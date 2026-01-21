Champions League Matchday 7: Bayern vs Union Preview, Odds, Injuries & Where to Watch

The UEFA Champions League returns to the Allianz Arena this Wednesday as Bayern Munich hosts Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. Bayern enters the contest in second place with 15 points, needing just one more win to virtually secure an automatic spot in the Round of 16. In contrast, Union SG sits in 30th position, desperately fighting to climb into the top 24 for a playoff berth.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise

Arena: Allianz Arena

Location: Munich, Germany

Where to Watch: Paramount+; CBS Sports Network

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise Betting Odds

Spread: MUN -2.5 (-115) | USG +2.5 (+105)

Moneyline (3-way): MUN -1000 | USG +1900 | Tie +1000

Total: Over 3.5 (-150) | Under 3.5 (+120)

Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise Kalshi Odds

Chance: MUN 89% | USG 4% | Tie 8%

Spread: MUN wins by over 2.5 goals Yes (52¢) | No (49¢)

Total: Over 3.5 goals scored Yes (59¢) | No (43¢)

Match Breakdown: Bavarians Eye Round of 16 Confirmation

Bayern Munich arrives at this fixture in imperious form, coming off a 5-1 rout of RB Leipzig. Head coach Vincent Kompany has highlighted the Belgian side’s hardworking ethos, but the statistical gulf remains significant, as Union SG has conceded 15 goals in just six matches this campaign.

Home Dominance: Bayern has scored 22 goals in their last five home matches across all competitions.

Kane’s “Mini-Drought": Despite being the club’s top scorer, Harry Kane (five UCL goals) has failed to score or assist in his last three Champions League outings.

Union’s Defensive Struggle: The Belgian visitors have already suffered 4-0 thrashings at the hands of Newcastle and Inter Milan this season.

Climbing the Standings: Bayern currently trails league leaders Arsenal by six points but holds a game in hand.

The Injury Report: Right-Back Crisis for Kompany

Bayern faces a significant shortage of defensive options, particularly on the right flank.