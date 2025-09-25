2025 NHL Preseason Power Rankings: Top 20 Teams Revealed

‌



With NHL puck drop around the corner, the Florida Panthers remain on top, with rivals chasing closely as teams prepare to battle for dominance ahead of this season.

Stanley Cup Odds: +650

24/25 Record: 52-24-6

After back-to-back Stanley Cups, expectations are very high. With a core locked in for the long term and strong continuity, they’re expected to contend again, though managing health will be key. Their depth and experience give them a slight edge over other contenders.

Stanley Cup Odds: +950

24/25 Record: 49-29-4

With Stanley Cup odds near +950, Colorado is likely seen as a strong contender but not the favorite. They’ll be expected to lean on their skill up front and strong defensive structure, and must improve on consistency, especially in tighter games or goaltending, to make a deep playoff run.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1000

24/25 Record: 45-29-8

Similar to Colorado, Vegas is in that group of teams expected to push deep into the playoffs. The pressure is on to prove they can get over the hump in critical rounds; their experience and secondary scoring will be under scrutiny.

Stanley Cup Odds: +950

24/25 Record: 47-30-5

They’ll be judged on how well they sustain strong defensive play and whether their offense can match up against the league’s top attack lines. Expect them to be competitive in the Eastern Conference; making serious noise will require staying healthy and getting key contributions from secondary forwards.

Stanley Cup Odds: +850

24/25 Record: 48-29-5

With big stars up front, expectations are always sky-high. The key question is depth: can supporting cast, defense, and goaltending provide enough stability? Also, whether they can manage opposition pressure in the playoffs is likely to be the difference.

Stanley Cup Odds: +900

24/25 Record: 52-21-9

The Stars are expected to be tough, particularly defensively, and to make the playoffs. However, questions remain whether their offense can keep up with elite teams in tight series. If they get hot and avoid injuries, they could be dark-horse contenders.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1200

24/25 Record: 47-27-8

Still a storied franchise, but entering a phase where its aging core pieces must carry a significant load. Expectations are that they will be competitive, possibly making the playoffs, but this could be a transitional season that tests their long-term viability.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2200

24/25 Record: 52-26-4

The Leafs likely have to contend with condemnation of underachievement again unless they show more physicality and consistency. Offensive talent is plentiful, so expectations will hinge on their ability to overcome playoff hurdles and improve their defensive performance.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1400

24/25 Record: 42-33-7

They’re viewed as an ascending team with plenty of upside, particularly if younger players step up. Expectations are likely to make the playoffs and perhaps advance to a round, but much will depend on health, goaltending, and handling pressure in key situations.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2200

24/25 Record: 48-25-9

The Kings are likely seen as being in a retooling or reloading phase. Expectations are modest: make the playoffs if possible, develop younger players, take strides, but probably not yet seen as favorites to go all the way.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1700

24/25 Record: 56-22-4

They’ll be expected to compete in the West and try to make another run, leaning on their top forwards and defensive veteran presence. Their success may depend on goaltending and special teams; consistency will be their biggest challenge.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2500

24/25 Record: 39-36-7

High expectations: the Rangers will be under pressure to deliver, with a roster built for contention. They’ll need balance, star power up front, grinding defense, and reliable goaltending, plus managing postseason expectations.

Stanley Cup Odds: +3000

24/25 Record: 51-22-9

They’re probably somewhere between rebuilding and competing. Expectations are to be competitive, possibly in contention for a wildcard or a lower playoff seed, but unless everything goes right, it is unlikely to be among the top favorites.

Stanley Cup Odds: +3300

24/25 Record: 45-30-7

Expectations are cautiously optimistic: a young core, potential breakout performances, maybe a playoff berth if development goes well. However, gaps in experience and depth could limit their progress.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2700

24/25 Record: 45-30-7

Often competitive, the Wild will be expected to stay in the playoff picture. Key will be contributions from depth players and goaltending. If those hold, they could surprise, but they’ll likely need favorable matchups or momentum to go deep.

Stanley Cup Odds: +4500

24/25 Record: 40-31-11

After making the playoffs in 2024-25 as a wild card, Montreal expects to take the next step: achieving more consistency, possibly challenging for a higher seed, and perhaps advancing a round or two. The growth curve is promising, though they still need to shore up defense and depth.

Stanley Cup Odds: +6000

24/25 Record: 38-31-13

This season, Utah is expected to break its playoff drought; management calls missing the postseason again a disappointment. With added depth on defense and in scoring, the Mammoth are banking on better balance and consistency. If health holds and the young core advances, they may push into the postseason as a sleeper team.

Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

24/25 Record: 44-30-8

The Blues head into 2025-26 as a serious playoff contender in the Central, backed by more substantial bottom-six depth. Their defense, anchored by Colton Parayko and Cam Fowler, and more reliable goaltending will need to hold up under pressure. If their scoring balance remains intact, they could push deeper in the postseason than last year.

Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

24/25 Record: 38-30-14

The Canucks are expected to be much healthier this year, which should help shore up their defense and goaltending after a patchy previous season. Elias Pettersson is looking to rebound toward elite form with goal scoring and the power play relying more on him. Only time will tell if the Canucks can put together a complete season.

Stanley Cup Odds: +10000

24/25 Record: 40-33-9

Columbus enters this year leaning even harder on its young core to build consistency and carry more of the offensive load. They made bottom-six upgrades to bring more depth and support for their stars. Their goal is likely to improve starts, be more competitive in close games, and push for a playoff wildcard spot rather than entering rebuild mode.

