Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs Ravens Same Game Parlay

There are three weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season, and a lot will be decided over the next few weeks. Chief among those conclusions is playoff position. The New England Patriots are guaranteed a playoff berth, but they are still fighting for the top spot in the AFC and a first-round bye. The Baltimore Ravens are in a tenuous position, needing to make up ground on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Pats and Ravens get down to business on Sunday Night Football, with the victor bolstering their playoff outlook.

Check out what bets we’re targeting in tonight’s Same Game Parlay!

Up your game with SportsGrid NFL Game Picks built on Kalshi market movement and NFL Player Prop Picks aligned with the market.

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Location: Baltimore, MD

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds

Spread: NE +3.5 (-118) | BAL -3.5 (-104)

Total: Over 48.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: NE +156 | BAL -186

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens Kalshi Odds

Chance: NE 38% | BAL 62%

38% | 62% Spread: BAL -3.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢

-3.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢ Total: Over 47.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Leg 1: Patriots +3.5

The Patriots have systematically taken care of business all season. Recency bias could point bettors away from New England, but we like its chances of neutralizing the Ravens’ attack and putting up yards in Baltimore.

The AFC East leaders have moved to the top of the division standings thanks to their proficiency on both sides of the football. The Pats sit in the top six in total offense and defense, correlating with one of the best net yards per play in the NFL. Through 15 weeks, the Pats are averaging +0.5 net yards per play, which is the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Moreover, that number has jumped to 1.7 over their last three. Captured in those metrics are nine straight efforts in which the Patriots have out-gained their opponents.

The Ravens can’t boast about the same analytics or betting success. Baltimore is fighting to stay above .500, but its record against the spread is much less flattering. They are just 5-9 ATS this season, including 1-4 since Week 11. Lackluster metrics support that dismal record. The Ravens sit in the bottom half of the league in total offense and defense, resulting in a disastrous -0.4 net yards per play at M&T Bank Stadium.

Home-field advantage has been anything but that for the Ravens this season. Baltimore is 3-5 at home in 2025, including just 2-6 against the spread. There may be an edge in backing the Pats to pull off the outright upset, but we’re taking the points with New England.

Leg 2: Drake Maye to Throw for 275+ Passing Yards +188

After a tepid rookie season, Drake Maye has validated his early draft selection with his 2025 performance. The North Carolina pocket has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL this season, and he should have no problem tearing through the Ravens’ questionable pass defense.

Maye has been sensational this year. The Patriots’ quarterback leads the NFL with a 70.9% completion percentage and 8.7 yards per pass attempt, contributing to a stellar 109.1 passer rating. He’s making more responsible decisions with the football, as evidenced by his 23-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and the Patriots’ sterling 11-3 record.

On a game-by-game basis, we’ve seen Maye reach new heights with his more recent efforts. The second-year pro has thrown for at least 280 yards in three of his last four, coinciding with increased reliance on the passing attack. Across that four-game sample, Maye is averaging 30.8 pass attempts per game, accounting for 52.3% of New England’s offensive plays. Most notably, the Patriots have held the lead in all four of those games, which is contraindicated by the increased passing attempts. That highlights the trust Mike Vrabel has in his young quarterback.

Coming off his worst passing performance of the season, we predict Drake Maye will bounce back in a big way. Baltimore gives up the seventh-most passing yards per game, playing into the Patriots’ pass-heavy offense. With that, we’re backing Maye to reach at least 275 passing yards on Sunday Night Football.

Leg 3: Stefon Diggs to Record 60+ Receiving Yards +220

We’re rounding out our three-leg parlay on a correlated angle. Stefon Diggs has been an integral part of the Patriots’ passing success this season. Baltimore struggles to contain top pass-catchers, pointing toward an elite performance from Diggs in Week 16.

Diggs may be in the autumn of his career. Still, the 32-year-old is showing no signs of decline. He leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards. Diggs’ proficiency is best reflected in his 20.2% target share, but there’s a progression component to his profile that we can’t overlook.

The former All-Pro has been stuck in a late-season rut. With just eight receptions and 72 receiving yards over his last three games, Diggs has fallen well below expected production. Before his recent decline, Diggs was averaging 59.9 receiving yards per game on 5.4 receptions. Both key metrics have fallen significantly below average, suggesting we should see a sharp increase in production and efficiency over the final three games of the regular season.

Baltimore can’t stop anyone on defense. Top pass-catchers have eclipsed 100 receiving yards in four of the Ravens’ last six games. That lofty benchmark may be too elusive for Diggs, but the Patriots’ preferred wideout should have no problem reaching 60 receiving yards on primetime.

Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs Ravens Same Game Parlay Picks +744

Patriots +3.5

Drake Maye to Throw for 275+ Passing Yards +188

Stefon Diggs to Record 60+ Receiving Yards +220

Two of the premier teams in the AFC battle it out on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. We like the Patriots’ chances of covering the spread on the other side of a key number. With that, Drake Maye is poised to continue his assault, with Stefon Diggs playing a key role in the passing game. If all three picks hit, bettors are lining their pockets with a +744 return.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.