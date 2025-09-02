Ranking the Top 195 NFL Free Agents in 2025
Grant White
Host · Writer
195. Tim Patrick, WR
Injuries derailed Tim Patrick's promising career, but he showed plenty of resilience in making his way back onto the football field. In 2021, the wideout posted his second straight 700-yard campaign, but he would go on to miss the next two seasons with Achilles and ACL injuries. Returning for the start of the 2024 campaign, Patrick hauled in 33 receptions for 394 yards.
1. Tee Higgins, WR
Tee Higgins is just entering his prime and is already widely considered one of the top wideouts in the NFL. Higgins showcased his value in a big way this year, finishing with ten touchdowns and just shy of 1,000 receiving yards. Higgins has been franchised-tagged by the Bengals.
2. Trey Smith, G
It's not hard to get excited about one of the top guards in the league hitting free agency. Trey Smith put together a 75% run block win rate during the regular season and didn't allow a sack. Smith has been franchise-tagged by the Chiefs.
3. Ronnie Stanley, OT
The body of work that Ronnie Stanley has put together throughout his career has made him one of the best left tackles in football. Injuries have played a role of late for Stanley, but he was healthy in 2024. Stanley has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens (three years, $60 million).
4. Jevon Holland, S
Even though it was somewhat of an up-and-down campaign, the body of work that Jevon Holland has put together is noteworthy. There's a good case to be made that he was the best available safety on the open market. Holland signed with the New York Giants (three years, $45.3 million)
5. Chris Godwin, WR
Chris Godwin has continued to be one of the NFL's top slot receivers. A season-ending injury could hurt his value, but his resume certainly speaks for itself at this stage in his career. Godwin has re-signed with the Buccaneers (three years, $66 million).
6. Zack Baun, LB
If there's one breakout free agent on this list, it's Zack Baun. Whether you want to believe he can be this player, long-term is a different story, but Baun has put together a dominant season for the Eagles and will be looking for a big raise. Baun has re-signed with the Eagles (three years, $51 million).
7. D.J. Reed, CB
When targeted this season, D.J. Reed allowed just a 57% completion percentage and two touchdowns. Those types of numbers will earn you a handsome payday in free agency. Reed signed with the Detroit Lions (three years, $48 million).
8. Khalil Mack, LB
If Khalil Mack doesn't retire, he's shown that he's still very much capable of making an impact on a defense. Mack has re-signed with the Chargers (one year, $18 million)
9. Stefon Diggs, WR
Injuries put a halt to Stefon Diggs first season with the Houston Texans. No one will doubt his talent, but you have to wonder how much this injury will play a role in the term he gets in free agency.
10. Sam Darnold, QB
The numbers were great this season for Sam Darnold, who proved he's capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Darnold signed with the Seahawks (three years, $100.5 million)
11. Amari Cooper, WR
The numbers didn't pop during his tenure with the Bills, but Amari Cooper is still very much capable of being a valuable wideout. Cooper's team first mentality and willingness to block will earn him some fans in free agency.
12. Josh Sweat, EDGE
Josh Sweat put together another strong season this year and was one of the top edge rushers in free agency. On a strong Eagles defense, Sweat has earned himself some job security and a nice payday. Sweat signed with the Cardinals (four years, $76.4 million)
13. Haason Reddick, EDGE
It wasn't a perfect season for Haason Reddick, who sat out the start of the year due to a contract dispute. Reddick signed with the Buccaneers (one year, $14 million).
14. Charvarius Ward, CB
Although it was a troublesome campaign for Charvarius Ward, the overall body of work he's demonstrated throughout his career should earn him the benefit of the doubt in free agency. Ward signed with the Colts (three years, up to $60 million).
15. Rasul Douglas, CB
Rasul Douglas is a playmaker in the secondary, and the numbers showcase that. Whether you want a corner to breakup passes or record interceptions, Douglas does a little bit of everything.
16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR
There's still value in what veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins can bring to the table. Although he's not a key cog in their Super Bowl run, he's still played a role that's helped the Chiefs along the way, highlighting his overall ability.
17. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE
Missing all of this season didn't help Malcolm Koonce, but he did put together a strong campaign the last time we saw him healthy. Koonce has re-signed with the Raiders (one year, $12 million).
18. Dre Greenlaw, LB
The overall body of work that Dre Greenlaw has supplied throughout his NFL career is impressive, especially in coverage as a linebacker. Greenlaw signed with the Broncos (three years, $35 million).
19. Cam Robinson, T
There's a lot to like about the consistency that Cam Robinson has brought to the table in a vital role on the offensive line. Teams will certainly see the stability that he can provide with his body of work over the last half decade.
20. Aaron Jones, RB
It will be interesting to see how running backs are approached in free agency this year. Aaron Jones was arguably the top available running back in free agency. Jones has re-signed with the Vikings (two years, $20 million).
21. Justin Fields, QB
No one will question the level of talent that Justin Fields brings to the table. The question is whether or not he'll be able to put it all together for a full year at the NFL level. Fields signed with the Jets (two years, $40 million).
22. Teven Jenkins, G
The biggest issue and concern we have with Teven Jenkins is his ability to stay healthy. If we had a crystal ball show us that he'd stay healthy for his next contract, a major raise would be due. Interest will certainly be there, but you have to wonder about what type of term he'll ultimately receive.
23. Carlton Davis III, CB
Carlton Davis III played the role of a veteran influence in the secondary for the Lions in 2024. His season was ultimately cut short in Week 15 after he fractured his jaw, but Davis III certainly earned himself some interest, especially if you're looking for him to help a young defense grow. Davis III signed with the Patriots (three years, $60 million).
24. Will Fries, G
An injury cut Will Fries's 2024 season short, but that shouldn't stop him from being one of the most coveted guards in free agency. Fries has continued to develop into a high-end guard. Fries signed with the Vikings (five years, $88 million).
25. Kevin Zeitler, G
Kevin Zeitler continues to produce plenty of value as his career in the NFL winds down. You're not going to be breaking the bank with this player in terms of dollars or term, which should attract plenty of suitors.
26. Drew Dalman , C
It's not as though Drew Dalman is the perfect center, but he does have the advantage of being the best one to hit the open market. Dalman brings a consistent presence and experience teams covet in the middle of their line. Dalman signed with the Bears (three years, $42 million).
27. Asante Samuel Jr. , CB
It wasn't a perfect season filled with inconsistencies and injuries for Asante Samuel Jr., but that shouldn't stop teams from pursuing him in free agency. His overall body of work and experience should appeal to teams in the market for a cornerback.
28. James Daniels, G
James Daniels was putting together some strong tape before an injury derailed his season in Pittsburgh. His age shouldn't scare anyone off, and he's proven to be valuable in his role. Daniels signed with the Dolphins (three years, $24 million).
29. Tyron Smith, OT
It's hardly a secret that Tyron Smith has been elite at his job throughout his storied career. Whether or not he wants to continue playing in 2025 is the only question mark about this player. Age and injury history are question marks, but there will be another job if he wants it.
30. Camryn Bynum, S
Camryn Bynum's 104 tackles last season led all safeties, highlighting his ability to limit big plays and do his job. Consistency is extremely valuable at his position, and to this point, Bynum's played with that and more. Bynum signed with the Colts (four years, $60 million).
31. Talanoa Hufanga, S
We're at the point with Talanoa Hufanga where you can see the talent, but the overall production is lacking. Hufanga needs to be put in a better position to succeed, knowing very well he's struggled at times with his coverage and shadowing. Hufanga signed with the Broncos (three years, up to $45 million).
32. Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Osa Odighizuwa has posted some strong analytics in his role as an interior pass-rusher, but it hasn't exactly helped him create a production with his sack totals. The potential is certainly there for Odighizuwa to break out in the right scheme on defense. Odighizuwa has re-signed with the Cowboys (four years, $80 million).
33. Milton Williams, DT
Milton Williams has been a definite riser on this list after what he's accomplished down the stretch for the Eagles. Williams has all the attributes that teams covet in free agency. Williams signed with the Patriots (four years, $104 million).
34. Nick Bolton, LB
Nick Bolton has remained a tackling machine with the Chiefs, and is definitely not a player that opposing pass catchers love staring down in the open field. Bolton has re-signed with the Chiefs (three years, $45 million).
35. Byron Murphy Jr., CB
Byron Murphy Jr. was productive during his tenure with the Vikings. Murphy Jr. has re-signed with the Vikings (three years, $66 million).
36. Mike Hilton, CB
Mike Hilton has continued to be one of the NFL's top slot defenders. Even though he's surpassed 30, you have to figure that interest will still be high on the Bengals former cornerback.
37. Marquise Brown, WR
A shoulder injury didn't really allow Marquise Brown to make his mark with the Chiefs this year. As a result, you're likely looking toward another short-term deal with this wideout, even if the talent is there for him to pop in the right offense. Brown has re-signed with the Chiefs (one year, up to $11 million).
38. Darius Slayton, WR
It's hard to know what exactly Darius Slayton is when you factor in the quarterback play of the Giants. Slayton has put up some good numbers at times, any team looking for help in their wide receiver room will call. Slayton has re-signed with the Giants (three years, $36 million).
39. Juwan Johnson, TE
It's not exactly a very deep free agency for the tight end position this year. Juwan Johnson offers some nice potential upside at this position, especially as a pass catching threat.
40. Mekhi Becton, OT
Coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles, Mekhi Becton highlighted his talents on one of the top offensive lines in the league. The consistency that Becton brought to the table in Philadelphia should give potential suitors confidence.
41. Baron Browning, LB
Baron Browning has been a consistent force off the edge of late, the only issue surrounding him is availability. If Browning can stay on the football field, his impact will almost assuredly be felt wherever he ends up in free agency. Browning has re-signed with the Cardinals (two years, $15 million).
42. Levi Onwuzurike, DE
Levi Onwuzurike has shown that he can be impactful when he's able to stay healthy. He's been in and out of the lineup of late, but he's continued to show important flashes when he's been on the field, highlighted by a strong pass-rush win rate.
43. Keenan Allen, WR
Keenan Allen still showed value in the red zone for the Bears offense in 2024, but he didn't pop nearly as much in the slot as we expected he would in this offense. Is this the beginning of a decline for the talented wide receiver?
44. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE
Dayo Odeyingbo has continued to show more with each passing year. There's a lot to like about his potential to pop and get paid in this free-agent class, knowing very well that there's some tangible upside with this player that hasn't been realized. Odeyingbo signed with the Bears (three years, $48 million).
45. Russell Wilson, QB
There are plenty of question marks surrounding Russell Wilson at this stage in his career. Will Wilson stick around in Pittsburgh, or will the veteran signal-caller find the fourth home of his storied NFL career? Wilson still believes he has something left in the tank to offer.
46. Bobby Wagner, LB
Bobby Wagner continues to age line fine wine. Wagner played a crucial role for the Commanders down the stretch last season, which should ultimately help propel him into another deal in free agency if he wants it. Wagner has the winning pedigree and is still finding new ways to improve at this stage in his career. Wagner has re-signed with the Commanders (one year, up to $9.5 million).
47. Najee Harris, RB
We know the consistent theme in free agency that running backs have a difficult time being paid. Will that continue with Najee Harris? The former Alabama running back has been solid with the Steelers. Will a change of scenery help propel him into better numbers? Harris signed with the Chargers (one year, up to $9.25 million).
48. Dan Moore, OT
After a disappointing start to his tenure in Pittsburgh, Dan Moore quietly put together a strong season for the Steelers. The question we now have to ask is whether or not Moore ultimately priced himself out of Pittsburgh with his strong play last season. Moore signed with the Titans (four years, $82 million).
49. Alaric Jackson, OT
Alaric Jackson has performed well as blindside protection for the Rams over the last couple of years. Jackson has re-signed with the Rams (three years, $57 million).
50. Chase Young, DE
Although he might not have lived up to expectations throughout his career, Chase Young has still proven to be a valuable pass rush option in the NFL. If you're in need of depth off the edge, Young is a great option to add to the mix. Young has re-signed with the Saints (three years, $51 million).
51. Azeez Ojulari, LB
Azeez Ojulari remains a strong force at contributing in the pass rush. The only issue is that he's been largely a gadget player, meaning it's been in a limited snap sample size. Still, getting pressure is valuable on defense, and Ojulari can certainly do that much.
52. Justin Reid, S
Justin Reid does a lot of little things well as a safety, especially in assisting defending the run. Some of the signs in the market indicate this could be the year that Reid finally gets paid. If he does, it's hard to see it being with Kansas City again.
53. Calais Campbell, DT
Even as he continues to get older, Calais Campbell remains a force in the NFL, which was once again the case in Miami last year. Campbell remains a force in defending the run, the only question mark surrounding him is whether or not he wants to continue playing at this stage.
54. B.J. Hill, DT
B.J. Hill has done a little bit of everything for the Bengals of late. Still, with negotiations with higher-priority players, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him somewhere else moving forward. Hill provides some solid insurance in the interior, which has proven more valuable than he'll likely get credit for. Hill has re-signed with the Bengals (three years, $33 million).
55. Harrison Smith, S
At this stage in his career, it's hard to envision Harrison Smith anywhere but in Minnesota. There's reports about him contemplating retirement, but if he suits up again, expect it to be for the Vikings.
56. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
DeMarcus Lawrence fell to the injury bug in 2024, missing the remainder of the year after Week 4. Still, prior to that, Lawrence was being as disruptive as ever. How will his Lisfranc injury impact his overall market throughout free agency?
57. Morgan Moses, OT
Morgan Moses is great in pass protection, which is a trait that should help keep him in the league. Even in a reduced snap count last year, Moses still showed his overall importance on the Jets line. Moses signed with the Patriots (three years, $24 million).
58. Tre'von Moehrig, S
Tre'von Moehrig has continued to grow his overall game throughout the past two years. When you see someone taking steps in different areas, that's a good sign that they can be a real value signing when it's all said and done. Moehrig signed with the Panthers (three years, $51 million).
59. Brandon Scherff, OL
Brandon Scherff has dealt with some injuries throughout his career, but he's finally put together a three year stretch where he's been able to stay on the football field. That should help create some real interest throughout the free agency process.
60. Ernest Jones IV, LB
Ernest Jones IV has put together some strong numbers in the NFL of late. Jones IV brings the thunder to a linebacker core. Jones has re-signed with the Seahawks (three years, $33 million).
61. J.K. Dobbins, RB
For the first time since 2020, J.K. Dobbins logged more than eight games. The Los Angeles Chargers running back was a staple of the team's offensive attack, churning out 905 yards on 195 carries. His durability might still concern several teams looking to upgrade their running back, but Dobbins has proven he's a capable rusher when healthy.
62. Patrick Mekari, G
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens deployed Patrick Mekari across the offensive line, albeit with most of those snaps coming at left guard. The California Golden Bears product was a stalwart throughout 2024, starting all 17 games on the Ravens' vaunted offensive line. Mekari's versatility could be a selling point for many teams looking to make a splash in free agency. Mekari signed with the Jaguars (three years, $37.5 million).
63. Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE
Dante Fowler Jr. had a resurgent campaign with the Washington Commanders, potentially boosting his free agent allure. The former third-overall pick started seven games for the Commanders, with 10.5 sacks and 39 tackles, his highest marks in all categories since at least 2020. About to enter his age-31 season, Fowler Jr. will likely be working on a year-to-year basis.
64. Chauncey Golston, EDGE
Chauncey Golston took on more responsibility in 2024, positively impacting his perceived value in free agency. The Dallas Cowboys defensive end set new benchmarks virtually across the board, recording 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and an interception in his fourth professional season. Golston's pass-rushing acumen is something a few teams desperately hope to address this offseason. Golston signed with the Giants (three years, $19.5 million).
65. Stephon Gilmore, CB
It's been a hell of a run for Stephon Gilmore, but after his 13th year in the NFL, the two-time All-Pro showed that he's still got plenty of gas in the tank. Gilmore started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season, totaling nine pass deflections and an interception while allowing a 61.9% completion percentage in coverage. He may eventually be relegated to a mentorship role, but Gilmore remains a quality starting cornerback for now.
66. Jamien Sherwood, LB
After three years of playing primarily in a reserve role, Jamien Sherwood had a coming-out party in 2024. The former fifth-round pick appeared in all 17 games for the New York Jets, starting all but one of those. Further, he led the NFL with 98 solo tackles, contributing to a combined 158. Moreover, Sherwood added three pass deflections and 2.0 sacks, highlighting his every-down ability in today's NFL. Sherwood has re-signed with the Jets (three years, $45 million).
67. Lavonte David, LB
Thirteen years later, Lavonte David is still doing his thing. The former All-Pro has shown no signs of slowing down in the autumn of his career, starting all 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Despite playing all of last season as a 34-year-old, David maintained his usual level of play. He went north of 100 tackles for the 11th time in his career, adding the most sacks (5.5) since his breakout campaign in 2013. David has at least one more quality season left in him. David has re-signed with the Buccaneers (one year, $10 million).
68. Justin Simmons, S
After three straight second-team All-Pro seasons, Justin Simmons wasn't quite himself last year. In his first, and probably his last, season with the Atlanta Falcons, Simmons saw a drop in his metrics virtually across the board. He recorded fewer tackles and set six-year lows in interceptions and pass deflections. Some of that could be age-related decline, but Simmons will still have a starting gig in some team's secondary, albeit likely at a discounted rate.
69. Matthew Judon, EDGE
Matthew Judon was brought in by the Atlanta Falcons ahead of last season to bolster their defense. Unfortunately, Judon fared just as poorly as Simmons did. Two years ago, Judon was in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Then, in 2023, he went down with a season-ending biceps injury in Week 4. Judon couldn't recapture his All-Pro form, which could limit his pool of suitors this offseason.
70. Dennis Gardeck, EDGE
A torn ACL forced Dennis Gardeck to the sidelines in Week 7, undoubtedly impacting his value on the free-agent market. Particularly as he enters his 30s. Nevertheless, Gardeck has emerged as a top edge rusher over the past couple of years, totaling 9.0 sacks in 24 games (11 starts). Pass-rush-needy teams should be willing to take a flyer on Gardeck as an edge rush specialist.
71. Aaron Banks, G
Aaron Banks is coming off his rookie deal, albeit in an unremarkable fashion. The former second-round draft pick has started just 27 games over the past two seasons while playing in 90.9% of the offensive snaps. Nevertheless, Banks excels in run protection and his mobile for his size. The Green Bay Packers may want to develop his pass protection skills to maximize his usage.
72. Poona Ford, DI
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers finally found a way to extract maximum value from Poona Ford. The defensive tackle started all 17 games for LA last season, recording 39 tackles, 3.0 sacks, an interception, and five pass deflections. Most impressively, he accomplished that while playing just over half of the defensive snaps. The Chargers liked what they saw, locking him up on another three-year term.
73. Jarran Reed, DI
Jarran Reed has played all across the defensive line throughout his nine-year career, settling in as a nose tackle last season with the Seattle Seahawks. The Alabama product has seemingly improved with age, albeit while working in a more limited capacity. Reed has totaled 11.5 sacks over the last two seasons, starting just eight games in 2024. Keeping him fresh is paying off, and the Seahawks will continue to deploy him in a more specialized capacity over the next few seasons.
74. Jonathan Jones, CB
Jonathan Jones has spent his entire nine-year career with the New England Patriots. He joined the Pats towards the end of their dynasty years but has posted diminishing metrics over the past couple of seasons. Jones gave up an alarming 71.7% catch rate in coverage last season, with 13.0 yards per completion over the previous two. The Washington Commanders see something they like in Jones.
75. Jedrick Wills Jr., T
Five years ago, the Cleveland Browns drafted Jedrick Wills Jr. to stabilize their offensive line. While he fared well through the first few seasons, Wills's production bottomed out over the last few years. Injuries limited his participation, but he was eventually benched after his return in 2024. Wills should at least garner some interest in free agency as a former top-ten pick.
76. Mike Gesicki, TE
After two years of down production, Mike Gesicki responded with arguably the best season of his career. The former second-round pick posted a career-best 78.3% catch rate, with 665 yards on 65 receptions. More importantly, Gesicki solidified his role as a safety valve in the Cincinnati Bengals' passing attack.
77. Elijah Molden, S
As was the case for most defensive players, Elijah Molden thrived in Jim Harbaugh's system. The Los Angeles Chargers safety appeared in 15 games in 2024, starting 12 of those, posting top-end metrics. Molden allowed a 63.2% completion percentage in coverage, the best mark of his career, and a career-high 75 tackles.
78. Jeremy Chinn, S
Arguably, Jeremy Chinn could be ranked ahead of Elijah Molden. However, a few considerations should point football fans in the opposite direction. Chinn recorded more tackles than Molden this season, but that's not necessarily a flattering stat for safeties. More tackles generally mean you gave up more receptions, which was the case for Chinn. His 73.6% completion percentage in coverage was lacking, and he's only tallied three interceptions throughout his career.
79. Diontae Johnson, WR
What is it about the Pittsburgh Steelers that they always know when to give up on a wide receiver? Diontae Johnson split the 2024 season between three teams. Not surprisingly, that didn't yield superb results. The former second-team All-Pro totaled just 375 yards across 12 games, with his most productive stint coming with the Carolina Panthers.
80. Ryan Kelly, C
Through the first eight years of his career, Ryan Kelly was a Pro Bowl-caliber center; however, he fell off slightly following a knee injury sustained in 2023. The former Indianapolis Colts center started 10 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 and played 96.0% of the snaps in those contests. Kelly could recapture his Pro Bowl form at his best, but age and knee issues could complicate his outlook.
81. Tershawn Wharton, DI
Tershawn Wharton had a banner campaign in a contract year, which ultimately resulted in his departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. The former undrafted free agent started 10 games in 2024, recording 6.5 sacks and 29 tackles, all of which were career bests. Predictably, that correlates with 62.0% of the defensive snaps, prooving that Wharton is capable of holding down a starting gig.
82. Teair Tart, DI
Nose tackles are all the rage in the NFL right now, and Teair Tart is here for it. Like many other defensive stalwarts, Tart found his rhythm with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. The FIU product appeared in all 17 games with LA, accumulating 29 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception. Still, he's at his best in a reserve role.
83. Nate Hobbs, CB
Injuries have severely limited Nate Hobbs's playing time over the past few seasons. But at his best, he's proven to be a top-end slot corner. His completion percentage in coverage has decreased every year in the NFL, resulting in last year's mark of 64.7% across 11 games. Further, he's excelled in nickel packages as the blitzer. If Hobbs can stay healthy, he could prove to be a Pro Bowl-caliber talent.
84. Tyler Conklin, TE
Over the past few seasons, Tyler Conklin has proven to be a competent every-down tight end for the New York Jets. His 449 receiving yards and 51 catches were four-year lows. However, the Jets had more pass-catchers to distribute the ball to last season. Conklin is a sure-handed receiver and a capable blocker, which should generate some interest in a small tight-end pool.
85. Paulson Adebo, CB
A gruesome broken femur cost Paulson Adebo most of last season, but that won't impact his value on the open market. The former third-round pick has been a premier starting cornerback throughout his career, allowing a 60.3% completion percentage across his four seasons in the NFL. As long as he's back to full health, Adebo can be a top corner for most teams in the league.
86. Jameis Winston, QB
As is typically the case, interceptions were an issue for Jameis Winston last season. The former first-overall draft pick appeared in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns, starting seven, producing a 13-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Still, at his best, Winston has proven to be a capable starter, but inconsistency remains his downfall.
87. Andre Cisco, S
Andre Cisco is coming off his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has proven to be a reliable starting safety. He's started at least 14 games in three straight seasons, recording at least 62 tackles in each one of those campaigns. More importantly, Cisco has improved his pass-defense metrics in each successive season. Last year, he held opponents to a 58.8% catch rate while giving up just three TDs. We might see Cisco develop into a Pro Bowl talent in the right system.
88. Robert Spillane, LB
Robert Spillane doesn't miss. The former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker has proven to be a top tackler, totaling 306 tackles over the past two seasons with a paltry 7.0% missed tackle rate. Granted, Spillane has five interceptions over that sample, but he can get lost in pass coverage. Nevertheless, he's a quality linebacker who hasn't missed a game since 2022.
89. Tyrel Dodson, LB
Tyrel Dodson split last season between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, posting respectable numbers. Despite ranking favorably in several key defensive metrics, the Seahawks waived Dodson after Week 9. The Dolphins picked him up, and he closed out the season in a reserve role. Dodson excels in pass coverage but makes bad reads in the run game. If he improves his run-stopping, he could be a game-changing linebacker.
90. Nick Chubb, RB
Injuries have limited Nick Chubb throughout his career, negatively impacting his perceived value on the open market. Still, he is a proven workhorse running back capable of carrying the running game. Unfortunately, we didn't see that in 2024. The fact he suited up at all is nothing short of a miracle, but Chubb posted a career-low 3.3 yards per rushing attempt. He might need to take a discounted rate to prove he's still an NFL-caliber running back.
91. Brandon Stephens, CB
Brandon Stephens just wrapped up his rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens, culminating in one of his best seasons. The former third-round pick started all 17 games for the Ravens, setting a new high with 59 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. While he didn't match his two interceptions from 2023, Stephens did post an above-average 64.7% completion percentage in coverage.
92. Zach Ertz, TE
A quad injury in 2023 resulted in Zach Ertz's unceremonious departure from the Arizona Cardinals. However, this season, the three-time Pro Bowler showed that he had plenty left in the tank. Ertz recaptured his former glory, hauling in 66 receptions for 658 yards with the Washington Commanders. He may be almost 35 years old by the time the next NFL season rolls around, but Ertz still has plays with a chip on his shoulder.
93. Julian Blackmon, S
In five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Julian Blackmon has proven to be one of their roster's most adaptable secondary players. Blackmon has fulfilled multiple roles with the Colts, excelling in any circumstance. The Utah native started a career-high 16 games in 2024, 86 tackles, three interceptions, and 0.5 sacks. He can make his presence felt in any scheme, leaving the door open for a marriage with any team.
94. Joshua Uche, EDGE
Last offseason, Joshua Uche passed up a more lucrative deal to re-sign with the New England Patriots on a short-term contract. In doing so, he cratered his perceived value. Uche had an underwhelming seven-game stint with the Pats before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played a reserve role in KC, totaling just ten tackles and recording no sacks.
95. Will Hernandez, G
Will Hernandez has been a force on every offensive line he's been on. However, a season-ending injury in Week 5 is having a severe impact on his free agency value. Before this season, Hernandez had played at least 91.0% of the offensive snaps in all but one of his six seasons, while playing the full schedule on four occasions. Surely, several teams crave that kind of durability on the o-line.
96. Derek Barnett, EDGE
Derek Barnett will only be 29 years old when the 2025 NFL season kicks off, but he'll already be in his ninth season. The edge rusher had an exceptional 2024 campaign, totaling 5.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. Still, he plays an exclusive pass-rushing role, totaling just 38.0% of the snap count last year.
97. Eric Kendricks, LB
Former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks proved he had plenty left in the tank last season. The journeyman totaled 138 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and two interceptions, while starting 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite already being 33 years old, Kendricks has proven that he can still perform at the highest level.
98. D.J. Jones, DT
D.J. Jones can still be a disruptive presence on the defensive line. While his best performances come in stopping the run, he's also proven capable of pressuring the quarterback. The Ole Miss product started all 17 games for the Denver Broncos last season, while playing just 40.0% of the snaps.
99. Mike Williams, WR
Mike Williams fell out of favor with the New York Jets, but was able to pick up the pieces with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's fallen a long way from his previous 1,000-yard campaigns, and recovering from an ACL injury likely impacted his 2024 production. Nevertheless, the wide receiver showed he can still be a difference-maker when called upon.
100. Coleman Shelton, C
Coleman Shelton was one of the few bright spots on the Chicago Bears' offensive line last season. While the unit struggled as a whole, Shelton was usually capable of anchoring his schemes. Further, he played virtually every snap, while showcasing his positional flexibility. If he's on a more cohesive line, Shelton's reputation could improve in 2025.
101. Kristian Fulton, CB
Cornerback Kristian Fulton is coming off his most productive professional season. After burning through his rookie deal with the Tennessee Titans, Fulton spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. There, he thrived in John Harbaugh's defense-first systems. Fulton set career-highs in games, starts, tackles, and yards allowed per completion. That's a promising trajectory entering free agency.
102. Isaiah Rodgers, CB
After a year on the sidelines, Isaiah Rodgers returned to the NFL in 2024. The former sixth-round pick helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, appearing in 15 games and starting three. Rodgers was effective in pass coverage, holding opposing receivers to a tidy 46.4% catch rate and paltry 9.1 yards per reception. Surely, he can parlay that into a starting gig elsewhere.
103. Dalton Risner, G
Former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Dalton Risner enters free agency off a pretty solid 2024 campaign. He began the year on the injured reserve, returning in time for Week 9. He would appear in ten games for the Minnesota Vikings, starting eight contests and playing 77.1% of the snaps. Risner went unpenalized last season and was a steady interior lineman.
104. Charles Omenihu, EDGE
A torn ACL in the 2023 AFC Championship Game limited Charles Omenihu to six contests last season. Still, his return partway through the season was nothing short of exceptional. He appeared in six contests, earning just 1.0 sacks and six tackles while deployed in a reserve capacity. With a full offseason to prepare, Omenihu could return to his pass-rushing ways in 2025.
105. Joshua Palmer, WR
While injuries have been a factor, Joshua Palmer hasn't been able to recapture the magic of his second professional campaign. Since hauling in 72 passes in 2022, the Canadian has just 77 combined catches over the last two seasons. Further, his catch rate dipped to a career-low 60.0% in 2024. Nevertheless, he's proven to be a legitimate deep threat, and his ceiling is greater than what we've witnessed over the last couple of years.
106. Darrell Taylor, EDGE
Darrell Taylor was used sparingly in 2024, but was still effective when called upon. The former second-round pick played 16 games for the Chicago Bears, but was on the field for only 37.0% of the snaps. Still, he recorded 3.0 sacks, adding 32 tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
107. Elandon Roberts, LB
Elandon Roberts wrapped up his ninth professional season, his second with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with slightly deteriorating metrics. His tackles and sacks were down as was his snap count, and pass coverage remains an issue for the linebacker. Roberts's 46 tackles were his lowest since his rookie season, and he allowed a career-high 13.9 yards per reception in coverage.
108. Matt Pryor, G
Before 2024, Matt Pryor was getting by as a reserve guard bouncing between teams. However, he was a staple on the Chicago Bears' offensive line this past season. The TCU product started a career-high 15 games last season while playing 89.0% of the offensive snaps. While the line didn't hold up exceptionally well, Pryor ranked well analytically, finishing 21st out of 77 guards, as per PFF.
109. Elijah Moore, WR
The problem with wide receivers is that their production depends exclusively on their quarterback's performance. In Elijah Moore's case, his carousel of pass-throwers didn't do him justice. Moore hauled in just 61 of 102 passes, cratering his underlying metrics. However, a sub-optimal catch rate has plagued him his entire career, and teams may be running out of excuses for his limited production.
110. Laken Tomlinson, OL
Laken Tomlinson is one of the NFL's most dependable interior offensive linemen. The Duke product has started every game for the last seven seasons, playing 100% of the snaps in all but one of those campaigns. But now, at 33 years old, that dependability comes at the expense of effectiveness. Tomlinson slipped to 44th in PFF guard rankings in 2024.
111. Evan Brown, G
Evan Brown is quickly turning into the NFL's premier journeyman guard. The Texas native wrapped up his sixth season in the NFL, already playing with his sixth team. Brown spent the 2024 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, starting all 17 games and playing over 98% of the snaps. Surely, he will maintain that production into next season.
112. Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling split last season between two teams, but showed he could still be a difference-maker in the passing game with the New Orleans Saints. MVS played in eight games for the Saints, starting each one of those contests and totaling 385 yards on 17 receptions. As we saw, he's still a capable secondary receiver in the passing attack.
113. Devin Bush, LB
Devin Bush re-emerged as a quality linebacker in 2024. After a down year in 2023, the former 10th-overall draft pick cemented his position in the Cleveland Browns' vaunted defense. Bush appeared in 16 games, starting 10 of those and accumulating 76 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three pass deflections, and 1.0 sacks.
114. Mecole Hardman, WR
Over the past few seasons, Mecole Hardman's metrics have been on the decline. Once a solid secondary pass-catching option, Hardman was relegated to punt return duties in his second stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Making matters worse, a knee injury held him out over the final few months of the season. Still, Hardman has shown he can still contribute and could earn a more prominent role in 2025.
115. Carl Lawson, EDGE
Carl Lawson had to fight for every minute of playing time he got last season, but he proved he still has what it takes to be an effective pass rusher. Initially relegated to the practice squad, Lawson was promoted to the Dallas Cowboys' active roster early in the campaign. He ended up playing in 15 games for the Cowboys, tallying 5.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
116. Sebastian Joseph-Day, DI
Sebastian Joseph-Day has bounced around over the past few seasons, but playing in different systems hasn't compromised his effectiveness. The interior defensive lineman appeared in all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, starting 12 of those contests, accumulating 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and three tackles for a loss.
117. Brandin Cooks, WR
As with most wide receivers, Brandin Cooks fell off the age-31 cliff. The former first-round pick set new lows almost across the board, punctuated by his 26 receptions and 259 receiving yards. Cooks's glory days may be behind him, but he's still capable of acting as a complementary receiver to a team's passing game.
118. Ta'Quon Graham, DI
A pectoral injury was a factor in Ta'Quon Graham's down year, but even when healthy, Graham was less effective on the field. The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle appeared in a career-low ten games, failing to register a start, and played only 29% of the defensive snaps. Not surprisingly, Graham's defensive metrics reflect similar diminishing values.
119. Trystan Colon, IOL
Trystan Colon has made significant strides over the past couple of seasons. After being claimed off waivers ahead of the 2023 season, Colon has blossomed into a better-than-expected interior offensive lineman. He started seven of 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, albeit while playing just 35% of the snaps. When he excels in run-blocking schemes, Colon has proven to be more than capable in pass coverage.
120. Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams never developed into the premier running back everyone thought he could be with the Denver Broncos. He was consistently out-matched, failing to deliver game-changing abilities that he flashed earlier in his career. By the end of the 2024 season, Williams was usurped on the Broncos' depth chart, all but signaling the club would move on from him in the offseason.
121. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a touchdown hawk for the Tennessee Titans last year. The fifth-year pro hauled in nine touchdown passes last season, accounting for over 25% of his receptions. Still, with a lackluster 53.3% catch rate, Westbrook-Ikhine needs to refine his game to become a regular part of the passing attack next season.
122. Austin Hooper, TE
Austin Hooper remains a steady pass-catching option at tight end. For the third straight season, he appeared in all 17 games and rebounded from a disappointing 2023 campaign. Last year, he hauled in 45 receptions for 476 yards, a substantive increase from the 25 catches and 234 yards he put up the preceding season.
123. Damar Hamlin, S
Still one of the most inspiring stories in sports history, Damar Hamlin entered free agency off his best professional season to date. The Buffalo Bills safety started 14 games in 2024, recording 89 tackles, five passes defensed, and two interceptions. Assuredly, there's still room for improvement, but Hamlin is on the right track.
124. Kyzir White, LB
Kyzir White doesn't possess the most glorified analytics profile, but he continues to make plays when needed. Last season, the Arizona Cardinals linebacker totaled 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, and an interception. After a two-year stint with the Cardinals, White appears destined for a new location in free agency.
125. Noah Brown, WR
Noah Brown had his moments last season. The Washington Commanders receiver was a solid complementary option on offense, putting up 453 receiving yards on 35 receptions, while appearing in 11 games. A kidney laceration ended his season early, but there's no doubt that Brown will be back in 2025, looking to build on his successes.
126. Josh Myers, C
Over the last few seasons, Josh Myers has been an every-down offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers, but his effectiveness has been somewhat questionable. Grading as the 38th center out of 40, according to PFF, Myers has been tasked with playing at least 99% of the snaps for three straight years. Still at just 26 years old, Myers can salvage his potential ahead of next season.
127. Quandre Diggs, S
For the first time since 2019 and just the third time throughout his career, Quandre Diggs didn't make it through an entire season. The usually reliable safety suffered a Lisfranc fracture after Week 8, ending his campaign prematurely. Nevertheless, he still recorded 42 tackles, putting Diggs just shy of his 95-tackle season from the year prior.
128. Rico Dowdle, RB
After years of playing the second- or third-fiddle, and sometimes not even having a chair at the recital, Rico Dowdle proved he could be a difference-maker in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys running back churned out 1,079 rushing yards on 235 carries, behind a patchwork offensive line. Dowdle took a lot of heat for the Cowboys' offensive woes. Nevertheless, he still had a banner campaign.
129. Marcus Davenport, EDGE
Just two games into his tenure as a Detroit Lion, Marcus Davenport suffered a season-ending triceps injury. The hulking edge rusher landed in the Motor City ahead of the 2024 campaign after appearing in just four games the year prior. Over the last two seasons, he has accumulated just nine tackles in six games. Davenport could still be a competent defensive lineman if he can stay healthy.
130. Derrick Barnes, LB
The Detroit Lions saw enough from Derrick Barnes in the three games he played last season that they rewarded him with another contract. Despite appearing in three games, Barnes re-upped with the Lions following his rookie deal. In limited action, the linebacker totaled ten tackles and one pass defensed.
131. Dyami Brown, WR
Last season, Dyami Brown proved that he could be a difference-maker on offense. Brown had several signature moments in the final year of his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders. He had a pair of four-reception games and a career-best 41-yard touchdown reception back in Week 5. Playing behind a deep roster of pass-catchers, Brown has earned the chance for a more prominent role.
132. Micahel Hoecht, EDGE
In the final season of his rookie contract, Michael Hoecht was relegated to a bench role with the Los Angeles Rams. Nevertheless, the edge rusher still delivered every time he was on the field. Hoecht appeared in 17 games (five starts), totaling 56 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and two passes defended. While it seems he has been usurped on the Rams' depth chart, Hoecht would be a disruptive presence on most teams’ defensive lines.
133. Kevin Givens, DT
A pectoral tear ended Kevin Givens's 2024 season prematurely. Still, he was up to his usual antics on the field. The San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle had mustered a career-best 3.5 sacks in just eight games, adding 11 tackles and six quarterback hits. With an offseason to get healthy, Givens could ratchet that production even higher in 2025.
134. Justin Skule, T
After four down years, including missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL, Justin Skule breathed life back into his career as an offensive tackle. Last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Skule played 32% of the offensive snaps and 18% of the special team snaps, both of which were the best since his rookie campaign. Moreover, it was the second straight season in which he appeared in all 17 games, earning five starts in 2024, his most since 2019.
135. Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE
Emmanuel Ogbah had a banner year in 2024. The Miami Dolphins edge rusher started 16 games, the most since his rookie season back in 2016, setting a career-high with 49 tackles. Additionally, he made his presence felt in the box, totaling 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed, 11 quarterback hits, and an interception. While he’s undoubtedly heading into the autumn of his career, Ogbah showed he’s still a top-end, versatile defender.
136. Tutu Atwell, WR
Over the last couple of seasons, Tutu Atwell has established himself as a solid secondary receiver, but is looking to make a big jump next season. He set career highs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (562) in 2024. With more passes up for grabs, Atwell should emerge as an upper-tier pass-catcher for the Los Angeles Rams.
137. Roy Lopez, DT
Four seasons into his NFL career and Roy Lopez has established himself as a disruptive presence on the defensive line. The former sixth-round pick recorded 28 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery in 2024, while starting 16 games. A similar result is anticipated next season as Lopez cements his position with the Detroit Lions.
138. Donte Jackson, CB
Donte Jackson is coming off another stellar campaign. The veteran cornerback set a new benchmark, recording five interceptions and eight passes defended with the Pittsburgh Steelers. More impressively, he allowed a stout 59.7% catch rate in coverage while adding 28 tackles. His ceiling looks equally as promising with the Los Angeles Chargers next season.
139. Kareem Hunt, RB
Kareem Hunt has never been able to replicate the success of his rookie season, but he showed that he is still a capable running back in 2024. With multiple injuries plaguing the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt toted the ball 200 times for 728 yards, both of which were four-year highs. Hunt will be 30 years old by the start of next season, but he should still be a factor in the Chiefs' run game.
140. Tyler Boyd, WR
A few factors were working against Tyler Boyd throughout last season. The veteran wide receiver didn't have a competent quarterback throw him the ball and he hit the usual wall we see when receivers reach 30-years-old. Still, he has proven to be a competent receiver and could be a solid secondary or tertiary option next season.
141. Cody Barton, LB
Over the past three seasons, Cody Barton has established himself as one of the most productive linebackers in the league. The former third-round pick has surpassed the century mark for three straight years, adding a forced fumble, fumble recovery, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defensed in 2024.
142. Austin Corbett, C
Injuries have limited Austin Corbett in each of the last two seasons. At one point, Corbett had so much to offer that he moonlighted as a special-teams offensive lineman and played 100% of the offensive snaps. However, he has totaled just over 500 snaps, appearing in nine games since the start of the 2023 season.
143. Adam Butler, IDL
After spending the early part of his career as a specialized pass rusher, if not a depth piece, Adam Butler showed that he deserved his starting gig last year. The former Super Bowl winner started all but one game for the Las Vegas Raiders, accumulating 65 tackles and 5.0 sacks as a defensive tackle. Now, 31 years old, Butler is tasked with maintaining that production beyond his prime years.
144. Jerome Baker, LB
Jerome Baker split last season between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, but still only appeared in ten games. Nevertheless, the linebacker registered 61 tackles and 2.0 sacks while playing almost 84% of the defensive snaps. While he had a concerning number of missed tackles last season, Baker proved that he is capable of defending against the pass and run games.
145. Xavier Woods, S
Xavier Woods continues to play like a heat-seeking missile out of the secondary. The safety recorded 119 tackles last season, a new career-high, while starting all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers. While his 68.3% completion rating in coverage was a few points below average, Woods still managed three interceptions and six passes defensed.
146. Jourdan Lewis, CB
For the last eight years, Jourdan Lewis has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Dallas Cowboys' secondary. Lewis has played no fewer than 15 games each season and spent most of his time with the starters. Coming off a career-best 71 tackles, a departure seemed inevitable for Lewis.
147. Javon Kinlaw, IDL
Javon Kinlaw thrived in his lone season with the New York Jets. The former first-round pick started all 17 games, the most since he started 12 games as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers. More importantly, he was productive throughout. Kinlaw totaled a career-best 4.5 sacks while registering 40 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
148. Ben Bredeson, G
Last year, Ben Bredeson emerged as a stalwart on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line. The hulking guard started all 17 games for the Bucs last season, playing 99% of the offensive snaps while moonlighting on special teams. He should have no problem matching that production in 2025.
149. Pat Jones II, EDGE
Pat Jones II has been deployed off the bench throughout his four-year NFL career. Still, he has been a wildly productive edge rusher for the Minnesota Vikings, particularly in the latter stages of his rookie deal. In 2024, Jones totaled a career-best 7.0 sacks, likely earning a starting gig with another squad.
150. Daniel Jones, QB
We knew we would eventually have to find a place for Daniel Jones in our free agent list, and this is as good of a spot as any. The oft-maligned quarterback was finally released by the New York Giants last season. A career 64.1% passer, Jones is more than adequate as a backup, but could earn a more prominent role depending on how things shake up this offseason.
151. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, EDGE
A former first-round draft pick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has been a staple of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush over the past few seasons. Since 2021, the edge rusher has appeared in all 17 games on three occasions while recording at least 4.0 sacks in all but one of those campaigns. At the end of his rookie contract, Tryon-Shoyinka is free to sign anywhere in the league.
152. Jaylon Moore, G
Jaylon Moore has been effective when called upon, but he has spent most of his career coming off the bench. Starting just 12 games over the last four years, Moore has tolerated an increased workload more recently. From 2022 to 2024, he increased his snap count each successive season. Moore will likely play his way into a starter's role in 2025.
153. Deatrich Wise Jr., EDGE
After starting most games in 2022 and 2023, Deatrich Wise Jr. was relegated to a pass-rush specialist role last season. The edge rusher started just five games, but surpassed his 2023 sack total by recording 5.0 in 2024. That may be the most effective strategy for Wise Jr. as he heads into his 30s.
154. John Bates, TE
John Bates saw a decline in his production in 2024, which seems like a natural consequence of the Washington Commanders' evolving offense. The tight end hauled in eight receptions on 13 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. Still, he would be remiss if he abandoned the Commanders now.
155. Joseph Ossai, EDGE
Joseph Ossai had the most productive season of his career in 2024. The edge rusher totaled 5.0 sacks while appearing in all 17 games, adding 26 tackles and two forced fumbles. We're expecting an even more productive year in 2025.
156. Robert Jones, G
After starting just 13 games over the first three seasons of his career, Robert Jones emerged as an anchor on the Miami Dolphins' offensive line last year. Jones started all 17 games while playing 95% of the snaps on offense and 15% of the snaps on special teams. We're betting on a similar, if not improved, performance in 2025.
157. Mike Jackson, CB
It took Mike Jackson a little longer to get acclimated to the rigors of the NFL. Still, he has been a solid cornerback since finding his footing. Jackson started all 17 games in two of the last three seasons, including the 2024 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. He totaled a career-best 76 tackles and two interceptions, cementing his position as a top-end shutdown defender.
158. Jacoby Brissett, QB
Jacoby Brissett is one of the more reliable backup quarterbacks in the NFL. The veteran pivot has filled in as the starter throughout his career and is capable of managing games. While he may lack the pedigree to lead an offense throughout a season, many teams will be interested in acquiring his services as a quality backup.
159. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE
K'Lavon Chaisson was brought in by the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year show-me deal. The edge rusher delivered, setting a new career-high with 32 tackles and 5.0 sacks while appearing in 15 games. While he lacks the tools to be an every-down lineman, Chaisson excels in the pass-rush game.
160. Anthony Nelson, EDGE
Another edge rusher who plays in a more specialized capacity, Anthony Nelson, has been a staple of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense over the past few seasons. Nelson has spent his entire six-year career in Tampa and has totaled no fewer than 40 tackles in any of the past three seasons. Moreover, he's recorded 4.0 sacks or more in three of the past four.
161. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster has never been able to replicate his Pro Bowl form. Still, he's been a solid depth option for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 28-year-old started eight games for the Chiefs in 2024, playing in 14 altogether, and hauled in 18 receptions for 243 yards.
162. Marcus Mariota, QB
Marcus Mariota isn't the only top draft pick to fizzle in the NFL, but he's one of the few that has managed to stick around. Mariota landed on the Washington Commanders last season, appearing in three games and being used as a relief option. He completed 77.3% of his pass attempts, ensuring he maintains his spot as the backup in the nation's capital.
163. Greg Gaines, DT
Over the past few years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have rebuilt their defensive line. Greg Gaines was one of the linemen brought in a couple of years ago, and he's evolved into a solid role player for the Bucs. The former Super Bowl winner recorded 17 tackles and 1.0 sacks while playing 41% of the snaps for Tampa Bay.
164. Mack Hollins, WR
Known for his speed and ability to stretch opposing defenses, Mack Hollins found a spot on the Buffalo Bills last season. The speedster appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, earning 13 starts and totaling five touchdowns and 378 yards on 31 catches.
165. Nelson Agholor, WR
Another burner who acts as a complementary piece, Nelson Agholor, was up to his usual antics last year. In his second season with the Baltimore Ravens, Agholor pulled down 14 receptions on 29 targets, translating that to 231 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he has yet to find a new home this offseason.
166. Mason Rudolph, QB
Mason Rudolph embarked on a different path last season, but it was just a matter of time before he reunited with his former squad. Rudolph served as a backup with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 but still saw a fair amount of action. The former third-round pick appeared in eight games, including five starts, and completed 64.0% of his 228 pass attempts for 1,530 yards.
167. Lucas Patrick, IOL
Lucas Patrick spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, but again finds himself on the free agent market in 2025. Injuries limited the interior offensive lineman, but he still appeared in 11 games (10 starts) and played 79% of the offensive snaps. Patrick will be 32 years old by the start of the season, but as we saw last year, he still has plenty to offer.
168. Van Jefferson, WR
Van Jefferson has been trying to recapture the magic of his 2021 campaign, but has yet to replicate that production. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver played in all 17 games last season but only mustered 24 receptions on 40 targets for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
169, Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
We saw what Olamide Zaccheaus had to offer last season. It appears that the young wideout is just starting to scratch the surface of his full potential. Zaccheaus set new high marks with 45 receptions and a 70.3% catch rate. While he fell 30 yards short of his best receiving yards total, Zaccheaus did manage to tie his previous high of three touchdown receptions.
170. Trent Brown, OT
Injuries have derailed Trent Brown in recent seasons, and 2024 was no exception. Despite winning the starting job for the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Pro Bowler went down in Week 3 with a patellar injury. Now 32 years old, teams should be wary of signing the veteran offensive lineman.
171. Joe Flacco, QB
If stadiums could talk, they'd tell you about how old Joe Flacco is. Now entering his age-40 season, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback has seemingly gotten better with age. In eight games last season, Flacco completed 65.3% of his throws and tied his previous career-best. Moreover, his 7.1 yards per completion and 4.8% touchdown percentage were both above his career average. While he will likely be deployed off the bench, Flacco could assume the starter's job if needed.
172. Shaquill Griffin, CB
Over the past few seasons, Shaquill Griffin has been deployed as a reserve defender. He appeared in all 17 games last season, albeit while earning only three starts. Altogether, the veteran cornerback totaled 41 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions, while allowing a 54.4% completion percentage in coverage. Still, Griffin remains unsigned heading into training camps.
173. Vonn Bell, S
Vonn Bell has been a solid contributor, but is still looking for a landing spot ahead of the 2025 season. Last year, the veteran safety held opposing pass-catchers to a career-low 61.5% completion percentage in coverage. Additionally, he had two pass breakups and a forced fumble, complementing his 55 combined tackles.
Age could be a factor, but Bell remains a competent defender for any team looking for depth.
174. D.J. Humphries, T
Just a few seasons removed from his Pro Bowl campaign, D.J. Humphries is trying to prove that he still has plenty to offer on the offensive line. He saw limited action with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, appearing in only two games, but has started at least 15 games in four of the previous six years.
Expect him to play a more prominent role with the Los Angeles Rams next season.
175. Mac Jones, QB
Four years removed from going 15th overall, Mac Jones is sticking around the NFL as a backup quarterback. Last season, Jones threw for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions while appearing in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Interceptions have been a persistent issue for Jones, so it's unlikely he makes his way back into the starting lineup unless in desperation.
176. Da'Shawn Hand, DT
Back in 2021 and 2022, it appeared that Da'Shawn Hand's once-promising career would come to a halt. The interior defensive lineman appeared in just five games, split across two teams. But after his second year with the Miami Dolphins, Hand has blossomed into the disruptive presence everyone thought he could be. The Alabama product recorded a career-high 31 tackles in 2024, setting the stage for another productive 2025 campaign.
177. E.J. Speed, LB
E.J. Speed was a hulking presence in the Indianapolis Colts' linebackers corps. The 30-year-old is coming off his most productive professional season to date, recording 142 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, and an interception.
While his time with the Colts has come to an end, Speed can make his former team regret their decision on multiple occasions this season, now that he's a member of the Houston Texans.
178. Zay Jones, WR
Zay Jones has been unable to replicate the success he experienced earlier in his career. Nevertheless, he is still a reliable pass-catcher. Jones reeled in 72.7% of passes thrown his way last season, but failed to find paydirt in his first season with the Arizona Cardinals.
He remains a depth piece in an emerging offense, but that likely won't translate to fantasy success in 2025.
179. Bradley Bozeman, C
The Los Angeles Chargers underwent a transformation in their first season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. Another improved campaign should be facilitated by their offensive line, including Bradley Bozeman. The Chargers' center started all 17 games last season and will be counted upon to replicate his performance in 2025.
180. L.J. Collier, DL
Last season was the renaissance that L.J. Collier needed. After appearing in just 19 games across the previous three seasons, the interior defensive lineman appeared in all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals, starting 15 of those contests.
Not surprisingly, Collier was able to translate that playing time into career-bests in tackles, sacks, and passes defensed.
181. Justin Watson, WR
Justin Watson overcame some of his longstanding catch issues this past season. The former fifth-round pick posted a career-best 68.8% catch rate, pulling down 22 of the 32 passes thrown his way. He doesn't possess the kind of top-end skill to be a premier wideout, but he showed that he's a quality secondary contributor for any offense.
182. Will Harris, S
Will Harris was called upon more frequently in 2024. After landing with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, Harris started 13 games for the NFC South basement dwellers. As expected, that resulted in one of his best statistical campaigns to date, with the cornerback registering 74 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception.
If he maintains his downward trajectory in terms of completion percentage in coverage, Harris could remain a primary contributor in the secondary.
183. Tyus Bowser, EDGE
Still searching for his next landing spot, Tyus Bowser was a respectable bench piece for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks last season. The linebacker appeared in nine games while working his way back from an ACL injury that robbed him of his 2023 season.
With an offseason to get healthy, Bowser could still round into his previous form, when he was a weapon in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.
184. De'Vondre Campbell, LB
Now 32 years old, the market has been conspicuously quiet on De'Vondre Campbell. The veteran linebacker played in 13 games last season and has recorded 75 or more tackles in each of the previous eight campaigns.
Still, the former All-Pro continues to wander aimlessly in free agency, trying to find an appropriate landing spot for the upcoming campaign.
185. Eric Stokes, CB
In the final year of his rookie contract, Eric Stokes showed that he still has plenty to offer. The talented corner appeared in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers, seven starts, and tallied 41 tackles. Stokes allowed a 62.1% completion percentage in coverage, which was vastly superior to the 78.8% mark from his previous two seasons.
If he sustains that play, he could become a regular for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.
186. Divine Deablo, LB
Divine Deablo took a step back in 2024. The linebacker broke into the NFL by appearing in all 17 games as a rookie in 2021, and then went on to record 106 tackles while starting 15 games two years later. Subsequently, Deablo tallied just 63 tackles last season while starting 14 contests. Nevertheless, the Las Vegas Raiders were willing to bring back their linebacker on a two-year term.
187. Morgan Fox, DI
It's not surprising to see most players thrive under Jim Harbaugh's defense-first system, and Morgan Fox is a prime example. The interior defensive lineman rounded back into form after a disappointing 2023 campaign, tallying 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. It remains to be seen whether Fox can match that production on another team.
188. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB
Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Akeem Davis-Gaither knew that he needed to make an impression. The young linebacker did precisely that. Davis-Gaither recorded a career-best 82 tackles while appearing in all 17 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. While the unit underperformed as a whole, Davis-Gaither was a bright spot.
189. Brady Christensen, C
Brady Christensen wasn't called upon frequently, but he was still solid when needed. The center appeared in all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers, only playing 39% of the offensive snaps. He graded out as the 24th-ranked center in the NFL, but he needs to refine his pass-blocking if he hopes to make a more significant impact.
190. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE
Formerly one of the most-touted draft prospects out of college, Clelin Ferrell has failed to live up to the hype. Nevertheless, he's shown that he can still make an impact when needed, albeit less consistently than hoped. Ferrell recorded 3.5 sacks and 26 tackles in 14 appearances (10 starts) last season. The edge rusher is running out of time to prove he deserves a spot on the defensive line.
191. Neville Gallimore, DI
Neville Gallimore's first year with the Los Angeles Rams was par for the course. The interior defensive lineman recorded 19 tackles and one quarterback hit while appearing in 12 games for the NFC West foes. He's proven to be a solid depth option on the defensive line and could thrive under the right circumstances.
192. Daniel Brunskill, C
Daniel Brunskill's analytics profile left a lot to be desired. The veteran offensive lineman ranked 37th out of 40 centers according to PFF. Nevertheless, Brunskill was a serviceable depth option, appearing in all 17 games (10 starts) last season while playing 62% of the offensive snaps.
193. Jerry Tillery, DI
Jerry Tillery has bounced around over the past few seasons, but he had one of his better statistical campaigns in recent years. The defensive lineman registered 28 tackles while starting 11 games for the Minnesota Vikings. Still in his prime years, we could see Tillery continue that trajectory in 2025.
194. Noah Igbinoghene, CB
Noah Igbinoghene has finally started to scratch the surface of his potential last season. After floundering through the first four seasons of his career, Igbinoghene set new high marks in games, starts, tackles, and passes defensed last season. Combined with his 56.3% completion rate in coverage, the cornerback has found his rhythm with the Washington Commanders.
