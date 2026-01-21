1st UCL Win: Rosenior Leads Chelsea Into Champions League Top 8
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Liam Rosenior etched his name into the Stamford Bridge history books on Wednesday night, securing his first UEFA Champions League victory as Chelsea head coach. In a match that tested the Blues’ patience to the limit, the London side eventually broke down a heroic Pafos FC defense to claim a vital three points. The win is a significant milestone for the new manager and a massive boost for the club’s European ambitions, as they continue to climb the 36-team league table.
Chelsea vs Pafos Result
-
Arena: Stamford Bridge
-
Location: London, United Kingdom
- Result: Chelsea 1 – 0 Pafos FC
Chelsea vs Pafos Scoring Summary
-
78′ CHE: Moisés Caicedo (Assisted by Wesley Fofana)
Match Breakdown: Caicedo Header Settles Gritty Affair
The narrative at Stamford Bridge was one of total dominance met by stubborn resistance. Chelsea controlled 71% of the possession and unleashed 21 shots, yet they found themselves level with the Cypriot underdogs well into the closing stages. Goalkeeper Jay Gorter was the standout performer for the visitors, making a string of high-quality saves to keep the game scoreless.
-
Disallowed Opener: The Blues thought they had the lead in the 17th minute when Enzo Fernández headed home, but the goal was chalked off following a VAR review for a foul in the buildup.
-
Breakthrough Moment: The deadlock was finally shattered in the 78th minute when Moisés Caicedo reacted quickest to a flicked-on corner, powering a header past Gorter to spark celebrations in the home dugout.
-
Injury Concern: While the result was positive, Rosenior faces a potential selection headache after goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen was forced off at halftime with a hip injury.
-
Top-Eight Push: This victory propels Chelsea into eighth place in the standings, moving them into the automatic qualification spots, with a high-stakes trip to Napoli looming next.