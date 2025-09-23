Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 80 NHL Free Agents

80. Matt Murray

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Age: 31 | Position: Goaltender

2024-25 Stats: 2 GP | 1 W | 1 L | 0 SO | 3.54 GAA | 87.9 SV%

Career Stats: 274 GP | 147 W | 87 L | 15 SO | 2.80 GAA | 91.0 SV%

It's been a trying few years for Matt Murray. The two-time Stanley Cup winner spent most of the past two seasons in the minors, but has been called up to the big league on a few occasions. While he hasn't posted an above-average save percentage since 2018-19, Murray will provide much-needed goaltending depth for the Seattle Kraken.

Landing Spot: Murray signed with the Kraken (one year, $1 million)