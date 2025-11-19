Top 10 NFL Quarterback Rankings Revealed for 2025 Season

2025 NFL Fantasy Football Column: Top 10 Quarterbacks This Season (With Betting Angles)

For the first time this year, we reveal the official Top 10 Quarterback Rankings for the 2025 NFL season — as voted on by 150 football experts from coast to coast. Every NFL city is represented, and cities with two teams get double the voters. No names. No agendas. No legacy bias.

This list is purely about performance this season and this season alone.

We go 10 to 1, blending fantasy football impact, real-world efficiency, and what it all means for betting markets going forward.

10. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

The Lions haven’t become the NFC powerhouse many expected, hovering around 6–4, but Goff has not been the issue.

2,500 yards

21 TDs, 4 INTs

Worst game came vs. PHI under heavy pressure (0-for-12 on 14 pressures)

Fantasy Takeaway

Goff is still a reliable QB1/QB2 hybrid. He’s matchup-dependent but efficient and turnover-averse.

Betting Angle

Detroit overs remain live when protection holds. Unders appear whenever pressure-heavy fronts show up.

9. Sam Darnold – Seattle Seahawks

The votes came in before his 4-INT game, but even with the meltdown, Darnold is having one of his best seasons.

2,500 yards

17 TDs, 10 INTs (with four in one game)

Fantasy Takeaway

Sneaky streamer with volatility baked in. Volume keeps him fantasy-relevant.

Betting Angle

Seahawks spreads become dangerous when Darnold is turnover-prone. Totals lean over when he’s aggressive.

8. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker is playing efficient football, though the offense has sputtered recently.

2,300 yards

17 TDs, 3 INTs

Fantasy Takeaway

A high-floor QB2 thanks to TD efficiency, but injuries to the WR room cap his ceiling.

Betting Angle

Tampa unders increasing due to slower pace and reduced explosive plays.

7. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

This is the lowest Allen has appeared on any list in years. Despite a monster 6-TD outing last week:

He’s carrying a flawed offense

Key on Coleman was benched for professionalism concerns

Allen’s consistency hasn’t been elite

Fantasy Takeaway

Still a top-tier option weekly, but volatility makes him less “set it and forget it” than in past seasons.

Betting Angle

Bills alternate lines are boom-or-bust depending on Allen’s turnover profile.

6. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

Dak is having a quietly excellent season, even with Dallas hovering around .500.

2,600 yards

21 TDs, 6 INTs

Fantasy Takeaway

Top-10 fantasy QB with spikes when CeeDee Lamb is fully healthy. Balanced offense keeps Dak efficient.

Betting Angle

Cowboys overs depend on Dak’s turnover-free streak continuing. The next two weeks (PHI, KC) will define the market on Dallas.

5. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Lamar is rounding into form after a slow, injury-affected start. Four straight Ravens wins. Late-game magic vs. Cleveland.

Fantasy Takeaway

Still a top-5 fantasy QB due to rushing equity + clutch playmaking. Expect a surge in the back half of the season.

Betting Angle

Baltimore spreads become more trustworthy as Lamar regains full health.

4. Daniel Jones – Indianapolis Colts

The shocker of the list, but the voters spoke loudly: Daniel Jones is powering a Colts team battling for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

15 TD, 7 INT

Leaning on Jonathan Taylor, but delivering in every high-leverage moment

Fantasy Takeaway

Low-end QB1 due to efficiency and red-zone stability. The biggest fantasy surprise of 2025.

Betting Angle

Colts spreads have become undervalued because people can’t believe Daniel Jones is playing this well. Books are slow to adjust.

3. Drake Maye – New England Patriots

The rookie is a monster. You can argue he should be No. 1.

2,800 yards

20 TDs, 5 INTs

League leader in completion %, yards per attempt, and deep accuracy

Patriots dominating teams (even if the opponents aren’t good)

Fantasy Takeaway

Legit QB1. One of the best downfield fantasy assets in football.

Betting Angle

Patriots spreads have been too soft because of schedule skepticism. Maye is covering numbers with ease.

2. Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

A 37-year-old having his best season ever. The Rams are the NFC’s No. 1 seed because Stafford is playing at an MVP level.

2,600 yards

27 TDs, 2 INTs

Fantasy Takeaway

Top-tier weekly starter. Stafford + McVay + elite WR play = fantasy gold.

Betting Angle

Rams overs remain live every week. Stafford TD props are automatic consideration territory.

1. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

The voters were unanimous. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is the best quarterback this season.

67% completions

~2,000 passing yards

16 pass TDs

1 interception

Plus a “boatload” of rushing TDs

Hurts is efficient, explosive, reliable, and turnover-proof. When the Eagles trust him to throw, he delivers. When they need him on the ground, he punishes defenses.

Fantasy Takeaway

QB1 overall. A fantasy cheat code with passing stability + red-zone rushing dominance.

Betting Angle

Philadelphia spreads remain bettable because Hurts doesn’t give possessions away. MVP market? He’s firmly in the race.

Fantasy

The top 3 (Hurts, Stafford, Maye) are weekly must-starts in all formats.

Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield are the season’s biggest surprises.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain elite but inconsistent assets.

Betting

Ride the Rams and Patriots spreads as long as QB play remains elite.

Eagles unders/alt-lines are viable due to Hurts’ ball security.

Colts are still undervalued in the market because no one believes Daniel Jones is playing like this.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.