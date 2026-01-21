Champions League Matchday 7: Atletico Madrid Eye Top-8 Spot vs Galatasaray

The UEFA Champions League returns to RAMS Park today as Galatasaray hosts Atlético Madrid in a high-stakes Matchday 7 fixture. With only two games remaining in the league phase, both sides are fighting for survival: the “Lions" are desperate to snap a worrying European scoring drought and climb from 18th place. At the same time, Diego Simeone’s squad looks to solidify its top-eight standing and secure a direct path to the Round of 16.

Where to Watch Galatasaray vs. Atlético Madrid

Arena: RAMS Park

Location: Istanbul, Türkiye

Where to Watch: Paramount+; CBS Sports Network

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. Atlético Madrid Betting Odds

Spread: ATM -0.5 (-105) | GAL +0.5 (+115)

Moneyline (3-way): ATM +110 | GAL +230 | Draw +260

Total: Over 2.5 (+125) | Under 2.5 (-175)

Galatasaray vs. Atlético Madrid Kalshi Odds

Chance: ATM 46% | GAL 30% | Tie 27%

Spread: ATM wins by over 1.5 goals Yes (25¢) | No (76¢)

Total: Over 2.5 goals scored Yes (61¢) | No (40¢)

Match Breakdown: Lions Fight for Survival in Hostile Istanbul

The atmosphere in Istanbul will be electric as Galatasaray attempts to break a historical hoodoo against the Spanish giants. The Turkish side has never beaten Atlético Madrid in six previous European meetings, scoring just two goals across that entire span. For Okan Buruk’s team, the pressure is immense; back-to-back 1-0 defeats have left them without a Champions League goal in their last 192 minutes of play.

Osimhen’s Critical Return: Prolific striker Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the line after returning from AFCON duty. He has already netted six goals in this Champions League campaign, making him the centerpiece of Galatasaray’s offensive strategy.

Atleti’s Winning Edge: Atlético Madrid arrives in Turkey on the back of three consecutive Champions League victories , including a crucial 3-2 away win at PSV.

Dominant Record: Simeone’s side has a formidable record against Turkish opposition, winning each of their last five encounters and triumphing in all three of their previous trips to Türkiye.

The Injury Report: Key Defenses Under Pressure

Both managers face tactical headaches due to a mix of injuries and suspensions in their defensive units.