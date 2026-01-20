Bodo/Glimt vs Man City: Betting Odds, Injury Reports, and How to Watch the UCL Clash

Manchester City heads into the Arctic Circle on Tuesday looking to steady the ship after a rocky start to 2026. This UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash at the Aspmyra Stadion pits a City side eyeing a top-eight finish against a Bodo/Glimt squad that’s basically fighting for its European life.

Where to Watch Manchester City at FK Bodø/Glimt

Arena : Aspmyra Stadion

: Aspmyra Stadion Location : Bodø, Norway

: Bodø, Norway Where to Watch : Paramount+; CBS Sports Network; UniMás; TUDN; Fubo; DirecTV Stream; ViX

: Paramount+; CBS Sports Network; UniMás; TUDN; Fubo; DirecTV Stream; ViX Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Manchester City at FK Bodø/Glimt Betting Odds

Spread : MNC -1.5 (-110) | BODO +1.5 (-120)

: MNC -1.5 (-110) | BODO +1.5 (-120) Moneyline : MNC -275 | BODO +550 | Draw +450

: MNC -275 | BODO +550 | Draw +450 Total: Over 3.5 (-112) | Under 3.5 (-112)

Manchester City at FK Bodø/Glimt Kalshi Odds

Chance : MNC 71% | BODO 14% | Tie 17%

: MNC 71% | BODO 14% | Tie 17% Spread : MNC wins by over 1.5 goals: Yes (50%)

: MNC wins by over 1.5 goals: Yes (50%) Total: Over 3.5 goals scored: Yes (56%)

The Citizens are coming off a stinging 2-0 defeat in the Manchester derby, a result that highlighted some uncharacteristic cracks in Pep Guardiola’s machine. While City sits comfortably in fourth place with 13 points, their form since the calendar turned has been hit-or-miss. They’ve managed just two wins in six fixtures this month—and one of those was a 10-1 stat-padding session against League One Exeter City. With a direct ticket to the Round of 16 on the line, Pep can’t afford another domestic hangover in Norway.

The Haaland Homecoming

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland as he returns to his home soil. The Norwegian goal-machine has been a monster in the Champions League this season, racking up six goals in six matches. However, he’s hit a rare cold patch domestically, with only one goal in his last seven appearances.

The stats suggest Haaland is due for a blow-up. He’s averaging nearly four attempts per match in European play, and Bodo/Glimt’s defense has been charitable, to say the least. The “Superlaget" has conceded 13 goals in six UCL matches and is still searching for its first win of the campaign (0-3-3).

Defensive Crisis in the Arctic

If there’s a path for Bodo/Glimt to pull a miracle, it’s through City’s decimated backline. Guardiola is navigating a genuine injury crisis:

Out: Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones , and Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture).

(hamstring), , and (tibial fracture). Suspended: Bernardo Silva .

. Unavailable: New January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo are ineligible for this phase.

Expect youngsters like Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne to be tasked with holding the fort in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Phil Foden is expected to play, but he’ll likely be sporting a protective guard on his hand after fracturing a bone in the derby.

The Glimt Threat

Don’t let the 32nd-place ranking fool you; Bodo/Glimt can be a headache at home. Jens Petter Hauge is the man to watch for the hosts—he already has three UCL goals this season and recorded a double against Tottenham earlier in the tournament.

The Norwegians will be fresh, having only played friendlies since their domestic season ended in November. However, “fresh" often clashes with “match fit" when you’re facing a Pep Guardiola side that’s had six competitive games in the last three weeks.

The Mavericks of the Eliteserien are 28th in goals against and have struggled to bridge the quality gap at this level. While the defensive holes for City are real, the offensive firepower—led by a motivated Haaland—should be enough to handle business in the freezing North.

Final Injury Update