Chase Young may not have consistently met the lofty expectations set for his NFL career, but he remains a potent force in the pass rush game. For teams looking to bolster their edge presence, Young represents a solid addition to enhance their defensive lineup.
Landing Spot: Young has re-signed with the Saints (three years, $51 million)
51. Azeez Ojulari, LB
Azeez Ojulari continues to be a formidable presence in the pass rush, though his role has been primarily as a situational player, limiting his time on the field. Despite the restricted snap count, the value of generating pressure on defense cannot be understated, and Ojulari consistently delivers in this aspect.
Predicted Landing Spot: New England Patriots
52. Justin Reid, S
Justin Reid consistently excels in the subtleties of playing safety, particularly in his support against the run game. Market signals suggest that Reid might be in line for a substantial payday this season. However, it seems increasingly unlikely that he'll secure that new contract with Kansas City.
Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings
53. Calais Campbell, DT
As time marches on, Calais Campbell persists as a formidable presence in the NFL, a truth that was evident once again last season in Miami. Campbell's ability to perform in stopping the run remains unblemished. The sole uncertainty now is whether he chooses to extend his illustrious career.
Predicted Landing Spot: Detroit Lions
54. B.J. Hill, DT
Recently, B.J. Hill has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Bengals. However, given the upcoming contract negotiations with key players, it's possible he could find himself playing elsewhere in the near future. Hill has been a reliable force in the interior defense, offering a level of security that's often undervalued.
Landing Spot: Hill has re-signed with the Bengals (three years, $33 million)
55. Harrison Smith, S
As Harrison Smith's career progresses, it's difficult to picture him donning any uniform other than that of the Minnesota Vikings. Rumors swirl about his possible retirement, yet should he return to the gridiron, it's almost certain he'll be lining up for the Vikings once more.
Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings
56. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
DeMarcus Lawrence was off to a strong start in 2024 before the injury bug struck, sidelining him for the rest of the season after Week 4. Even in limited action, the veteran pass rusher remained a disruptive force up front. Now, with free agency looming, the big question is how his Lisfranc injury will impact his market. Will teams hesitate, or will his track record outweigh durability concerns?
Predicted Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys
57. Morgan Moses, OT
Morgan Moses remains a rock-solid presence in pass protection, a skill set that should help extend his NFL career. Even with a reduced snap count last season, he continued to showcase his value as a key piece of the Jets offensive line. Now, the question is: Will a team recognize the veteran stability he still brings to the trenches?
Landing Spot: Moses signed with the Patriots (three years, $24 million)
58. Tre'von Moehrig, S
Over the past two seasons, Tre’von Moehrig has steadily elevated his game, showing consistent growth across multiple facets. When a player makes strides in different areas year after year, it’s a strong indication that he could end up being a high-value addition when all is said and done.
Landing Spot: Moehrig signed with the Panthers (three years, $51 million)
59. Brandon Scherff, OL
Brandon Scherff has battled his share of injuries over the years, but he’s strung together three straight seasons of staying on the field—something that won’t go unnoticed as he hits free agency. With his durability concerns fading into the rearview, teams in need of interior line help should have plenty of interest in the veteran guard.
Predicted Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals
60. Ernest Jones IV, LB
Ernest Jones IV has been racking up impressive numbers lately, proving to be a force in the heart of any linebacker unit. His physical, downhill style brings plenty of pop to a defense.
Landing Spot: Jones has re-signed with the Seahawks (three years, $33 million).
61. J.K. Dobbins, RB
Undoubtedly, several teams will be looking to add to their running back coffers ahead of the upcoming NFL season. One team that's predicted to make a splash in the draft is the Dallas Cowboys. If they add Ashton Jeanty as expected, the Cowboys would likely want a mentor/insurance policy to ease Jeanty's transition to the pros. In that regard, J.K. Dobbins has plenty to offer.
Predicted Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys
62. Patrick Mekari, G
The Chicago Bears' offensive line has long been a point of weakness. Despite investing heavily in other positions, Chicago's offense has struggled, and its offensive line is in tatters. Patrick Mekari would be an immediate upgrade for the Bears, and his versatility would be a bonus heading into the draft and OTAs.
Landing Spot: Mekari signed with the Jaguars (three years, $37.5 million)
63. Dante Fowler, EDGE
A reunion with one of his former clubs could be in the cards for Dante Fowler Jr. this offseason. Fowler's most productive seasons came with the Atlanta Falcons, and he rekindled that acumen this past season. With Atlanta desperately needing to upgrade its defensive front, Fowler Jr. could be a familiar face that reinvigorates their pass rush.
Predicted Landing Spot: Atlanta Falcons
64. Chauncey Golston, DE
The Detroit Lions weren't the same team after Aidan Hutchinson went down with the season-ending leg injury. Even though Hutchinson will be ready for the start of next season, the lesson was learned, and upgrading their defensive line should be a priority this offseason. Chauncey Golston's value is on the rise, and jumping ship to a top contender could be a priority for the Iowa product.
Landing Spot: Golston signed with the Giants (three years, $19.5 million)
65. Stephon Gilmore, CB
Several teams need to make meaningful upgrades to their secondaries, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are near the front of the pack. The Bucs may want to pursue a long-term option via the draft, but Stephon Gilmore would be a better short-term option. The two-time All-Pro could be a solid mentor for a young prospect while still having a shot at making another playoff run in his autumn years.
Predicted Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66. Jamien Sherwood, LB
With the legal tampering window open, it's already been decided that Jamien Sherwood is heading back to the New York Jets. And that is the most symbiotic outcome for both parties. Sherwood emerged as a standout linebacker and was a defensive catalyst on the Jets. With all the other changes in New York, 2025 is shaping up to be a promising year for the Jets. But we've said that before.
Landing Spot: Sherwood has re-signed with the Jets (three years, $45 million)
67. Lavonte David, LB
It was just a formality, but everyone knew Lavonte David would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro has spent all 13 years of his NFL career in Tampa without taking his foot off the pedal. David helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl in 2020 and has become synonymous with the franchise. For however many years he has left, David will be a Buccaneer.
Landing Spot: David has re-signed with the Buccaneers (one year, $10 million)
68. Justin Simmons, S
The New York Jets could set their sights on a veteran ball-hawk in free agency. While Justin Simmons had a down year with the Atlanta Falcons, he's still proven to be a capable starter. The two-time Pro Bowler tallied two interceptions and seven pass deflections last season while holding opposing receivers to a tidy 59.5% catch rate in coverage. Simmons's presence elevates the Jets' secondary, making him a natural fit.
Predicted Landing Spot: New York Jets
69. Matthew Judon, EDGE
Inevitably, there was going to be an acclimation period. After being out most of last season with a torn bicep, Matthew Judon missed a step, particularly early in the campaign. Through the first ten games of the season, Judon had just 1.5 sacks. However, he got to the quarterback four more times across his last seven. As we've seen, Judon is well-suited for the Baltimore Ravens' defensive schemes, making a reunion this offseason likely.
Predicted Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens
70. Dennis Gardeck, EDGE
An ineffective pass rush has been a longstanding issue for the Atlanta Falcons. Adding Dennis Gardeck to the mix could be the key to unlocking their defensive potential. Gardeck has quietly emerged as a top-edge defender, specializing in pressuring opposing quarterbacks. While he's coming off a torn ACL partway through the 2024 campaign, Gardeck could be an invaluable addition for the Falcons.
Predicted Landing Spot: Atlanta Falcons
71. Aaron Banks, G
Since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Banks was part of a usually dominant offensive group. He parlayed that success into a whopping $77 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in free agency. As inferred by his new salary, Banks is a premier guard when it comes to run protection. However, he could sharpen his pass-coverage abilities. Nevertheless, the Packers obviously think he's the right guy for the job.
Landing Spot: Banks has signed with the Packers (four years, $77 million)
72. Poona Ford, DI
The Los Angeles Chargers weren't about to let Poona Ford get away in free agency. Ford made a massive jump in terms of production last season, fitting Harbaugh's defensive schemes to a tee. The former Texas Longhorn matched several career highs, including sacks and quarterback hits, while setting new benchmarks in pass deflections and interceptions.
Landing Spot: Ford has re-signed with the Chargers (three years, $27.6 million)
73. Jarran Reed, DI
Nine years into his career, Jarran Reed is showing no signs of slowing down. Last season, the 32-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks. More importantly, he put up 4.5 sacks and 45 tackles while being a disruptive force on the defensive line. Reed's snap count is holding steady around the 60.0% mark, potentially prolonging his NFL career for another three years.
Landing Spot: Reed has re-signed with the Seahawks (three years, $22 million)
Buffalo Bills: Ray Davis, RB
The Bills are one of the run-heaviest teams in the league, and they like to use all of their backs. At 5’8”, 220 lbs, Davis is a power runner who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He showed us what he was capable of last year against. the Jets and is poised for a larger role this coming season.
75. Jedrick Wills Jr., T
Jedrick Wills Jr. fell out of favor with the lowly Cleveland Browns, and that's impacted his perceived value on the free agent market. Wills Jr. remains unsigned through the first week of the tampering period after getting benched by the Browns toward the end of last season. Still, there are several teams in need of an offensive tackle. The Houston Texans are one of those teams and could be attracted to his former top-ten pedigree.
Predicted Landing Spot: Houston Texans
76. Mike Gesicki, TE
Mike Gesicki cemented his position as an integral member of the Cincinnati Bengals' passing attack. The tight end appeared in all 17 games for the fourth straight season and emerged as a safety blanket for Joe Burrow. Knowing they had to re-sign the pre-eminent free agent on the market, Cincinnati still found a way to lock Gesicki in for three more seasons.
Landing Spot: Gesicki has re-signed with the Commanders (three years, $25.5 million)
77. Elijah Molden, S
Naturally, a reunion was inevitable between Elijah Molden and the Los Angeles Chargers. After three seasons of playing in a backup role, Molden stepped up in a big way last season. The former third-round pick had a banner campaign, setting new benchmarks virtually across the board. The Chargers rewarded that performance by re-upping with Molden for three more years.
Landing Spot: Molden has re-signed with the Chargers (three years, $18.75 million)
78. Jeremy Chinn, S
Jeremy Chinn has proven to be a valuable defensive component, albeit when deployed in a hybrid role. He posted sub-optimal pass coverage metrics in 2024 but is a pure tackler who plays with an unforgiving edge. The Las Vegas Raiders may be able to maximize his productivity without Chinn being a liability in the secondary.
Landing Spot: Chinn has signed with the Raiders (two years, $16.26 million)
79. Diontae Johnson, WR
It's hard to burn through three teams in a season and still prove you have added value to an NFL roster. But that's the reality Diontae Johnson is facing this offseason. On top of jumping between three teams, Johnson had a down year in the passing game. He totaled just 375 yards while appearing in 12 games. He'll have to accept a discounted rate, but the Pittsburgh Steelers may be interested in adding him as a depth option.
Predicted Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers
80. Ryan Kelly, C
A knee injury almost forced Ryan Kelly into retirement, but centers don't ride off into the sunset like that. The four-time Pro Bowler made his way back partway through the 2024 campaign and eventually found his top form. Now, Kelly is ready to bring that experience and unrelenting work ethic to the Minnesota Vikings, where he'll have the chance to operate in front of one quarterback for the rest of his career.
Landing Spot: Kelly has signed with the Vikings (two years, $18 million)
81. Tershawn Wharton, DI
Tershawn Wharton parlayed his breakout campaign into a hefty payday with the Carolina Panthers. After winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wharton was coaxed to the Panthers on a three-year deal worth just over $45 million. There, he's penciled in as the starter on the left end of the defensive line, where Wharton is projected to take on a more prominent role.
Landing Spot: Wharton has signed with the Panthers (three years, $45.05 million)
82. Teair Tart, DI
After bouncing around a few teams over the past couple of seasons, Teair Tart found his home with the Los Angeles Chargers. Tart emerged as a solid bench player for the Chargers in Jim Harbaugh's new defense-first systems. The former undrafted free agent totaled 29 tackles and five quarterback hits while playing 32.0% of the snaps. He'll be deployed in a similar role next season.
Landing Spot: Tart has re-signed with the Chargers (one year, $4.5 million)
83. Nate Hobbs, CB
A lengthy injury history didn't stop the Green Bay Packers from going after Nate Hobbs. Since his rookie campaign, the former fifth-round pick hasn't started more than 11 games, albeit while remaining an effective shutdown presence every time he's on the field. If he can stay on the field, Hobbs will prove to be an integral part of the Packers' underrated defense.
Landing Spot: Hobbs has signed with the Packers (four years, $48 million)
84. Tyler Conklin, TE
A few weeks into the free agent period and Tyler Conklin is still waiting for a new contract. Conklin has been a regular in the New York Jets' passing attack, totaling 2,215 receiving yards over the past four seasons. Further, he's been a reliable presence in pass-blocking schemes. Surely, the Jets can find a way to bring back Conklin on another short-term deal.
Predicted Landing Spot: New York Jets
85. Paulson Adebo, CB
A femur injury didn't prevent Paulson Adebo from cashing in this offseason. Adebo has spent the past four seasons patrolling the New Orleans Saints secondary, starting 15 or more games twice. While he was limited to just seven games in 2024, the New York Giants saw enough to reward him with a three-year deal worth $54 million.
Landing Spot: Adebo has signed with the Giants (three years, $54 million)
86. Jameis Winston, QB
The New York Giants have taken a shotgun approach to their quarterback dilemma. In addition to inking Russell Wilson, the Giants gave Jameis Winston a two-year deal. That's in addition to their presumptive interest in Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming NFL Draft. Leave it up to the Giants to somehow make their roster concerns worse.
Landing Spot: Winston has signed with the Giants (two years, $8 million)
87. Andre Cisco, S
Falling out of favor with the Jacksonville Jaguars was the best thing that could have happened to Andre Cisco. The Jags' starting safety for the past three years was benched in the latter stages of the 2024 campaign, signaling the end of his tenure in northern Florida. The New York Jets have an excellent track record of making the most of their defensive players, which should allow Cisco to blossom in a new system.
Landing Spot: Cisco has signed with the Jets (one year, $8.5 million)
88. Robert Spillane, LB
After terrorizing opponents for the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Robert Spillane is off to the New England Patriots. Spillane is at his best in stuffing the run game, but has also proven capable in pass-defense looks. He'll have a chance to thrive in New England's 3-4 defense, where he'll suit up in an inside role.
Landing Spot: Spillane has signed with the Patriots (three years, $33 million)
89. Tyrel Dodson, LB
Despite performing at a top level, Tyrel Dodson fell out of favor with the Seattle Seahawks last season. The Miami Dolphins were the beneficiaries, adding the linebacker on waivers. Dodson suited up in eight games with the Dolphins, starting just three of those contests. Still, he posted superior pass-defense metrics while being used in a more exclusive role. The Dolphins saw enough to bring Dodson back on another two-year deal.
Landing Spot: Dodson has re-signed with the Dolphins (two years, $6.25 million)
90. Nick Chubb, RB
Nick Chubb didn't get the credit he deserved for his triumphant comeback. The former second-round pick suffered what would have been a career-ending injury for most players in 2023, only to come back ahead of schedule and play eight games last season. Still, his return came at the expense of his effectiveness, with Chubb averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need a premier running back, and with an entire offseason to get ready, Chubb could be their guy.
Predicted Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers
91. Brandon Stephens, CB
The Baltimore Ravens let Brandon Stephens walk in free agency, and the cornerback was able to cash in on a three-year deal with the New York Jets. The UCLA product inked a $36 million pact, with nearly $23 million guaranteed. Stephens joins a rebuilt Jets' secondary, looking to recapture its top-end form from last season.
Landing Spot: Stephens has signed with the Jets (three years, $36 million)
92. Zach Ertz, TE
After seeing what he could do in 2024, the Washington Commanders were more than happy to accommodate a reunion with Zach Ertz. The former Super Bowl-winning tight end re-upped with the Commanders on a one-year deal that could pay him up to $6.25 million. With virtually all that money guaranteed, Washington is expecting another strong showing from Ertz next season.
Landing Spot: Ertz has re-signed with the Commanders (one year, $6.25 million)
93. Julian Blackmon, S
Three weeks into the free agency period and Julian Blackmon is still waiting on a deal. The safety has proven to be a valuable secondary piece, fulfilling multiple roles with the Indianapolis Colts over the past couple of seasons. Fresh off his rookie contract, Blackmon is in his prime football years, and it's just an eventuality before he signs on with a new team.
Predicted Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers
94. Joshua Uche, EDGE
Despite an underwhelming season, Joshua Uche was brought on by the Philadelphia Eagles, albeit at a discounted rate. Still, we shouldn't be surprised by Uche prioritizing less money on a contender. That was his downfall last offseason when he turned down a $15 million offer to re-sign with the New England Patriots for just $3 million. Hopefully, the move pays off for Uche this season.
Landing Spot: Uche has signed with the Eagles (one year, $1.92 million)
95. Will Hernandez, G
Will Hernandez is still waiting on his next contract, but there are more than a few teams that could upgrade their guard position. The former 34th-overall draft pick has proven to be one of the most durable offensive linemen, tolerating a full workload throughout the early stages of his career. A season-ending knee injury last year could be scaring teams away.
Predicted Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys
96. Derek Barnett, EDGE
Derek Barnett remains a force on the defensive line, and the Houston Texans were about to let him walk in free agency. Building off another 5.0 sack campaign, Barnett re-upped with the Texans on a one-year $4 million contract. His diminished contract value is a reflection of his specialized role on defense.
Landing Spot: Barnett has re-signed with the Texans (one year, $4 million)
97. Eric Kendricks, LB
There weren't many bright spots on the Dallas Cowboys last season, but Eric Kendricks was one of them. The veteran linebacker led the team with 138 tackles, chipping in with 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Still, he's waiting for an appropriate deal in free agency. The Buffalo Bills are reportedly interested, and Kendricks shouldn't pass up that opportunity.
Predicted Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills
98. D.J. Jones, DT
The Denver Broncos knew they had something special in D.J. Jones and rewarded him for his tenacious play. Jones inked a three-year $39 million deal with the Broncos, keeping him at Mile High until his age 33 season. Over the past three seasons, the defensive lineman has started all but three games for the Broncos and is still a bull in the pass rush.
Landing Spot: Jones has re-signed with the Broncos (three years, $39 million)
99. Mike Williams, WR
An offseason casualty last season, Mike Williams is returning to his former stomping grounds for the 2025 season. The former seventh-overall selection in the draft split last season between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to live up to his usual standards following an ACL injury. With the Los Angeles Chargers desperately needing veteran receivers, a reunion was inevitable.
Landing Spot: Williams has signed with the Chargers (one year, $3 million)
100. Coleman Shelton, C
Coleman Shelton was criticized for his inability to withstand the pass rush last season, but he was still one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. He rarely takes a play off and consistently rates highly in analytics rankings. Hopefully, a reunion with the Los Angeles Rams can help Shelton improve his reputation.
Landing Spot: Shelton has signed with the Rams (two years, $12 million)
101. Kristian Fulton, CB
Kristian Fulton's time with the Los Angeles Chargers was brief, albeit productive. The cornerback set career highs virtually across the board, becoming a staple in the Chargers' secondary. Fulton's defensive profile caught the eye of the perennial powerhouse and divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, who inked him to a two-year deal.
Landing Spot: Fulton has signed with the Chiefs (two years, $20 million)
102. Isaiah Rodgers, CB
After missing the 2023 campaign, Isaiah Rodgers returned with a vengeance last season. While mainly playing in a reserve role, Rodgers held opposing pass-catchers to a 46.4% completion rating and 9.1 yards per reception. With a Super Bowl championship in his back pocket, Rodgers signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Landing Spot: Rodgers has signed with the Vikings (two years, $15 million)
103. Dalton Risner, G
Over a month into the free agency period, and Dalton Risner is still looking for a new contract. He was a reliable force on the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line last year, playing 77.1% of snaps across 10 games. Still in his prime years, Risner has plenty to offer and could be a valuable depth piece on most o-lines. He's expressed interest in signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, who could use the help.
Predicted Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals
104. Charles Omenihu, EDGE
The fact that Charles Omenihu suited up at all last year is nothing short of a miracle. The edge rusher suffered an ACL injury in the 2023 playoffs, which is typically an injury that necessitates extensive rehabilitation. Still, Omenihu was back in time for Week 9. With an entire offseason to get back into game shape, he should return to his quarterback-sacking ways in 2025.
Landing Spot: Omenihu has re-signed with the Chiefs (one year, $7 million)
105. Joshua Palmer, WR
Joshua Palmer's stock has taken a bit of a hit over the past few seasons. The Los Angeles Chargers' offense sputtered in 2023, and Ladd McConkey stole the show last season. But after signing a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, we could see Palmer re-emerge as a premier wide receiver.
Landing Spot: Palmer has signed with the Bills (three years, $29 million)
106. Darrell Taylor, EDGE
The Houston Texans locked up Darrell Taylor for the following year. The edge rusher has seen a diminishing role over the past few seasons, going from 9.5 sacks in 2022 to just 3.0 last season. Nevertheless, he can still be a disruptive force on the line and will have the opportunity to shine on a stout Texans' unit.
Landing Spot: Taylor has signed with the Texans (one year, $4.75 million)
107. Elandon Roberts, LB
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped up Elandon Roberts in free agency. Roberts inked a one-year pact in Las Vegas worth a shade over $3 million. The former sixth-round pick is pencilled in as the starting middle linebacker, but he will have to improve on last season's metrics if he hopes to end the downward trajectory he's been on over the past couple of years.
Landing Spot: Roberts has signed with the Raiders (one year, $3.01 million)
108. Matt Pryor, G
The Philadelphia Eagles saw enough from Matt Pryor that they were willing to give him a shot in free agency. The guard signed a one-year, $1.35 million deal and will be deployed as a reserve piece on a contender. Depending on what happens in the NFL Draft, Pryor might have to compete for his playing time next season.
Landing Spot: Pryor has signed with the Eagles (one year, $1.35 million)
109. Elijah Moore, WR
Ahead of the NFL Draft, Elijah Moore is still waiting for his next opportunity. But at this point, he will likely have to wait until after the draft before he gets his next opportunity. Moore hasn't caught more than 59.8% of his targets in any of his professional seasons, and his yards per reception took a hit in 2024. Surely, a wide receiver-needy team will be willing to give him a shot in camp, though.
Predicted Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys
110. Laken Tomlinson, OL
Arguably, no team needs more help on the offensive line than the Houston Texans, so they went out and signed one of the most reliable interior linemen in free agency. The Texans gutted their offensive line and will continue to rebuild it via the NFL Draft. There's no better man to help rebuild that group than Laken Tomlinson.
Landing Spot: Tomlinson has signed with the Texans (one year, $4.25 million)
111. Evan Brown, G
The Arizona Cardinals rewarded Evan Brown for his standout work last season. Brown re-upped with the NFC West contenders, inking a two-year deal worth $11.5 million. If he fulfills that contract, his three years with the Cardinals will be the longest tenure of his career.
Landing Spot: Brown has re-signed with the Cardinals (two years, $11.5 million)
112. Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR
The Seattle Seahawks needed to replenish their receiver corps, and they found their guy in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. MVS had a renaissance with the New Orleans Saints, starting eight games and putting together his best season since 2022. He will be asked to replicate that success as a more prominent part of the Seahawks' passing game.
Landing Spot: Valdes-Scantling has signed with the Seahawks (one year, $5.5 million)
113. Devin Bush, LB
The Cleveland Browns obviously liked what they saw in Devin Bush. Bush put together one of his best professional seasons in his first year in The Forest City. The Browns linebacker recorded the third-most tackles of his career while starting 10 games for the Browns. As such, Cleveland brought him back on a one-year deal.
Landing Spot: Bush has re-signed with the Browns (one year, $3.25 million)
114. Mecole Hardman, WR
The Green Bay Packers are buying low on Mecole Hardman. Hardman's production has nosedived with just 214 receiving yards over his last couple of seasons. Nevertheless, he carved out a special teams role in 2024 and could parlay that success into more receiving opportunities in Green Bay.
Landing Spot: Hardman has signed with the Packers (one year, $1.5 million)
115. Carl Lawson, EDGE
At this point, Carl Lawson will have to wait until after the NFL Draft to get another chance to prove himself. Still unsigned, Lawson is coming off a bounce-back year. The Auburn Tigers product recorded 5.0 sacks with the Dallas Cowboys last season, playing just 41.0% of the defensive snaps. He'll have to compete with the next crop of edge rushers in OTAs and training camp to earn his spot next season.
Projected Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints
116. Sebastian Joseph-Day, DI
Sebastian Joseph-Day remains a disruptive presence on the Tennessee Titans' defensive line. Last year, he appeared in a career-high 17 games for the AFC South basement dwellers, starting 12 of those contests. Joseph-Day ended the campaign with 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and he was rewarded with a contract extension in Tennessee.
Landing Spot: Joseph-Day has re-signed with the Titans (one year, $5 million)
117. Brandin Cooks, WR
This might be the full-circle moment that signals the beginning of the end for Brandin Cooks. Over the past few seasons, the reliable wideout has bounced around the league. He has spent time with five teams, including the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. A knee injury limited his playing time in 2025, leading to Cooks signing a deal with a team that drafted him back in 2014 -- the New Orleans Saints.
Landing Spot: Cooks has signed with the Saints (two years, $13 million)
118. Ta'Quon Graham, DI
A former fifth-round pick, Ta'Quon Graham's playing time has been disrupted over the past couple of seasons. The defensive lineman was inactive for two games back in 2023 and was limited by a pectoral injury last year. In 10 games with the Atlanta Falcons, Graham recorded just 12 tackles. He'll have to prove his worth next season, re-signing a one-year pact with the Falcons.
Landing Spot: Graham has re-signed with the Falcons (one year, $2.8 million)
119. Trystan Colon, IOL
Trystan Colon is coming off his best professional season. Still, the center remains unsigned in free agency. Colon started seven games for the Arizona Cardinals last season while appearing in all 17. All said, he played 35% of the snaps on offense, but was serviceable when on the field. Colon remains a solid depth option for offensive line-needy teams.
Predicted Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals
120. Javonte Williams, RB
While injuries were a factor, Javonte Williams could never recapture the magic of his rookie season. In 2021, the North Carolina product ran for 903 yards and appeared in every game for the Denver Broncos. It would take three years before Williams got back up to the 17-game mark, but he's failed to reach the rushing heights of his rookie season. He'll look to take on a more prominent role in the Dallas Cowboys' backfield next season.
Landing Spot: Williams has signed with the Cowboys (one year, $3.5 million)
121. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR
Last year, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a touchdown hawk, leading to one of his best fantasy seasons. The former Tennessee Titans wideout hauled in 32 passes for a career-best 497 receiving yards. His catch rate remains a bit of an issue, but Westbrook-Ikhine didn't have quality quarterbacks throwing him the ball. He was rewarded for his efforts with a two-year $6.5 million contract from the Miami Dolphins.
Landing Spot: Westbrook-Ikhine has signed with the Dolphins (two years, $6.5 million)
122. Austin Hooper, TE
Since 2021, Austin Hooper has bounced around between four different teams. But after his best statistical campaign since 2019, the tight end is sticking around with the New England Patriots. Hooper inked a one-year pact worth $5 million, keeping him with the Pats for the second straight season. In 2024, the 30-year-old hauled in 45 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns.
Landing Spot: Hooper has re-signed with the Patriots (one year, $5 million)
123. Damar Hamlin, S
Damar Hamlin's miraculous recovery continued with one of his best professional seasons. The safety started 14 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2024, recording 89 tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions. Granted, his pass coverage metrics still need work, but the Bills are willing to give him another year to prove that he can reduce the number of completions given up.
Landing Spot: Hamlin has re-signed with the Bills (one year, $2 million)
124. Kyzir White, LB
In the post-NFL Draft world, fewer teams are in the market for a linebacker. Still, several squads would benefit from adding Kyzir White. A veteran of 92 career games played, White has accumulated 615 tackles since landing in the NFL back in 2018. Most recently, he put up 137 for the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in all 17 games in 2024.
Predicted Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts
125. Noah Brown, WR
Noah Brown has become a solid secondary receiving option in the Washington Commanders passing attack. The former Ohio State standout landed with the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season, hauling in 35 of 56 targets for 453 yards. A kidney laceration ended his season prematurely, but Washington welcomed him back into the fold with a one-year deal for the 2025 season.
Landing Spot: Brown has re-signed with the Commanders (one year, $4.5 million)
126. Josh Myers, C
After burning through his rookie contract with the Green Bay Packers, Josh Myers has found a new landing spot ahead of the 2025 season. Across those four seasons in Green Bay, Myers started 56 games, playing no fewer than 16 in any of the last three years. With his snap count hovering around 99% over that stretch, Myers has every-down ability for the New York Jets.
Landing Spot: Brown has signed with the Jets (one year, $3.5 million)
127. Quandre Diggs, S
Over the past few seasons, Quandre Diggs has been one of the most dependable safeties in the league. Before 2024, Diggs had started all 17 games in three straight seasons, but a Lisfranc fracture ended his season prematurely last year. Nevertheless, Diggs still put up 42 tackles in eight games and has 15 interceptions across his previous five campaigns.
Predicted Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles
128. Rico Dowdle, RB
A North Carolina native, Rico Dowdle jumped at the opportunity to sign with his home state Carolina Panthers. In his lone season as the Dallas Cowboys' feature running back, Dowdle put up a respectable 1,079 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries. Granted, Dowdle didn't have the best supporting cast, but he tolerated the workload well. He'll be deployed as part of a Panthers tandem next season.
Landing Spot: Dowdle has signed with the Panthers (one year, $6.25 million)
129. Marcus Davenport, EDGE
Another Detroit Lions defender who suffered an early-season exit in 2024, Marcus Davenport, inked a one-year contract extension to stay in the Motor City. The edge rusher was a coveted piece of the Lions' offseason plans last year, getting $10.5 million on a one-year deal. This time around, Davenport signed a more modest $2.5 show-me deal to prove he can still be a disruptive presence on the edge.
Landing Spot: Davenport has re-signed with the Lions (one year, $2.5 million)
130. Derrick Barnes, LB
A knee injury ended Derrick Barnes' 2024 season, bringing his rookie contract to an end. Still, Barnes proved that he was deserving of an extension, even while only appearing in three games. The Detroit Lions linebacker has totaled 205 tackles, 4.0 sacks, four passes defended, and a force fumble, while getting better in each successive season. Appropriately, he was rewarded with a $25.5 million deal by the Lions.
Landing Spot: Barnes has re-signed with the Lions (three years, $25.5 million)
131. Dyami Brown, WR
Desperate for a wide receiver, the Jacksonville Jaguars offered Dyami Brown a lucrative one-year deal to prove his worth. The former third-round pick inked a $10 million deal to join the Jaguars, looking to build on his breakout 2024 campaign. Brown set career highs in targets, receptions, and receiving yards while coming up with timely and game-changing receptions with the Washington Commanders. Time will tell if he can maintain his production in a more prominent role.
Landing Spot: Brown has signed with the Jaguars (one year, $10 million)
132. Michael Hoecht, EDGE
Michael Hoecht spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. He tallied 180 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 68 games (31 starts). At the end of his rookie deal, the disruptive edge rusher elected to sign a three-year pact with the Buffalo Bills.
Landing Spot: Hoect has signed with the Bills (three years, $21 million)
133. Kevin Givens DT
The San Francisco 49ers decided to make some wholesale changes this offseason, which did not include parting ways with Kevin Givens. The defensive tackle missed most of the season after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 8. In eight games last season, Givens recorded a career-best 3.5 sacks, adding 11 tackles and six quarterback hits.
Landing Spot: Givens has re-signed with the 49ers (one year, $2.05 million)
134. Justin Skule, T
After breaking into the league with the San Francisco 49ers, Justin Skule spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, that's not including the year he spent recovering from an ACL injury in 2021. Over the past three seasons, Skule has taken on a progressively increased workload. His work earned him a one-year pact with the Minnesota Vikings.
Landing Spot: Skule has signed with the Vikings (one year, $2 million)
135. Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been trying to re-establish themselves as a defensive force for years. The Jags think they've found the man to help turn their fortunes in Emmanuel Ogbah. The edge rusher has totaled at least 5.0 sacks in five of his last six seasons, accumulating 47.5 across his nine-year career.
Landing Spot: Ogbah has signed with the Jaguars (one year, $3.25 million)
136. Tutu Atwell, WR
After years of playing the second, if not third fiddle, the Los Angeles Rams expect Tutu Atwell to take the next step in his development in 2025. Atwell is coming off a career-best 562 yards last season while appearing in all 17 games. Without the usual supporting cast around him, Atwell will need to step up and be the man in LA.
Landing Spot: Atwell has re-signed with the Rams (one year, $10 million)
137. Roy Lopez, NT
The Detroit Lions have added to their defensive line, luring Roy Lopez to Motor City. After being drafted in the sixth round, Lopez was cut by the Texans after just a couple of seasons. Subsequently, he was signed to the Cardinals' practice roster. While he eventually worked his way into the starting lineup, Lopez will figure more prominently in the Lions’ plans in 2025.
Landing Spot: Lopez has signed with the Lions (one year, $4.65 million)
138. Donte Jackson, CB
Donte Jackson’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was short-lived. After spending the first six years of his career with the Panthers, Jackson was traded to the Steel City ahead of last season. He recorded a career-best five interceptions there while adding 38 tackles and a fumble recovery. Expect similar results with the Los Angeles Chargers next season.
Landing Spot: Jackson has signed with the Chargers (two years, $13 million)
139. Kareem Hunt, RB
Kareem Hunt has been one of the steadiest running backs of the past decade. While he doesn’t possess game-changing abilities, he is a reliable ball carrier who churns out consistent yardage. He is coming off his most productive campaign since 2020, toting the ball 200 times for 728 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs rewarded Hunt with another one-year contract worth $1.5 million.
Landing Spot: Hunt has re-signed with the Chiefs (one year, $1.5 million)
140. Tyler Boyd, WR
Inevitably, wide receivers reach a point in their career when they can no longer produce like they used to. Unfortunately, Tyler Boyd may have begun his descent. The former 1,000-yard receiver recorded just 390 yards in 2024, the second-lowest total of his career and the lowest in which he played more than 10 games. Nevertheless, he could be a valuable depth piece contenders could look toward to bolster their wide receiver room.
Predicted Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles
141. Cody Barton, LB
Cody Barton has bounced around lately, spending the last three seasons with three teams. Nevertheless, he has been a wrecking ball at each one of those spots. The linebacker has 106 or more tackles each season, cementing his position as a stalwart defender. The Tennessee Titans needed a linebacker of Barton’s ilk, signing him to a three-year pact.
Landing Spot: Barton has signed with the Titans (three years, $21 million)
142. Austin Corbett, G
It has been a trying few years for Austin Corbett. The Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman has appeared in just nine games since 2022. Over that stretch, he has been limited by injuries, playing less than 600 snaps. Nevertheless, the Carolina Panthers wouldn’t let him walk away, re-upping on a one-year deal.
Landing Spot: Barton has re-signed with the Panthers (one year, $3 million)
143. Adam Butler, DT
Seemingly out of nowhere, Adam Butler had the best season of his career in 2024. The 31-year-old had never started more than six games throughout his career. Then last year, Butler tallied 5.0 sacks and 65 tackles while appearing in all 17 games and earning 16 starts. In doing so, the defensive tackle played his way into a three-year deal.
Landing Spot: Butler has re-signed with the Raiders (three years, $16.5 million)
144. Jerome Baker, LB
Linebacker Jerome Baker split last season between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, appearing in 10 games by the end of the campaign. He remained productive on the field, totaling 61 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. With limited options, Baker signed at a discounted rate with his hometown Cleveland Browns.
Landing Spot: Baker has signed with the Browns (one year, $1.42 million)
145. Xavier Woods, S
Xavier Woods has been one of the most dependable secondary defenders over the past few seasons. Since 2018, he has started 14 or more games in each campaign, recording fewer than 72 tackles only once. That was enough to earn the safety a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Landing Spot: Woods has signed with the Titans (Two years, $8 million)
146. Jourdan Lewis, CB
The Jacksonville Jaguars had no apprehensions about signing Jourdan Lewis this offseason. Despite never starting more than 13 games or recording more than 71 tackles, the Jags brought Lewis in on a three-year deal worth $30 million.
Landing Spot: Lewis has signed with the Jaguars (Three years, $30 million)
147. Javon Kinlaw, DT
Javon Kinlaw got paid this offseason. For the first time in his career, the former first-round pick started all 17 games in 2024, amassing 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Wanting to bolster their defensive line, the Washington Commanders brought Kinlaw in on a three-year, $45 million deal.
Landing Spot: Kinlaw has signed with the Commanders (Three years, $45 million)
148. Ben Bredeson, OL
It took Ben Bredeson a few seasons to find his rhythm in the NFL, but we saw what he was capable of in 2024. In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bredeson started all 17 games while playing virtually every offensive snap. The Bucs rewarded him for his efforts, re-signing Bredeson to a three-year deal worth up to $22 million.
Landing Spot: Bredeson has re-signed with the Buccaneers (Three years, $22 million)
149. Pat Jones II, LB
Coming off his rookie deal, Pat Jones II would draw interest on the open market. While he has accumulated just five starts in four years, the linebacker appeared in all 32 games over the last two seasons. The Carolina Panthers liked what they saw, bringing Jones in on a two-year, $20 million deal.
Landing Spot: Jones has signed with the Panthers (Two years, $20 million)
150. Daniel Jones, QB
Foolishly, the Indianapolis Colts brought Daniel Jones to compete for the starting quarterback job. Jones struggled to keep the New York Giants afloat, winning just 24 games across his six-year stint with the team, while throwing 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions. Still, that could be enough to earn the starting gig in Indianapolis.
Landing Spot: Jones has signed with the Colts (One year, $14 million)
151. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, EDGE
Coming off his rookie deal, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was bound to test the open market. The edge rusher found an agreement to his liking, signing on with the Cleveland Browns for the upcoming campaign. Tryon-Shoyinka will be looking to improve upon his 24 tackles and 2.0 sacks from 2024.
Landing Spot: Tryon-Shoyinka has signed with the Browns (one year, $4.75 million)
152. Jaylon Moore, T
Over the past few seasons, Jaylon Moore has been used in a limited capacity. Still, across his 271 offensive snaps last season, the Kansas City Chiefs saw something they liked. The perennial contenders inked Moore to a massive two-year $30 million contract in the offseason.
Landing Spot: Moore has signed with the Chiefs (two years, $30 million)
153. Deatrich Wise Jr., EDGE
Deatrich Wise Jr. was used more sparingly in 2024. After starting 29 games between 2022 and 2023, the edge rusher started just five games last season. Still, he was effective when he was on the field, recording 5.0 sacks and 24 tackles in a more modest capacity. Expect that lightened load to continue with the Washington Commanders next season.
Landing Spot: Wise Jr. has signed with the Commanders (one year, $3.25 million)
154. John Bates, TE
John Bates wasn't about to walk away from one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league. Bates had the worst season of his professional career, pulling in eight receptions for 84 yards. Nevertheless, the Washington Commanders have big plans for their tight end, inking him to a three-year $21 million deal.
Landing Spot: Bates has re-signed with the Commanders (three years, $21 million)
155. Joseph Ossai, EDGE
Joseph Ossai is coming off his most productive campaign yet. After putting up 4.5 sacks across his first two seasons in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals' edge rusher totaled 5.0 in 2024 alone. That was enough to earn another shot with the Bengals. Ossai will be looking to gain a more prominent role on the Bengals' defense next season.
Landing Spot: Ossai has re-signed with the Bengals (one year, $6.5 million)
156. Robert Jones, G
Robert Jones solidified his position on the Miami Dolphins offensive line last season. In doing so, it looks like he's earned a starting job with the Dallas Cowboys. Jones inked a one-year pact to join the NFC East hopefuls, where he's expected to play a vital role on offense.
Landing Spot: Jones has signed with the Cowboys (one year, $3.75 million)
157. Mike Jackson, CB
He might not possess the same aura as the other Michael Jackson. Still, the Carolina Panthers cornerback is trying to match that energy Jumpman energy in Raleigh. Jackson had a strong showing in 2025, earning himself another short-term deal with the Panthers.
Landing Spot: Jackson has re-signed with the Panthers (two years, $10.5 million)
158. Jacoby Brissett, QB
While he had his shot as a starter at various points throughout his career, Jacoby Brissett has cemented his position as one of the most competent backups in the NFL. He will be playing that supporting role again for the next couple of seasons.
Landing Spot: Brissett has signed with the Cardinals (two years, $12.5 million)
159. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE
Coming off his rookie deal in 2023, K'Lavon Chaisson had a lot to prove. The edge rusher hadn't started a game since 2021 and had only 5.0 career sacks. Chaisson matched that total in 2024, signing on with the New England Patriots for the upcoming campaign.
Landing Spot: Chaisson has signed with the Patriots (one year, $3 million)
160. Anthony Nelson, EDGE
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unlocked Anthony Nelson's full potential. The sixth-year pro is coming off a sensational 2024 season. Nelson recorded 4.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits, adding 40 tackles and a forced fumble while playing mostly in a reserve capacity. The Bucs weren't about to let Nelson walk away in free agency.
Landing Spot: Nelson has re-signed with the Buccaneers (two years, $10 million)
161. JuJu Smith-Schuster
At this point in his career, JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't going to recapture his Pro Bowl form. Nevertheless, he can remain a threat in the Kansas City Chiefs' passing game. JuJu started in eight of his 14 appearances last year, pulling down 18 of his 26 targets for 231 yards. That was enough to convince the Chiefs to re-up with the veteran pass-catcher.
Landing Spot: Smith-Schuster has re-signed with the Chiefs (one year, $1.4 million)
162. Marcus Mariota
For the next decade, the Washington Commanders' offense is under the control of Jayden Daniels. Still, the Commanders' front office needs to insulate their franchise quarterback with an above-average backup. Marcus Mariota proved capable of handling those duties last season and was brought back into the fold on another one-year pact.
Landing Spot: Mariota has re-signed with the Commanders (one year, $8 million)
163. Greg Gaines
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the top teams in the league at getting to opposing quarterbacks. Their 2.6 sacks per game were tied for the ninth-most in the NFL last season. They are getting the gang back together for another successful 2025 season, re-signing defensive lineman Greg Gaines on a one-year deal.
Landing Spot: Gaines has re-signed with the Buccaneers (one year, $3.5 million)
164. Mack Hollins
Every team needs a vertical threat, and that's exactly what Mack Hollins added to the Buffalo Bills' passing game. The seventh-year pro appeared in all 17 games for the Bills last season, totaling 378 receiving yards on 31 receptions for 1202 yards per catch. The wideout will be suiting up for a divisional rival in 2025, signing on with the New England Patriots.
Landing Spot: Hollins has signed with the Patriots (two years, $8.4 million)
165. Nelson Agholor
At 32 years old, Nelson Agholor is in the twilight of his career. Clearly, that is scaring some teams off in free agency. With training camps on the horizon, Agholor is still waiting on a contract offer. He can still break free on deep routes, as evidenced by his 16.5 yards per reception in 2024.
Predicted Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals
166. Mason Rudolph, QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers started the offseason off slow, missing out on virtually every starting quarterback on the market. Naturally, that forced a reunion with former starter Mason Rudolph. As training camp approached, it appeared as though Rudolph would be depended on as the starter. That is, until Aaron Rodgers finally rode back from the sunset and nabbed the starting gig.
Landing Spot: Rudolph signed with the Steelers (two years, $7.5 million)
167. Lucas Patrick, IOL
Arguably, no team needed more help on its offensive line than the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the past few years, they've tried to reinforce their O-line, but minimal progress has been made. Hopefully, veteran interior lineman Lucas Patrick can strengthen the line to maximize offensive production in 2025.
Landing Spot: Patrick signed with the Bengals (one year, $2.1 million)
168. Van Jefferson, IOL
Van Jefferson has been trying to recapture the magic of his 2021 campaign, but has consistently come up short. Last season was no exception. The 28-year-old started 12 games and appeared in all 17, but still only managed 276 yards on 24 receptions. Jefferson will be hoping for a more productive season in Tennessee.
Landing Spot: Jefferson signed with the Tennessee Titans (one year, $1.67 million)
169. Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
Olamide Zaccheaus has shown flashes of brilliance, but consistency has kept him out of the upper tier of wide receivers. He had a career-best year in 2024, posting highs in targets, receptions, and touchdowns, an upward trajectory Zaccheaus is hoping to continue in Chicago.
Landing Spot: Zaccheaus has signed with the Chicago Bears (one year, $1.5 million)
170. Trent Brown, OT
When healthy, Trent Brown has proven to be a valuable contributor on the offensive line. The only problem is that he has played only one entire season since 2018. If the former Pro Bowler can stay on the field, he could be a valuable addition to the Houston Texans' offensive line in 2025.
Landing Spot: Brown has signed with the Texans (one year, $2.35 million)
171. Joe Flacco, QB
If stadiums could talk, they'd tell you about how old Joe Flacco is. Now entering his age-40 season, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback has seemingly gotten better with age. In eight games last season, Flacco completed 65.3% of his throws and tied his previous career-best. Moreover, his 7.1 yards per completion and 4.8% touchdown percentage were both above his career average. While he will likely be deployed off the bench, Flacco could assume the starter's job with the Cleveland Browns if needed.
Landing Spot: Flacco has signed with the Browns (one year, $4 million)
172. Shaquill Griffin, CB
Over the past few seasons, Shaquill Griffin has been deployed as a reserve defender. He appeared in all 17 games last season, albeit while earning only three starts. Altogether, the veteran cornerback totaled 41 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions, while allowing a 54.4% completion percentage in coverage. Still, Griffin remains unsigned heading into training camps.
173. Vonn Bell, S
Vonn Bell has been a solid contributor, but is still looking for a landing spot ahead of the 2025 season. Last year, the veteran safety held opposing pass-catchers to a career-low 61.5% completion percentage in coverage. Additionally, he had two pass breakups and a forced fumble, complementing his 55 combined tackles.
Age could be a factor, but Bell remains a competent defender for any team looking for depth.
174. D.J. Humphries, T
Just a few seasons removed from his Pro Bowl campaign, D.J. Humphries is trying to prove that he still has plenty to offer on the offensive line. He saw limited action with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, appearing in only two games, but has started at least 15 games in four of the previous six years.
Expect him to play a more prominent role with the Los Angeles Rams next season.
175. Mac Jones, QB
Four years removed from going 15th overall, Mac Jones is sticking around the NFL as a backup quarterback. Last season, Jones threw for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions while appearing in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Interceptions have been a persistent issue for Jones, so it's unlikely he makes his way back into the starting lineup unless in desperation.
176. Da'Shawn Hand, DT
After a tepid start to his career, Da'Shawn Hand finally evolved into the disruptive defensive lineman he was projected to be. He appeared in all 17 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, earning two starts. More impressively, he set a career-high with 31 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and four quarterback hits.
Naturally, he will be back in LA for the 2025 season.
Landing Spot: Hand has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers (one year, $2.35 million)
177. E.J. Speed, LB
E.J. Speed was a depth option for the early part of his career. Still, he's emerged as a quality starting linebacker over the past couple of seasons. Speed started a career-high 15 games in 2024, using his time on the field to record 142 tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed.
Speed will be suiting up for a divisional rival next season.
Landing Spot: Speed has signed with the Houston Texans (one year, $3.5 million)
178. Zay Jones, WR
Zay Jones is a few years removed from his 82-catch, 823-yard season. Nevertheless, he proved that he could still be a reliable depth option in the passing attack. Posting a 72.7% catch rate last season, Jones figures to be a dependable bench piece for the Arizona Cardinals again in 2025.
Landing Spot: Jones has re-signed with the Cardinals (one year, $2.4 million)
179. Bradley Bozeman, C
The goal for any offensive lineman is to spend as much time on the field as possible. In that regard, Bradley Bozeman continues to excel. For the second straight season, Bozeman appeared in all 17 games for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moreover, he played 100% of the snaps in 2023, following that up with 99% last season.
Expect Bozeman to be an anchor on the o-line for the next couple of years.
Landing Spot: Bozeman has re-signed with the Chargers (two years, $3.25 million)
180. L.J. Collier, DE
L.J. Collier had a banner year in 2024. The sixth-year pro appeared in all 17 games and registered a career-best 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles. Still in his prime, the Arizona Cardinals secured their defensive line anchor for another campaign.
Landing Spot: Collier has re-signed with the Cardinals (one year, $3 million)
181. Justin Watson, WR
Justin Watson fell out of favor with the Kansas City Chiefs, precipitating a move to the Houston Texans this offseason. The AFC South contenders will deploy the wideout as a depth option, which has been Watson's calling card throughout his career. Still, his ceiling is limited in Houston.
Landing Spot: Watson signed with the Texans (two years, $5 million)
182. Will Harris, S
Will Harris didn't grade exceptionally well last season. Still, the veteran safety proved to be a competent defender. Harris allowed a decent 65.9% completion percentage in coverage without allowing a touchdown. He will be relied upon to stabilize the Washington Commanders' secondary this season.
Landing Spot: Harris signed with the Commanders (two years, $8 million)
183. Tyus Bowser, EDGE
With the 2025 regular season just days away, Tyus Bowser is still looking for a new home. The edge rusher split time between the Seahawks and Dolphins last season, being deployed exclusively as a pass-rushing option. A knee injury could have been a factor in his effectiveness, but Bowser could round into form after an exhaustive offseason of rehabilitation.
Predicted Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals
184. De'Vondre Campbell, LB
A former All-Pro, De'Vondre Campbell has been left out in the cold this offseason. Granted, his 2024 results were below his usual standard, but Campbell still showed that he had plenty of fight. The 31-year-old recorded 79 tackles in 13 games (12 starts), adding three tackles for a loss and two passes defended. It shouldn't be long before a team comes knocking on Campbell's door.
Predicted Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers
185. Eric Stokes, CB
Last year, Eric Stokes had his most productive campaign since his rookie season in 2021. Still, it wasn't enough to earn him another contract with the Green Bay Packers. The cornerback wandered into free agency and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders to a short-term pact.
Landing Spot: Stokes signed with the Raiders (one year, $3.5 million)
186. Divine Deablo, LB
Divine Deablo's production took a hit in 2024. Still, he's proven to be an every-down linebacker capable of making an impact. Deablo recorded 63 tackles, two passes knocked down, four tackles for a loss, and a sack, showcasing his defensive abilities across all realms. If the Atlanta Falcons can get him into his previous form, he could help transform their defense.
Landing Spot: Deablo signed with the Falcons (two years, $14 million)
187. Morgan Fox, DI
Coincidentally, the Falcons also poached the next top-ranked defender in free agency, albeit on a more limited basis. After signing Morgan Fox earlier this offseason, Atlanta decided to part ways with Fox to whittle down its roster. With eight years of experience and 15.5 sacks over the past three, several teams should be inquiring about Fox's services.
Predicted Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers
188. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB
The Arizona Cardinals added to their defensive coffers this offseason, bringing on Akeem Davis-Gaither on a two-year deal. Davis-Gaither had his best season to date, totaling 82 tackles, including four for a loss in 2024.
Landing Spot: Davis-Gaither signed with the Cardinals (two years, $10 million)
189. Brady Christensen, C
Brady Christensen concluded his rookie contract last season, but the Carolina Panthers saw enough to re-up with their center. Christensen appeared in 17 games last year, earning six starts and playing 39% of the offensive snaps.
Landing Spot: Christensen re-signed with the Panthers (one year, $2.79 million)
190. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE
One of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, Clelin Ferrell is still trying to prove that he belongs in the NFL. The former fourth-overall pick had just 3.5 sacks last season while playing in 14 games. The Commanders cut Ferrell at the end of training camp, but there could be a team willing to claim him as a reclamation project.
Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings
191. Neville Gallimore, DI
The Indianapolis Colts landed Neville Gallimore this offseason, signing the interior defensive lineman to a one-year pact. Gallimore will be looking to improve on the 19 tackles he recorded across 14 games last season.
Landing Spot: Gallimore signed with the Colts (one year, $1.34 million)
192. Daniel Brunskill, C
Heading into the start of training camps, Daniel Brunskill was finally able to secure his next contract. The veteran center signed on with the Miami Dolphins, where he will be expected to play a supporting role on a fractured offensive line.
Landing Spot: Brunskill signed with the Dolphins
193. Jerry Tillery, DI
After another strong season, Jerry Tillery has cemented his position as a complementary player on the defensive line. The 28-year-old appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 28 tackles and three quarterback hits. He'll have the chance to make a bigger impact with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.
Landing Spot: Tillery signed with the Chiefs (one year, $1.79 million)
194. Noah Igbinoghene, CB
Far from the most decorated analytics stalwart, Noah Igbinoghene showed that he wouldn't easily be beaten last year. Now signed to another one-year deal, the cornerback is expected to continue his upward trajectory in 2025.
Landing Spot: Igbinoghene re-signed with the Commanders (one year, $1.5 million)
