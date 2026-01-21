Champions League Matchday 7: Liverpool vs Marseille Preview, Odds, Injuries and Where to Watch

The UEFA Champions League spotlight shifts to the Orange Vélodrome as Liverpool travels to face a high-flying Marseille side. With only two matchdays remaining in the league phase, the stakes are massive: Arne Slot‘s men are desperate to break into the top eight to secure automatic qualification, while Roberto De Zerbi‘s “Olympiens" hunt a third straight European victory to climb from 16th place. All eyes will be on the potential return of Mohamed Salah, whose clinical edge has been sorely missed during the Reds’ recent domestic stumbles.

Where to Watch Marseille vs Liverpool

Arena : Orange Vélodrome

Location : Marseille, France

Where to Watch : Paramount+; ViX

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Marseille vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Spread : LIV -0.5 (-105) | OLM +0.5 (+105)

Moneyline (3-way) : LIV -105 | OLM +265 | Draw +280

Total: Over 3.5 (+135) | Under 3.5 (-170)

Marseille vs Liverpool Kalshi Odds

Chance : LIV 52.8% | OLM 25.6% | Tie 21.6%

Spread : LIV wins by over 1.5 goals Yes ( 28¢ ) | No ( 73¢ )

Total: Over 3.5 goals scored Yes (41¢) | No (61¢)

Match Breakdown: Slot Seeks European Respite Amid Domestic Slump

Liverpool enters this clash seeking a vital reprieve from their Premier League struggles, having recently become the first reigning champions since 1981 to fail to win any of their first three home games against promoted sides. Despite these domestic woes, the Reds have been formidable in Europe, sitting 11th with 12 points and coming off a commanding 1-0 win at the San Siro.

The Salah Factor : After a month-long absence at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah is officially on the 20-man travelling squad. Slot noted that while the team has “done OK" creating chances without him, Salah ‘s presence is essential for converting those opportunities into goals.

Marseille’s Offensive Surge : Under De Zerbi , the hosts have become a “French offensive powerhouse," averaging 2.3 goals per game in Ligue 1 and coming off back-to-back victories where they outscored opponents 14-2 .

Record at Stake: Liverpool has won 16 of their last 19 UCL league phase matches, but they face a Marseille side that recently ended a 12-game winless drought against English opposition.

The Injury Report: Defensive Crisis Deepens for the Reds

Both squads are dealing with significant absences in their backlines, which could lead to a high-scoring “Both Teams to Score" scenario.