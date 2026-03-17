Catarina Macario Signs Record-Breaking Deal with San Diego Wave in Historic NWSL Move

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC is reportedly making a splash just before the NWSL transfer window closes, signing forward Catarina Macario to a record-setting contract, according to Sportico. The 26-year-old striker is expected to receive the largest total-value deal in the history of women’s professional soccer.

Macario’s reported contract will keep her in San Diego through the 2030 NWSL season and is worth nearly $8 million in fully guaranteed money. A big time swing for Camille Ashton, the Wave Sporting Director and General Manager, and the club as it begins its fifth campaign.

The Chelsea FC forward and United States Women’s National soccer team member is expected to join the Wave immediately, barring any change. The transfer fee to bring in Macario is reportedly around $300,000.

Breaking: United States forward Catarina Macario has joined the San Diego Wave FC on what is believed to be the biggest total contract value in women’s soccer history, sources confirmed to Jeff Kassouf. Macario has signed with the Wave through the 2030 NWSL season for a total… pic.twitter.com/KtQ6tOAi8T — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2026

Back in February, ESPN reported that San Diego had emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Macario. Despite receiving multiple offers to remain in Europe, she preferred a return to the United States.

This move brings Cat back to San Diego, where she spent five years developing her soccer skills with San Diego Surf Soccer Club (2012-2017). The Wave training facility sits adjacent to where she played youth soccer. The Brazilian attended Torrey Pines High School and went on to play at Stanford University.

Since making her national team debut in 2021, Macario has appeared in 29 matches for the USWNT, registering 21 goal contributions with 16 goals and five assists. Her time at Chelsea was injury-riddled, appearing in 105 matches and scoring 44 goals across all competitions.

The timing of this signing could not have been better for San Diego. They lost their season opener to Houston 1-0 this past Saturday. Despite registering 19 shots, earning 14 corner kicks, and controlling 70.5% of possession, they were unable to get the ball past goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Macario bolsters an attacking line that includes three Brazilian players: Ludmila, Dudinha, and Gabi Portilho.

The signing comes after a notable offseason of roster changes for San Diego. French winger Delphine Cascarino departed for London City Lionesses, while longtime goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan joined the North Carolina Courage. Earlier in 2025, Chelsea acquired defender Naomi Girma in a record-setting transfer.

San Diego will likely use the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule to facilitate the signing. The new rule allows teams to pay select stars up to $1 million above the league’s $3.7 million salary cap to attract and retain elite talent.

The rule is referred to as the “Rodman Rule,” named after Trinity Rodman, who signed a landmark deal with the Washington Spirit earlier this year worth more than $2 million annually with bonuses.

While the Wave has yet to announce this move, the Macario signing is widely considered a done deal and could become one of the biggest transactions in the club’s young history.

San Diego returns to action Sunday, March 22, when the Wave face the Utah Royals FC at America First Field.