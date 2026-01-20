Champions League Stunner: Man City Humbled by Bodø/Glimt, Rodri Ejected

Manchester City’s European campaign hit a sub-zero snag on Tuesday as they were stunned by Bodø/Glimt in one of the most improbable results in UEFA Champions League history. On a night that was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming for Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola’s injury-ravaged squad instead found themselves frozen out by a relentless Norwegian side that refused to follow the script. From defensive lapses to a shocking disciplinary meltdown, the Citizens were left searching for answers in the Arctic dark.

Spain is our pick to win the World Cup in 2026. Find out why here.

Match Breakdown: Arctic Nightmare for the Citizens

Manchester City’s miserable 2026 continued on a freezing night in the Arctic Circle as they were humbled by Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. Following a painful derby defeat on the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side appeared bereft of ideas against a spirited host that capitalized on every defensive lapse.

The Early Blitz: Kasper Høgh stunned the visitors with a quickfire double, scoring twice in less than two minutes after defensive errors from youngster Max Alleyne .

The Wonder Goal: Jens Petter Hauge effectively ended the contest in the 58th minute, slaloming through the midfield and curling a sensational strike into the top corner.

A Historic First: This victory marks Bodø/Glimt’s first-ever win in the Champions League proper and their first triumph over English opposition in European competition.

Rodri’s Minute of Madness

The evening’s most dramatic moment came shortly after Rayan Cherki offered City a glimmer of hope. Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, saw red in a bizarre sequence that derailled any chance of a comeback.

Back-to-Back Bookings: The Spaniard received two yellow cards in just 53 seconds —the first for a trip on Hakon Evjen and the second for a cynical tug on Ole Didrik Blomberg during a counter-attack.

Unprecedented Exit: This marked the first red card of Rodri’s professional Champions League career.

Disciplinary Fallout: The dismissal means Rodri will be suspended for City’s final league phase match against Galatasaray next week.

The Statistical Fallout: City in Peril

The loss leaves Manchester City in a precarious position as the league phase nears its conclusion. Despite dominating possession, they were outworked by a Bodø/Glimt team that was arguably unfortunate not to score more.

Haaland Silenced: On his highly anticipated return to his native Norway , Erling Haaland was kept entirely quiet by a disciplined home defense.

Makeshift Defense: Already missing several pillars, City’s backline featured inexperienced center-backs Abduokodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne, who struggled with the hosts’ pace.

The Standing Shift: While City remains on 13 points, their automatic qualification for the last 16 is now in serious doubt as they fell to the 36-team table.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Manchester City Scoring Summary

22′ BODO: Kasper Høgh (Assisted by Ole Didrik Blomberg)

24′ BODO: Kasper Høgh (Assisted by Ole Didrik Blomberg)

58′ BODO: Jens Petter Hauge

60′ MNC: Rayan Cherki

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.