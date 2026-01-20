Champions League Matchday 7: Top 5 Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers Today

Ousmane Dembélé (+120)

1) Ousmane Dembélé (+120)

Ousmane Dembélé leads the way as the most popular play today as Paris Saint-Germain travels to face Sporting CP. The French winger is coming in at a short +120 price, backed by PSG’s league-leading Expected Goals (xG). Bettors are eyeing a potential blowout against a Sporting defense that has struggled to contain pace out wide.

2) Bukayo Saka (+400)

Despite a tough away fixture at the San Siro, the public is backing Bukayo Saka to find the net against Inter Milan. The +400 price tag offers significant value for an Arsenal talisman who is already among the competition’s top contributors this season with seven total goal involvements.

3) Scott McTominay (+300)

In what is becoming a recurring theme for bettors, Scott McTominay is the third most bet player to score anytime today. Now playing a more advanced role for Napoli, McTominay faces FC København. With Napoli listed as heavy -310 favorites, the Scotsman’s ability to arrive late in the box makes his +300 odds a favorite for parlay builders.

4) Vinícius Júnior (+150)

Vinícius Júnior remains a staple in this market, especially with Real Madrid hosting AS Monaco at the Bernabéu. While all the pre-match talk has centered on Kylian Mbappé’s return, the public clearly hasn’t forgotten about Vinícius, who is coming off a massive performance against Atlético Madrid earlier this month.

5) Lautaro Martínez (+230)

Rounding out the top five is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez. Lautaro has been a dominant force in the Champions League this season, having already poached four goals in the group stage. At +230, bettors are wagering that he can break through an Arsenal defense that has conceded only once in its last six European matches.