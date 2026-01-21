Champions League Matchday 7: Chelsea vs Pafos Preview, Odds, Injuries and Where to Watch

Chelsea vs Pafos FC is a critical UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 fixture as both sides look to solidify their knockout phase aspirations. The Blues enter as heavy favorites at Stamford Bridge, sitting 14th in the standings and aiming to break into the top eight. For Pafos, currently 29th, the match represents a formidable challenge against a squad valued at over €1.1 billion as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.