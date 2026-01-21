Champions League Matchday 7: Chelsea vs Pafos Preview, Odds, Injuries and Where to Watch
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Chelsea vs Pafos FC is a critical UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 fixture as both sides look to solidify their knockout phase aspirations. The Blues enter as heavy favorites at Stamford Bridge, sitting 14th in the standings and aiming to break into the top eight. For Pafos, currently 29th, the match represents a formidable challenge against a squad valued at over €1.1 billion as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Where to Watch Chelsea vs Pafos
-
Arena: Stamford Bridge
-
Location: London, England
-
Where to Watch: Paramount+; ViX
-
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs Pafos Betting Odds
-
Spread: CHE -2.5 (-110) | PAF +2.5 (-125)
-
Moneyline: CHE -900 | PAF +1700 | Draw +850
-
Total: Over 3.5 (-140) | Under 3.5 (+110)
Chelsea vs Pafos Kalshi Odds
-
Chance: CHE 87% | PAF 5% | Tie 10%
-
Spread: Chelsea wins by over 2.5 goals Yes (49¢) | No (52¢)
-
Total: Over 3.5 goals scored Yes (56¢) | No (45¢)
Match Breakdown: Rosenior’s European Debut at the Bridge
Head coach Liam Rosenior makes his Champions League debut, looking to overcome a history of Chelsea managers failing to win their first European game. The Blues are currently on a stellar 21-game scoring streak in European matches and remain unbeaten in 17 UEFA league-phase or group-stage games at Stamford Bridge.
-
Defensive Shuffling: Tosin Adarabioyo is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury, forcing a reshuffle that likely sees Wesley Fofana return to the XI.
-
Returning Stars: Malo Gusto, Jamie Gittens, and Estevão all returned to training on Tuesday after missing the weekend due to minor injury and illness, respectively.
-
Striker Watch: Liam Delap is expected to start up front, fresh off a speaking engagement at the pre-match press conference, while João Pedro could take a deeper creative role in Cole Palmer‘s expected absence.
-
Familiar Foes: Pafos features 38-year-old former Chelsea legend David Luiz, who is hoping to break the resistance of the club he helped lead to UCL glory in 2012.
The Injury Report: Hamstring Woes and Fitness Decisions
Chelsea’s medical room has been busy, though some relief is in sight for tonight’s clash.
-
Chelsea Absences: Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), and Romeo Lavia (thigh) are ruled out. Enzo Fernandez is a doubt following an illness; though he trained Tuesday, he is unlikely to start.
-
Pafos Squad: The visitors traveled with a squad led by David Luiz and Mislav Oršić, the latter having scored a famous winning goal against Chelsea for Dinamo Zagreb in 2022.
-
Rotation Risk: With a Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Rosenior may rest key players such as Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo.