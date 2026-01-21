Champions League Most Bet Goalscorers Today: Raphinha and Luis Diaz Seeing Action

The UEFA Champions League late-window slate has ignited significant action at BetMGM, with a trio of prolific attackers dominating the anytime goalscorer market. Luis Diaz, Raphinha, and Cole Palmer are currently the top three most-backed players to find the net, as bettors look to capitalize on favorable matchups for Liverpool, Barcelona, and Chelsea. With several teams fighting for a top-eight finish to secure automatic qualification, the public is betting on these stars to deliver under the European lights.

Most Bet Anytime Goalscorers: Wednesday, January 21

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Union SG

Arena: Allianz Arena

Location: Munich, Germany

Where to Watch: Paramount+; CBS Sports Network

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs Union SG Betting Odds

Spread : MUN -2.5 (-115) | USG +2.5 (+105)

Moneyline (3-way) : MUN -1000 | USG +1900 | Tie +1000

Total: Over 3.5 (-150) | Under 3.5 (+120)

Bayern Munich vs Union SG Kalshi Odds

Chance : MUN 89% | USG 4% | Tie 8%

Spread : MUN wins by over 2.5 goals Yes ( 52¢ ) | No ( 49¢ )

Total: Over 3.5 goals scored Yes (59¢) | No (43¢)

1) Luis Diaz (-105)

Luis Diaz has emerged as the premier public play for Bayern Munich’s home clash against Union Saint-Gilloise. Since his €75 million move from Liverpool last summer, the Colombian winger has been in scintillating form, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists in his first 25 appearances. With Bayern needing just one more win to lock in an automatic Round of 16 spot, bettors are hammering his -105 price.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Benfica

Arena : Estádio da Luz

Where to Watch : Paramount+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Game Odds

Spread : BAR -0.5 (-135) | SLB +0.5 (+110)

Moneyline: BAR -143 | SLB +425 | Draw +280

Kalshi Odds (Projected)

Chance : BAR 58% | SLB 20% | Tie 22%

Total: Over 2.5 goals scored Yes (64¢) | No (38¢)

2) Raphinha (-115)

Raphinha is drawing massive handle for Barcelona’s trip to face Benfica. The Brazilian has been the catalyst for Barca’s attack, leading the team with 11 goals in 10 European matches this year. After his heroics earlier in the season—where he scored an extraordinary late winner against the Portuguese giants—public sentiment is firmly behind him to score at -115.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Pafos

Arena : Stamford Bridge

Where to Watch : Paramount+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs Pafos Game Odds

Spread : CHE -2.5 (-110) | PAF +2.5 (-125)

Moneyline: CHE -900 | PAF +1700 | Draw +850

Chelsea vs Pafos Kalshi Odds

Chance : CHE 87% | PAF 5% | Tie 10%

Spread: CHE wins by over 2.5 goals Yes (49¢) | No (52¢)

3) Cole Palmer (-125)

Cole Palmer rounds out the top three as Chelsea prepares to host Pafos FC. Despite recent minor fitness concerns, Palmer remains the Blues’ most lethal threat, and bettors are undeterred by the -125 price against a Pafos side that has struggled defensively throughout the league phase.