Champions League Preview: Mbappé Faces Former Club as Real Madrid Hosts Monaco

Where to Watch Real Madrid at AS Monaco

Arena: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Where to Watch: Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, ViX

Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, ViX Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Real Madrid at AS Monaco Betting Odds

Spread: RMA -1.5 (-130) | MON +1.5 (-105)

RMA -1.5 (-130) | MON +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: RMA -310 | MON +750 | Draw +475

RMA -310 | MON +750 | Draw +475 Total: Over 3.5 (-115) | Under 3.5 (-110)

Real Madrid at AS Monaco Kalshi Odds

Chance: RMA 72% | MON 12% | Tie 16%

RMA 72% | MON 12% | Tie 16% Spread: RMA by 1.5 goals: Yes (53¢) | No (48¢)

RMA by 1.5 goals: Yes (53¢) | No (48¢) Total: Over 3.5 goals scored: Yes (51¢) | No (50¢)

Real Madrid enters this matchday in seventh place with 12 points, desperately clinging to an automatic qualification spot. It’s a new era—albeit perhaps a temporary one—as Álvaro Arbeloa makes his Champions League managerial debut after taking over for Xabi Alonso. While Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Levante on Saturday, the Bernabéu crowd has been restless, even whistling their own stars after a shock Copa del Rey exit to lower-league Albacete just days ago.

AS Monaco currently sits in 19th place with nine points, but don’t let the ranking fool you—they’ve only lost once in the league phase so far. Under new leadership with Sébastien Pocognoli, the French side has proven they can be a nightmare in transition. Monaco is coming off a rough 3-1 loss to Lorient, but they remain unbeaten in their last five UCL matches.

Historical Context: A Rivalry Renewed

The history between these two is brief but painful for the Spanish giants. Their most famous encounter in the 2003/04 quarter-finals saw Monaco pull off a legendary upset, advancing on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate scoreline. Today, the narrative shifts to Kylian Mbappé, who faces the club where he first exploded onto the global stage.

The Mbappé Factor

Mbappé has been a statistical juggernaut this term, averaging a goal every 49 minutes in Europe. He netted his 19th goal of the season on Saturday and will be the focal point of an attack that also features Vinícius Júnior, who is looking to win back a frustrated home crowd.

Injury Crisis and Team News

Both managers are dealing with decimated rosters. Arbeloa is missing a massive chunk of his defense, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and Ferland Mendy all sidelined. Álvaro Carreras is also out due to suspension.

Monaco isn’t much better off; they are without Takumi Minamino, Paul Pogba, and Mohammed Salisu. Lamine Camara is also unavailable as he celebrates a recent AFCON title with Senegal.