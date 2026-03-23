Team USA claims title at star-studded Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The future of football took center stage Saturday at BMO Stadium as Team USA Football captured the championship at the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a high-profile exhibition that blended elite competition with celebrity spectacle ahead of the sport’s Olympic debut in 2028.

The three-team tournament, produced by Fanatics Studios, featured a mix of current and former NFL stars, global athletes and the reigning IFAF World Champion U.S. Men’s National Team. In the end, it was the experienced flag football specialists of Team USA who proved dominant, sweeping round-robin play before defeating Kyle Shanahan’s Wildcats FFC in the championship game.

Quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette III delivered a flawless performance to earn tournament MVP honors. He completed all eight of his pass attempts for 67 yards and three touchdowns while adding 61 rushing yards and two more scores, showcasing the speed, precision and versatility that define the international flag game.

The event, held at BMO Stadium — the same venue slated to host flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — served as both a celebration and a preview of the sport’s rapid rise. With more than 20 million players worldwide, flag football has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing global sports, and Saturday’s showcase highlighted its entertainment appeal on a major stage.

The game also marked the return of Tom Brady to the field for the first time since his 2023 retirement. He was joined by a star-studded roster that included Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Jalen Ramsey, along with crossover names such as boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, entertainer Logan Paul and streamer IShowSpeed.

Hosted by Kevin Hart and Druski, the event blurred the lines between sports and entertainment, drawing a packed crowd and a celebrity-heavy sideline. Among those in attendance were Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott — who performed a DJ set during the event — Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly and Keegan-Michael Key.

Broadcast nationally by FOX Sports, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic offered a glimpse of what could become a staple on the sports calendar — and a compelling preview of the global spotlight that awaits flag football when it debuts at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.