TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet NFL Player Props: Pickens Popping

The 2025 NFL season kicks off with a heavyweight clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and bettors are already locking in their favorite player props. The most heavily bet markets feature stars and emerging playmakers from both sides of the rivalry. We’ll break down the numbers behind Saquon Barkley’s rushing total, Jahan Dotson’s low receiving line, George Pickens’ ability to stretch the field, Jake Ferguson’s role at tight end, and Dak Prescott’s passing outlook.

Let’s dive into the analytics, matchup history, and betting context for the most popular props of the opener at BetMGM.

1) Saquon Barkley – Over 95.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Fresh off a career-best season with 2,005 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, and 13 touchdowns, Saquon Barkley enters this matchup as the centerpiece of Philly’s offense. Dallas ranked just 29th in the league against the run last year, surrendering 137.1 yards per game on the ground. Barkley also gashed the Cowboys in two meetings last season, going for 66 yards in one and a massive 167 in the other. With a heavy workload expected, this prop has quickly become one of the most popular on the board.

2) Jahan Dotson – Over 8.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

This might be the lowest line of the bunch, but Jahan Dotson’s prop has drawn plenty of attention. Dotson put up 216 yards last year on 19 catches across 33 targets, averaging 11.4 yards per reception. Against Dallas in 2024, he had one game with 27 yards and another with zero, underscoring his volatility. Still, with the Cowboys ranking 17th against the pass last season (218.1 yards allowed per game), even a single catch could be enough to cash this number.

3) George Pickens – Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

George Pickens became a reliable deep threat with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, posting 900 yards on 59 catches while averaging 15.3 yards per grab. His ability to stretch the field makes him a prime target for bettors. Now in his first year with the Cowboys, the talented wideout has the most capable passer he’s ever played with in his NFL career. Pickens’ big-play profile gives this over plenty of appeal.

4) Jake Ferguson – Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Jake Ferguson carved out a steady role at tight end last year, catching 59 passes for 494 yards at 8.4 yards per reception. In two matchups with Philadelphia, though, he was bottled up, finishing with just 14 and 18 yards. Bettors are banking on volume this time around, as the Eagles’ top-ranked pass defense (174.2 yards allowed per game) will likely force Prescott into short and intermediate throws. Ferguson could benefit as the safety valve option.

5) Dak Prescott – Over 245.5 Passing Yards (-130)

Dak Prescott’s 2024 season was limited to eight games due to a hamstring injury, but he still posted 1,978 passing yards on a 64.7% completion rate. His track record against Philadelphia is well-established: in 12 career meetings, he’s averaged 254.6 yards per game with a 65.9% completion percentage. The challenge is real against an Eagles D that led the NFL in pass defense a season ago. Still, history and volume make Prescott’s over one of the most bet props for the opener.

