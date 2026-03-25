Flames Outlast Kings in Shootout Despite Quinton Byfield’s 2-Goal Night

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames outlasted the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome, overcoming a two-goal performance from Quinton Byfield to secure the extra point.

Byfield provided all the offense for the Kings, scoring twice in a strong individual effort. He opened the scoring with his 16th goal of the season, finishing a setup from Drew Doughty and Joel Armia, before striking again just 17 seconds into the third period for his 17th of the year — the fastest goal from the start of a period in his NHL career.

The two-goal outing marked Byfield’s ninth career multi-goal game and his second consecutive multi-point performance, following a two-point effort Sunday in Utah. It was also his 12th multi-point game of the season, tying Adrian Kempe for the team lead.

Calgary responded in regulation with a pair of goals to even the score at 2-2, setting the stage for overtime and eventually a shootout. After a scoreless overtime period, the Flames capitalized in the tiebreaker while the Kings were unable to convert, sealing the 3-2 victory.

Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere each recorded assists on Byfield’s second goal. The assist marked Moore’s second straight game with a point against Calgary, while Laferriere reached a milestone with his 100th career NHL point. The Chatham, New Jersey native became the 19th American skater in franchise history to hit the century mark and has been on a tear of late with six points in his last five games.

Doughty’s assist on the opening goal was his 15th of the season and continued his recent success in Calgary, where he has now recorded an assist in three consecutive visits.

Kempe, meanwhile, skated in his 700th career NHL game, becoming the 11th player in Kings history to reach that milestone with the franchise.

Despite Byfield’s standout performance, the Kings settled for a single point as the Flames prevailed in the shootout.