1st UCL Win: Rosenior Leads Chelsea Into Champions League Top 8

Liam Rosenior etched his name into the Stamford Bridge history books on Wednesday night, securing his first UEFA Champions League victory as Chelsea head coach. In a match that tested the Blues’ patience to the limit, the London side eventually broke down a heroic Pafos FC defense to claim a vital three points. The win is a significant milestone for the new manager and a massive boost for the club’s European ambitions, as they continue to climb the 36-team league table.

Chelsea vs Pafos Result

Arena : Stamford Bridge

Location : London, United Kingdom

Result: Chelsea 1 – 0 Pafos FC

Chelsea vs Pafos Scoring Summary

78′ CHE: Moisés Caicedo (Assisted by Wesley Fofana)

Match Breakdown: Caicedo Header Settles Gritty Affair

The narrative at Stamford Bridge was one of total dominance met by stubborn resistance. Chelsea controlled 71% of the possession and unleashed 21 shots, yet they found themselves level with the Cypriot underdogs well into the closing stages. Goalkeeper Jay Gorter was the standout performer for the visitors, making a string of high-quality saves to keep the game scoreless.