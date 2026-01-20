SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 10 minutes ago

Arsenal Maintain Perfect Champions League Record After Inter Win

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Arsenal continued their relentless march through the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, delivering a mature performance to overcome Inter Milan in their own backyard. Despite facing a formidable opponent and a hostile San Siro crowd, Mikel Arteta’s side showcased the depth and tactical discipline that have defined their record-breaking European campaign. This hard-fought victory was more than just another three points; it was a definitive statement that secured Arsenal a top-two finish in the league phase and a guaranteed path to the Round of 16.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Match Breakdown: Gunners Maintain Perfect Record

The tactical battle in Milan saw Arsenal’s attacking flair clash with Inter’s disciplined 3-5-2 structure. While the hosts managed to breach the Gunners’ defense for only the second time this tournament, Arsenal’s ability to find another gear proved decisive, extending their winning streak to seven straight matches in the competition.

  • Jesus Reclaims the Spotlight: Gabriel Jesus silenced any doubts about his starting role, netting a clinical first-half brace by reacting quickest to a scuffed shot and heading home a perfectly executed corner routine.

  • Inter’s Brief Response: The home side showed resilience when Petar Šučić leveled the score with a stunning side-footed strike from outside the box just eight minutes after Arsenal’s opener.

  • Sealing the Win: Substitute Viktor Gyökeres put the game beyond reach in the 84th minute, rifling home a powerful strike to ensure Arsenal remains the only team in the competition with a 100% winning record.

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Scoring Summary

  • 10′ ARS: Gabriel Jesus

  • 18′ INT: Petar Šučić

  • 31′ ARS: Gabriel Jesus (Assisted by Leandro Trossard)

  • 84′ ARS: Viktor Gyökeres

