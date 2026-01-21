Champions League Most Bet Goalscorers Today: Raphinha and Luis Diaz Seeing Action
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The UEFA Champions League late-window slate has ignited significant action at BetMGM, with a trio of prolific attackers dominating the anytime goalscorer market. Luis Diaz, Raphinha, and Cole Palmer are currently the top three most-backed players to find the net, as bettors look to capitalize on favorable matchups for Liverpool, Barcelona, and Chelsea. With several teams fighting for a top-eight finish to secure automatic qualification, the public is betting on these stars to deliver under the European lights.
Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers: Wednesday, January 21
Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Union SG
-
Arena: Allianz Arena
-
Location: Munich, Germany
-
Where to Watch: Paramount+; CBS Sports Network
-
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich vs Union SG Betting Odds
-
Spread: MUN -2.5 (-115) | USG +2.5 (+105)
-
Moneyline (3-way): MUN -1000 | USG +1900 | Tie +1000
-
Total: Over 3.5 (-150) | Under 3.5 (+120)
Bayern Munich vs Union SG Kalshi Odds
-
Chance: MUN 89% | USG 4% | Tie 8%
-
Spread: MUN wins by over 2.5 goals Yes (52¢) | No (49¢)
-
Total: Over 3.5 goals scored Yes (59¢) | No (43¢)
1) Luis Diaz (-105)
Luis Diaz has emerged as the premier public play for Bayern Munich’s home clash against Union Saint-Gilloise. Since his €75 million move from Liverpool last summer, the Colombian winger has been in scintillating form, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists in his first 25 appearances. With Bayern needing just one more win to lock in an automatic Round of 16 spot, bettors are hammering his -105 price.
Where to Watch Barcelona vs Benfica
-
Arena: Estádio da Luz
-
Where to Watch: Paramount+
-
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Game Odds
-
Spread: BAR -0.5 (-135) | SLB +0.5 (+110)
-
Moneyline: BAR -143 | SLB +425 | Draw +280
Kalshi Odds (Projected)
-
Chance: BAR 58% | SLB 20% | Tie 22%
-
Total: Over 2.5 goals scored Yes (64¢) | No (38¢)
2) Raphinha (-115)
Raphinha is drawing massive handle for Barcelona’s trip to face Benfica. The Brazilian has been the catalyst for Barca’s attack, leading the team with 11 goals in 10 European matches this year. After his heroics earlier in the season—where he scored an extraordinary late winner against the Portuguese giants—public sentiment is firmly behind him to score at -115.
Where to Watch Chelsea vs Pafos
-
Arena: Stamford Bridge
-
Where to Watch: Paramount+
-
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs Pafos Game Odds
-
Spread: CHE -2.5 (-110) | PAF +2.5 (-125)
-
Moneyline: CHE -900 | PAF +1700 | Draw +850
Chelsea vs Pafos Kalshi Odds
-
Chance: CHE 87% | PAF 5% | Tie 10%
-
Spread: CHE wins by over 2.5 goals Yes (49¢) | No (52¢)
3) Cole Palmer (-125)
Cole Palmer rounds out the top three as Chelsea prepares to host Pafos FC. Despite recent minor fitness concerns, Palmer remains the Blues’ most lethal threat, and bettors are undeterred by the -125 price against a Pafos side that has struggled defensively throughout the league phase.