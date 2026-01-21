Champions League Matchday 7: Barcelona vs Slavia Prague Preview, Odds and Where to Watch

Hansi Flick takes his Barcelona squad to the Czech Republic tonight, knowing a victory over Slavia Prague is essential to break into the coveted top eight of the UEFA Champions League standings. While the Catalans remain heavy favorites, they arrive at the Fortuna Arena seeking redemption following a narrow 2-1 domestic setback against Real Sociedad over the weekend. For Slavia Prague, currently winless in the league phase, the match represents a final desperate stand to keep their play-off hopes alive in front of a raucous home crowd.

Where to Watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona

Arena: Fortuna Arena

Location: Prague, Czechia

Where to Watch: Paramount+; ViX

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Betting Odds

Spread: BAR -1.5 (-130) | SLP +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline (3-way): BAR -350 | SLP +750 | Draw +500

Total: Over 3.5 (-105) | Under 3.5 (-115)

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAR 75% | SLP 11% | Tie 16%

Spread: BAR wins by over 1.5 goals Yes ( 54¢ ) | No ( 47¢ )

Total: Over 3.5 goals scored Yes (52¢) | No (49¢)

Match Breakdown: Lewandowski Eyes Scoring Milestone in Prague

Barcelona enters Matchday 7 sitting in 15th place with 10 points, just two points shy of the automatic qualification spots. They face a Slavia Prague side that has struggled to score, with a competition-low two goals across the entire league phase.

Chasing History: Robert Lewandowski returns to the starting lineup looking to add to his legendary tally; he has scored against 38 of the 48 different opponents he has faced in this competition.

Rashford’s European Form: New addition Marcus Rashford has been the club’s most decisive European attacker this season, tallying four goals and two assists in just six matches.

Slavia’s Rustiness: The Czech hosts may be lacking match fitness, having not played a competitive fixture in over a month due to their domestic winter break.

Defensive Fragility: While favorites, Barcelona’s defense has remained porous in continental play, conceding in each of their last nine Champions League matches.

The Injury Report: Yamal Suspension Limits Flick’s Options

Both sides are missing key tactical components, though Barcelona’s depth will be tested the most by a mix of discipline and injury.