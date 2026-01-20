Champions League Matchday 7: Top 5 Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers Today
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The UEFA Champions League returns for a massive Tuesday night, and the public is already heavy into the anytime goalscorer markets. With superstars like Kylian Mbappé returning to the starting lineup for Real Madrid, bettors are flocking to find value in the competition’s most prolific finishers.
Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.
Here are the five most bet anytime goalscorers at BetMGM for the late window today, January 20, 2026:
- Ousmane Dembélé (+120)
- Bukayo Saka (+400)
- Scott McTominay (+300)
- Vinícius Júnior (+150)
- Lautaro Martínez (+230)
1) Ousmane Dembélé (+120)
Ousmane Dembélé leads the way as the most popular play today as Paris Saint-Germain travels to face Sporting CP. The French winger is coming in at a short +120 price, backed by PSG’s league-leading Expected Goals (xG). Bettors are eyeing a potential blowout against a Sporting defense that has struggled to contain pace out wide.
2) Bukayo Saka (+400)
Despite a tough away fixture at the San Siro, the public is backing Bukayo Saka to find the net against Inter Milan. The +400 price tag offers significant value for an Arsenal talisman who is already among the competition’s top contributors this season with seven total goal involvements.
3) Scott McTominay (+300)
In what is becoming a recurring theme for bettors, Scott McTominay is the third most bet player to score anytime today. Now playing a more advanced role for Napoli, McTominay faces FC København. With Napoli listed as heavy -310 favorites, the Scotsman’s ability to arrive late in the box makes his +300 odds a favorite for parlay builders.
4) Vinícius Júnior (+150)
Vinícius Júnior remains a staple in this market, especially with Real Madrid hosting AS Monaco at the Bernabéu. While all the pre-match talk has centered on Kylian Mbappé’s return, the public clearly hasn’t forgotten about Vinícius, who is coming off a massive performance against Atlético Madrid earlier this month.
5) Lautaro Martínez (+230)
Rounding out the top five is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez. Lautaro has been a dominant force in the Champions League this season, having already poached four goals in the group stage. At +230, bettors are wagering that he can break through an Arsenal defense that has conceded only once in its last six European matches.